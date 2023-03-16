Connect with us

Unvaccinated Sperm Market? Pro-Trump Social Media Site Backed by Arrested Billionaire Bannon Ally Looking to Rebrand: Report

Published

on

A pro-Trump social media company is looking to recreate its business model, possibly becoming a marketplace for people who want sperm from men who were not vaccinated against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“Fighting to survive in the crowded ecosystem of far-right social media companies,” Gettr, Rolling Stone reports, “has in recent weeks held high-level deliberations on the oddest of business pivots: remaking the site to add an online clearinghouse for human sperm.”

“Like eBay, but for making major reproductive choices based on bullshit online conspiracy theories,” is how Rolling Stone classifies the potential change.

Gettr, considered an “alt-tech” or alt-right platform similar to Twitter, was founded by former Trump spokesperson Jason Miller, who is now a senior advisor for the ex-president’s 2024 campaign. It is reportedly backed by the Chinese billionaire known as Steve Bannon’s “sugar daddy,” Ho Wan Kwok, who was arrested Wednesday morning. Kwok, who uses numerous aliases including Guo Wengui, is facing charges in an alleged $1 billion scheme involving wire fraud, securities fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering, according to the Dept. of Justice.

Citing four sources, Rolling Stone reports there have been “repeated discussions about creating the online anti-vax semen market, in which unvaccinated men would self-advertise and sell sperm to the highest bidder.”

One of the sources added, “it’s just so embarrassing, man,” and another called it “the most ludicrous fucking thing to come out of pro-Trump social media in a long time, and that is saying something.”

Rolling Stone explains that a “version” of the unvaccinated sperm marketplace “idea was recently floated by one of Gettr’s most prominent backers: Guo Wengui, a billionaire fugitive from the Chinese Communist Party. A major Trumpworld ally, Guo was an early bankroller for the platform, apparently through his ‘family foundation,’ as The Daily Beast first reported in 2021.”

“Though Gettr and Guo have, at times, tried to publicly downplay Guo’s involvement, Guo has repeatedly livestreamed himself talking about his strong influence over the company.”

Earlier this month Mother Jones’ Dan Friedman tweeted, “Here’s Steve Bannon’s boss Guo Wengui detailing his new plan to make Gettr (which he claims in bankruptcy court to have no stake in) ‘into a global platform where the unvaccinated people can use digital currencies to trade their sperm and eggs.'”

Just days ago he added: “Hearing Guo is really trying to go forward with this plan to use the right wing social media site Gettr to sell ‘unvaccinated’ sperm and eggs. He plans a pilot run this month and a launch in June. May be a sign that Gettr is going down the tubes.”

 

 

100 Minutes of Whining: Here Are the 7 Most Absurd Moments From Trump’s Arizona Grievance Festival

Published

2 years ago

on

July 24, 2021

By

Donald Trump spoke for over 100 minutes during a long-winded speech at a “Rally to Protection Our Elections” in Phoenix.

Much of Trump’s speech was focused on repeating his debunked lies that he won the 2020 presidential election, when in reality he was defeated by Joe Biden.

But he also found time to bash much of America while praising the local extremists behind Arizona’s audit of the vote in Maricopa County and listing his many perceived grievances.

Trump attacked Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), all the Republicans who are “worse than Democrats,” Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Basketball Association (NBA), soccer’s United States Women’s National Team, and said his supporters have to “fight” against everyone who said he lost the election with language that echoed his speech that preceded the January 6th insurrection.

Much of the speech was just bizarre due to the combination of Trump brazenly lying about things that happened while also pontificating on the delusions that populate right-wing media.

Here are the seven most ridiculous moments from the speech.

7. Trump is so out-of-touch you thinks Americans must show their papers to purchase groceries

Despite being ridiculed when Trump spoke of this delusion in the past, Trump falsely claimed Americans need to show identification to purchase groceries as he pushed voter I.D. laws.

6. Trump imagined what he would do if he were Native American

Trump complained about the Cleveland Guardians baseball team and praised the racist logo the team retired. “If I was an Indian, I’d sue. Sue them Indians,” he said.

5. Trump argues America is becoming a communist country

“Like it or not, we are becoming a communist country. That’s what’s happening, that’s what’s happening,” Trump said without providing any evidence. “We are beyond socialism.”

4. Trump explains how it hurts Republicans at the polls when his supporters believe his election lies

Trump repeatedly mentioned during his speech his belief that when his supporters believe his false claims of election fraud, it makes them less likely to turn out to vote. Trump said this is how Republicans lost control of the U.S. Senate.

3. Trump explains how a politician repeating lies creates disinformation

During a speech that will keep fact-checkers busy, Trump explained disinformation in a way that seems to perfectly describe why he traveled to Arizona to repeat his “Big Lie” about election fraud.

2. Trump describes his unconstitutional fantasy of being reinstated as president

Despite both the Department of Homeland Security and Justice Department warning this conspiracy could fuel more violence by Trump supporters, the former president discussed being reinstated.

1. Trump gaslights America by lying about his attacks on democracy and voters

Of the many lies Trump told, one of the most absurd had to be his claim that, “I am not the one trying to undermine American democracy— I am the one trying to save American democracy.”

 

Right Wing Think Tank Mocked for Telling Parents Words Like ‘Ally’ Show Critical Race Theory Is Being Taught in Class

Published

2 years ago

on

June 30, 2021

By

A meme promoted by a Texas right wing think tank is getting massively mocked for warning parents that if words like “ally” or “Black lives matter” are being used in class Critical Race Theory is being taught in school.

Critical Race Theory (CRT) has become the latest boogeyman among conservatives, many of whom denounce it without any valid understanding of what it actually is.

Education Week defines CRT as “an academic concept that is more than 40 years old. The core idea is that racism is a social construct, and that it is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.”

But according to the Texas Public Policy Foundation, if parent find the words “white privilege,” “equity,” “diversity,” or “inclusion,” CRT is being taught. It also wrongly claims those are just other names for CRT.

The Texas Public Policy Foundation, a climate change denialism group, hosts an initiative called the “Fueling Freedom Project,” which seeks to explain “the forgotten moral case for fossil fuels.”

UPDATE: At some point after NCRM published this story the Texas Public Policy Foundation removed its embarrassing and false tweet. Of course, we kept a copy:

Here’s how some are responding to this latest right wing twisting of CRT:

 

Image by Labpluto123 via Wikimedia and a CC license

Saying He’s Been ‘in Battle and in War’ Trump Throws Post-Impeachment ‘Celebration’ Filled With Lies and Conspiracies

Published

3 years ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

‘It Was All Bullshit’

President Donald Trump held what he called a “celebration” at the White House less than 24 hours after the Senate voted to acquit him on two articles of impeachment. In a stream-of-consciousness diatribe he delivered a litany of lies and conspiracy theories Fox News and the far right wing media has pounded into the psyche of conservative America.

“Had I not fired James Comey, who was a disaster by the way, it’s possible I wouldn’t even be standing here right now,” Trump told the very white, very male audience in the East Room of the White House.

At no point did Trump express contrition during his more than 60-minute remarks. MSNBC’s Peter Alexander reported the attendees were all “bobbleheads,” offering reinforcement of Trump’s rantings.

Trump thanked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for doing “a fantastic job,” and Senator Tim Scott for being “the first one” to call him after the summary of his call to Ukraine President Zelensky. “Sir, you did nothing wrong,” Trump claimed the South Carolina Republican said.

“This was crooked politics,” Trump claimed.

“Russia, Russia, Russia” and the Mueller report were “all bullshit,” he declared.

Trump called out by name top Democrats including Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Chairman Adam Schiff, who he labeled a “failed screenwriter,” and a “vicious, horrible person.” He used that same phrase to describe Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“They stuck together and they’re vicious as hell,” Trump declared.

“It was evil, it was corrupt, it was dirty cops, it was leakers and liars,” Trump falsely claimed. “I don’t know if other presidents would have been able to take it.”

Trump doubled-down on his remarks attacking and threatening Speaker Pelosi earlier Thursday morning.

 

