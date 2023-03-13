News
Chasten Buttigieg Accuses Mike Pence of Using Couple’s Twins as a ‘Punchline’ in Homophobic Attack
Chasten Buttigieg – and the White House – are criticizing former Trump vice president Mike Pence‘s homophobic and misogynistic attack over the weekend on Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and their family.
“The former vice president’s homophobic joke about Secretary Buttigieg was offensive and inappropriate, all the more so because he treated women suffering from postpartum depression as a punchline,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday, according to The Washington Blade. “He should apologize to women and LGBTQ people, who are entitled to be treated with dignity and respect.”
Pence, who claims to be a devout, conservative Christian, mocked Secretary Buttigieg over the weekend at the annual Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington, D.C., a white tie event attended by hundreds.
“Pete is the only person in human history to have a child and everyone else gets post-partum depression,” said Pence Saturday night, referring to the Buttigiegs’ adoption of twins in the summer of 2021. The young boy and girl had serious medical issues shortly after adoption, and Secretary Buttigieg took paternity leave.
Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family. pic.twitter.com/kS89gb11Ax
— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 4, 2021
Pence’s “post-partum depression” attack likely referred to COVID-related supply chain disruptions the Transportation Secretary faced that summer. His homophobic and misogynistic remarks were published by The Associated Press and seen in hundreds of outlets.
Pence has targeted Buttigieg for years, forcing Buttigieg in 2019 to say to Pence through the press, “If me being gay was a choice, it was a choice that was made far, far above my pay grade.”
“And that’s the thing I wish the Mike Pences of the world would understand,” Buttigieg added. “That if you got a problem with who I am, your problem is not with me – your quarrel, sir, is with my creator.”
On Monday, Chasten Buttigieg posted a link to a Medium article penned by Secretary Buttigieg (with Chasten’s assistance): “One year in, parenting has taught us about vulnerability and gratitude.”
View this post on Instagram
“I’ll leave this here for you should you want to know more about the kids you are so eager to use as a punchline,” Chasten tweeted to the ex-vice president.
And in a tweet with a photo of Pete Buttigieg in what appears to be a hospital nursery, Chasten wrote: “An honest question for you,
@Mike_Pence, after your attempted joke this weekend. If your grandchild was born prematurely and placed on a ventilator at two months old – their tiny fingers wrapped around yours as the monitors beep in the background – where would you be?”
An honest question for you, @Mike_Pence, after your attempted joke this weekend. If your grandchild was born prematurely and placed on a ventilator at two months old – their tiny fingers wrapped around yours as the monitors beep in the background – where would you be? pic.twitter.com/pCWvl8pb5N
— Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) March 13, 2023
For those who might think the former vice president erred with an ad-libbed bad joke, The Washington Post report his homophobic and misogynistic remarks were in his prepared remarks.
‘Crippled With Fear’: Duggar Daughter Reveals How She Escaped ‘Unhealthy Version’ of Christianity
In a new book one of the 19 children who were the center of the popular Christian reality show which eventually was rebranded as “19 and Counting,” recounts growing up in the highly restrictive home of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and how she has made a major move to separate herself from what she called an “unhealthy version” of Christianity.
In an interview with the New York Times to discuss her book “Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear,” Jinger Vuolo describes what the Times calls the “darker side” of growing up Duggar.
According to the now 29-year-old whose family’s world was rocked when brother Josh was accused of molesting his sisters and then later sent to jail for possession of child pornography, she lived in fear of doing anything outside the lines of what the family permitted in their tightly orchestrated world that was shared with their fans.
As the Times Ruth Graham wrote, “Even after the image began to crumble, the family has maintained a largely united front. No other siblings have spoken as critically about the family’s theology and values as Mrs. Vuolo. With an online following that includes 1.4 million followers on Instagram, her declaration of independence is being closely watched as a high-profile example of re-examining one’s own religious upbringing.”
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Kari Lake’s threat to run for the Senate has Republicans ‘completely paralyzed’
Speaking with Graham, Jinger Vuolo explained, “I was just so crippled with fear, and I didn’t know why,” with the Times report adding, “She described herself as a ‘serious rule-follower,’ who took to heart her family’s admonitions to dress in long skirts, avoid rock music and date only under parental supervision. In Mrs. Vuolo’s world, it was never a question that she would bypass college, marry a man approved by her parents and devote her life to parenting and home-schooling.”
In the interview, she discussed the influence of Bill Gothard, who was later accused of sexual harassment, on her family’s lifestyle, telling the Times, “That was all I ever knew. His words, in my mind, were almost the words of God.”
With that in mind, in her book, she writes that she is in the process of “disentangling,” as she separates “the truth of Christianity from the unhealthy version I heard growing up.”
The report goes on to note that she claimed that “she hoped the book, and her ordinary life itself, would show her friends and family who still follow the teachings of her childhood that there’s another way.”
“Even though you’re told your life is going to fall apart if you leave, it’s not. You don’t have to even lose your faith in God,” she explained.
You can read more here and watch her describe her upbringing below or at the link:
DeSantis and Far-Right Falsely Blame Wokeness and Diversity as Reason Silicon Valley Bank Collapsed (Video)
Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is leading the charge against “wokeness” and diversity, this time falsely blaming “DEI” – diversity, equity, and inclusion – as the reason Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on Friday.
“I mean, this bank, they’re so concerned with DEI and politics and all kinds of stuff. I think that really diverted from them focusing on their core mission,” DeSantis told Fox Corp.’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, as Florida Politics reports.
The far-right Florida governor, expected to announce a run for president, also took a wrong swing at the Biden administration.
“I also look at it and say we have such a morass of federal regulations. We have a massive federal bureaucracy and yet they never seem to be able to be there when we, we need them to be able to prevent something like this,” DeSantis said.
Donald Trump, as President, stripped away the very regulations that could have stopped Silicon Valley Bank from collapsing. Just hours after DeSantis made his remarks, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced all SVB depositors would be able to access all their funds on Monday, even over and above the FDIC guarantee limit of $250,000, and promised Wall Street, not U.S. taxpayers, would foot the bill.
For her part, Bartiromo falsely suggested DeSantis had solved Florida’s insurance crisis, inappropriately positioning him as an expert in finance.
DeSantis was far from the only right winger blaming Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse on DEI.
READ MORE: DeSantis Expected to Run on COVID Results by Saying ‘We Were Right, They Were Wrong’ – Florida Ranks Among the Worst
U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), posting screenshots from SVB’s website, mocking the bank’s diversity policies along with its environmental, social, and corporate governance polices.
“Well, ESG and DEI certainly didn’t save SVP,” he declared.
Real America’s Voice extremist host Grant Stinchfield, on TikTok, in a Donald Trump tee-shirt, falsely claimed SVB was “at the forefront of this ‘equity, diversity, and inclusion’ nonsense, where they were literally putting ‘woke’ policies ahead of profit.”
That’s false.
As Florida Politics noted, “a more proximate reason for the bank run that led to FDIC receivership could be its heavy investment in 10-year bonds with low-interest rates combined with the need for liquidity from its high-dollar account venture capital clients. When interest rates surged recently, SVB found itself in a cash crush, made worse by an earlier meltdown in the tech sector, causing many capital investors to scale back.”
Republican House Oversight Chairman Jim Comer wrongly blamed SVB’s “woke” policies for its downfall.
Comer, as Mediaite noted, told Bartiromo on Sunday, “we see now coming out they were one of the most woke banks in their quest for the ESG-type policy and investing. This could be a trend and there are consequences for bad Democrat policy.”
The founder of Students for Trump, far-right activist Ryan Fournier, on Twitter declared, “Silicon Valley Bank has been operating for 40 years. 3 years ago they hired their first ‘Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Equity’ officer. Now they’re defunct. Get woke, go broke!”
Watch DeSantis below or at this link. (Relevant segment starts at the 2:49 mark.)
Watch Live as President Biden Addresses Administration’s Response to Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
President Joe Biden will make a rare morning address, speaking to the American people at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the administration’s response to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the second-largest bank failure in the nation’s history.
The White House says the President will deliver “remarks in the Roosevelt Room on maintaining a resilient banking system and protecting our historic economic recovery.”
Overnight, President Biden previewed his remarks, saying: “I’m firmly committed to holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable and to continuing our efforts to strengthen oversight and regulation of larger banks so that we are not in this position again.”
“The American people and American businesses can have confidence that their bank deposits will be there when they need them,” he added.
Watch below or at this link.
