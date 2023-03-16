News
Watch: Chasten Buttigieg Says He’s Not Expecting an Apology From Mike Pence Over Homophobic ‘Joke’
Chasten Buttigieg says Mike Pence is not practicing what he preaches, calling out the former Trump vice president’s hypocrisy of portraying himself as a man of “family values” while attacking his husband, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and their infant twins – and he says he’s not waiting around for an apology.
Last weekend Pence gave a speech at the closed door Gridiron Club Dinner, saying the Secretary of Transportation had taken “maternity leave” but it was America who got “postpartum depression.” Pence has been highly criticized for both the homophobia and misogyny of his remarks.
“The thing about what he said is, it flies in the face of what he says he is. He says he’s a family values Republican,” Buttigieg said on ABC’s “The View” Thursday (video below.)
“So I don’t think he’s practicing what he preaches,” Buttigieg continued. “But it’s part of a much bigger trend: attacking families. And it wasn’t just about attacking the LGBTQ community, because someone wrote this [joke] and he checked it and purposely said, ‘maternity leave’ rather than ‘paternity leave,’ but also, it’s a bigger conversation about the work that women do in families, right? Taking a swipe at all women in all families, and expecting that women would stay at home and raise children I think is a pretty misogynistic view, especially from a man who just last year said that we should be supporting more people who adopt.”
RELATED: Chasten Buttigieg Accuses Mike Pence of Using Couple’s Twins as a ‘Punchline’ in Homophobic Attack
Earlier in the segment, asked if the former vice president has been in touch to apologize, Buttigieg said, “no,” and added, “I think it’s not ‘woke,’ you know, to say that something is homophobic or misogynistic. It doesn’t make it ‘woke,’ it doesn’t make you a snowflake to tell someone that they’ve made a mistake.”
“And you know, I spoke up for two reasons. One, I’m always going to stick up for my family, especially my kid,” he continued, to applause from the audience. “I know we all struggle to find a balance between work and family life and I’ve never seen someone work harder than my husband to find that balance. But I think Republican or Democrat, we can all agree that when your child, our prematurely born child, barely five pounds, when your kid is connected to a ventilator, you don’t want to be anywhere but at their bedside. So watching Gus in the hospital, for anyone who has ever experienced having a child in the ICU, when their the tiny little hand is gripping around your finger.”
“You know, I would watch Pete have to peel Gus’ fingers back and duck into the little bathroom in his room so he could do a Zoom with a virtual background so nobody would see that he’s in the hospital.”
READ MORE: Ben Shapiro Slammed for Suggesting It’s Better to Send Kids to Child Services Than Give Them Free School Lunches
“The other reason I spoke up is because, like I mentioned, we all have an obligation to hold people accountable for when they say something wrong, especially when it’s misogynistic, especially when it’s homophobic. And I just don’t take that when it when it’s directed at my family, and I don’t think anybody else would, especially when you bring a very small medically fragile child into it.”
Watch below or at this link.
.@Chasten Buttigieg responds to what the White House called a “homophobic joke” made by former Vice Pres. Pence aimed at his husband @SecretaryPete for taking paternity leave: “It flies in the face of what he says he is — he says he’s a ‘family values’ Republican.” pic.twitter.com/SDYTPen905
— The View (@TheView) March 16, 2023
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Extremely Wide Net’: DOJ Subpoenas Dozens of Mar-a-Lago Staffers and Trump Insiders in Classified Documents Probe – Report
At least two dozen people working at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and residence have been subpoenaed, along with members of Trump’s inside circle, in the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s investigation into the ex-president’s unlawful retention and refusal to return hundreds of classified documents and other government items taken from the White House.
“Trump’s communications aide Margo Martin, who worked in the White House and then moved with Trump to Florida, appeared before the grand jury in Washington, DC. One of special counsel Jack Smith’s senior-most prosecutors was involved in the interview,” CNN reveals in an exclusive report. “Smith has sought testimony from a range of people close to Trump – from his own attorneys who represent him in the matter to staffers who work on the grounds of Mar-a-Lago, including a housekeeper and restaurant servers, sources said.”
One source told CNN, “They’re casting an extremely wide net – anyone and everyone who might have seen something.”
CNN adds that “federal investigators have talked to a Mar-a-Lago staff member seen on security camera footage moving boxes from a storage room with Trump aide Walt Nauta, who has already spoken with investigators.”
READ MORE: Steve Bannon’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ Arrested by FBI
That security camera footage was invoked when the FBI sought a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago.
In a separate report on the classified documents probe, ABC News notes that “Special counsel Jack Smith is pushing to question an attorney for former President Donald Trump about an alleged phone call the two held as investigators were building evidence about Trump’s potential obstruction of the government’s efforts to retrieve classified materials that he had retained after leaving the White House, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.”
Smith is attempting “to pierce attorney-client privilege and force Trump attorney Evan Corcoran to testify.”
Commenting on the CNN report, constitutional law expert and professor emeritus Laurence Tribe says, “So much for all the nonsense about the Special Counsel not taking Trump’s deliberate concealment of top secret government documents seriously in light of Biden’s and Pence’s wholly different mishandling of classified documents!”
News
Ben Shapiro Slammed for Suggesting It’s Better to Send Kids to Child Services Than Give Them Free School Lunches
After a far-right Republican state lawmaker claimed there are no hungry people in Minnesota because he hasn’t met any, then voted against a free school lunch program, extremely conservative pundit Ben Shapiro, considered a right wing “thought leader,” weighed in, declaring Child Protective Services – not free school lunches – is the solution.
He’s getting highly criticized.
Appearing to be reading a question from a supporter, Shapiro said: “If government can protect kids from the sick radical left shouldn’t they also protect kids from hunger? Wouldn’t it make sense to strengthen food stamps and have school lunch be free since some kids are in school lunch debt?”
“Well,” Shapiro responded, “school lunches are not going to solve the problem of child hunger at any serious level. If there is a problem of children actually starving that is a child endangerment scenario to which CPS needs to be called.”
READ MORE: Florida Bill Mandates Teaching ‘Benefits of Monogamous Heterosexual Marriage’ and Bans Girls From Discussing Menstruation
“The truth is it does not take that much money to feed a child. I know I have three of them,” he added.
Ben Shapiro: “School lunches are not going to solve the problem of child hunger at any serious level,” adding “It does not take that much money to feed a child” pic.twitter.com/9Z1x68cZoi
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 15, 2023
Shapiro wasn’t finished. He later went on to attack U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), who had called the right wing pundit’s remarks “dumb.”
“Let’s do math,” Congressman Lieu had offered. “Say a kid should eat 21 meals a week. School lunches provide 5 of those meals, solving nearly one-fourth of the problem. That’s pretty good. Oh and how about you miss one of your meals five days a week and see how you feel,” he added.
Shapiro responded by saying, “Dear Ted: if you think the key thing standing between kids and starvation is school lunch, that’s silly. If a child is on the verge of starvation, you must call CPS [Child Protective Services], not spend hundreds of millions on disproportionately unhealthy lunches, a huge percentage of which are discarded.”
Physician and professor Howard Forman told Shapiro, “There is pretty good data on this,” meaning the impact of free school lunches. “Why not accept that it’s a damn good program that helps many at low cost,” he asked.
Dr. Forman quoted from this study, writing: “…we find evidence that the receipt of free and reduced-price lunches improves the health outcomes of children.”
READ MORE: Donald Trump Just Called for Another Coup and Hardly Anyone Even Noticed
Forman also quoted from the study, adding: “we find that the program reduces food insecurity by at least 6%, poor health by at least 33%, and obesity by at least 21%.”
A Twitter account named “Fosters4Futures” which tweets about foster children, blasted Shapiro’s privilege:
“I understand your perspective is entirely rooted in having had the luxury of stability in your life, but I will assure you, when I was starving as a child, the food served for free to poverty level kids was the only food I ate, DURING SCHOOL MONTHS good luck on summer. And I’d steal school food to take home to my baby sister I’m so glad you had a regular source of food as a child that in your mind you think kids aren’t going hungry.”
Michael O’Brien, MD, a pediatrician, responded to the video of Shapiro and wrote: “The same pundits and activists targeting the LGBTQ community, drag queens, and books — in the name of ‘protecting kids’ — don’t give a damn about childhood hunger. 1 in 7 kids in South Carolina suffer from chronic hunger, and universal school lunch would change lives.”
Dr. O’Brien added: “If conservative activists actually gave a damn about kids, they wouldn’t be the ones remaining silent about child marriage, childhood hunger, child abuse (actual child abuse), under funding of public schools, closure of rural pediatric services… Do I need to continue???”
Twitter user Nancy Mathisen asks, “Does Shapiro know that it’s cheaper to feed children an adequate diet through school lunch programs and SNAP, than to send CPS to DO WHAT? Take them away from their families into the foster care system?”
READ MORE: That Republican Who Says There Are No Hungry Kids Because He Never Met One? He Also Spread Lies About Kids Identifying as Cats
Meg Conley, who writes about the “intersection of women, home, money, and care,” says: “Ben’s making one good point here. School lunches aren’t going to cut it. Let’s do school breakfast, school lunch AND a cash benefit for each child. No means testing for any of it.”
Health and science reporter Benjamin Ryan sums up Shapiro’s stance: “Ben Shapiro does not want the government to engage in one of the most impactful mitigation measures for the deleterious impacts of poverty: providing children with lunch.”
News
Stormy Daniels Has Now Talked With Manhattan DA in Trump Hush Money Probe
Stormy Daniels met with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Wednesday. She is the latest high-profile person to be in the spotlight in the hush money case against Donald Trump. Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen testified before the grand jury on Monday and Wednesday.
“At the request of the Manhattan DA’s office Stormy Daniels and I met with prosecutors today,” Daniels’ attorney, Clark Brewster, said via Twitter, as ABC News reported. “Stormy responded to questions and has agreed to make herself available as a witness, or for further inquiry if needed.”
At the request of the Manhattan DA’s office Stormy Daniels and I met with prosecutors today. Stormy responded to questions and has agreed to make herself available as a witness, or for further inquiry if needed. #teamstormy pic.twitter.com/BlhlZld6qG
— clark brewster (@cbrew1) March 15, 2023
Legal experts had not expected her to testify before the grand jury. Some experts predicted an indictment might come down as early as Wednesday.
“Thank you to my amazing attorney,” Daniels wrote via Twitter, “for helping me in our continuing fight for truth and justice.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Trending
- COMMENTARY3 days ago
Donald Trump Just Called for Another Coup and Hardly Anyone Even Noticed
- News2 days ago
Steve Bannon’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ Arrested by FBI
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM3 days ago
Christian Nationalist Former Lawmaker Wants Right-Wing Evangelicals to ‘Take Authority’ Over All Levels of Government
- News2 days ago
DeSantis Chooses Far Right Extremist to Hit Back at Biden for Attacking Florida’s ‘Close to Sinful’ Anti-Trans Policies
- News3 days ago
A Trump Indictment Could Come as Early as Wednesday Says Former Top FBI Official
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Florida Bill Mandates Teaching ‘Benefits of Monogamous Heterosexual Marriage’ and Bans Girls From Discussing Menstruation
- News2 days ago
Parallels Between Trump Media Loans and Infamous Trump Tower Meeting Drawn by Reporter
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
That Republican Who Says There Are No Hungry Kids Because He Never Met One? He Also Spread Lies About Kids Identifying as Cats