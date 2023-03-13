Chasten Buttigieg Accuses Mike Pence of Using Couple’s Twins as a ‘Punchline’ in Homophobic Attack

Chasten Buttigieg – and the White House – are criticizing former Trump vice president Mike Pence‘s homophobic and misogynistic attack over the weekend on Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and their family.

“The former vice president’s homophobic joke about Secretary Buttigieg was offensive and inappropriate, all the more so because he treated women suffering from postpartum depression as a punchline,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday, according to The Washington Blade. “He should apologize to women and LGBTQ people, who are entitled to be treated with dignity and respect.”

Pence, who claims to be a devout, conservative Christian, mocked Secretary Buttigieg over the weekend at the annual Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington, D.C., a white tie event attended by hundreds.

“Pete is the only person in human history to have a child and everyone else gets post-partum depression,” said Pence Saturday night, referring to the Buttigiegs’ adoption of twins in the summer of 2021. The young boy and girl had serious medical issues shortly after adoption, and Secretary Buttigieg took paternity leave.

Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family. pic.twitter.com/kS89gb11Ax — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 4, 2021

Pence’s “post-partum depression” attack likely referred to COVID-related supply chain disruptions the Transportation Secretary faced that summer. His homophobic and misogynistic remarks were published by The Associated Press and seen in hundreds of outlets.

RELATED: Chasten Buttigieg Stunned as Nicolle Wallace Reports New DHS Warning Lists LGBTQ People as ‘Targets of Potential Violence’

Pence has targeted Buttigieg for years, forcing Buttigieg in 2019 to say to Pence through the press, “If me being gay was a choice, it was a choice that was made far, far above my pay grade.”

“And that’s the thing I wish the Mike Pences of the world would understand,” Buttigieg added. “That if you got a problem with who I am, your problem is not with me – your quarrel, sir, is with my creator.”

On Monday, Chasten Buttigieg posted a link to a Medium article penned by Secretary Buttigieg (with Chasten’s assistance): “One year in, parenting has taught us about vulnerability and gratitude.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chasten Buttigieg (@chasten.buttigieg)

“I’ll leave this here for you should you want to know more about the kids you are so eager to use as a punchline,” Chasten tweeted to the ex-vice president.

RELATED: Tucker Carlson Serves Up 12-Minute Long Homophobic Hate-Filled Rant Attacking Pete Buttigieg Over ‘Equity’

And in a tweet with a photo of Pete Buttigieg in what appears to be a hospital nursery, Chasten wrote: “An honest question for you,

@Mike_Pence, after your attempted joke this weekend. If your grandchild was born prematurely and placed on a ventilator at two months old – their tiny fingers wrapped around yours as the monitors beep in the background – where would you be?”

An honest question for you, @Mike_Pence, after your attempted joke this weekend. If your grandchild was born prematurely and placed on a ventilator at two months old – their tiny fingers wrapped around yours as the monitors beep in the background – where would you be? pic.twitter.com/pCWvl8pb5N — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) March 13, 2023

For those who might think the former vice president erred with an ad-libbed bad joke, The Washington Post report his homophobic and misogynistic remarks were in his prepared remarks.

See the Buttigiegs’ social media posts above or at this link.