Unvaccinated Sperm Market? Pro-Trump Social Media Site Backed by Arrested Billionaire Bannon Ally Looking to Rebrand: Report
A pro-Trump social media company is looking to recreate its business model, possibly becoming a marketplace for people who want sperm from men who were not vaccinated against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“Fighting to survive in the crowded ecosystem of far-right social media companies,” Gettr, Rolling Stone reports, “has in recent weeks held high-level deliberations on the oddest of business pivots: remaking the site to add an online clearinghouse for human sperm.”
“Like eBay, but for making major reproductive choices based on bullshit online conspiracy theories,” is how Rolling Stone classifies the potential change.
Gettr, considered an “alt-tech” or alt-right platform similar to Twitter, was founded by former Trump spokesperson Jason Miller, who is now a senior advisor for the ex-president’s 2024 campaign. It is reportedly backed by the Chinese billionaire known as Steve Bannon’s “sugar daddy,” Ho Wan Kwok, who was arrested Wednesday morning. Kwok, who uses numerous aliases including Guo Wengui, is facing charges in an alleged $1 billion scheme involving wire fraud, securities fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering, according to the Dept. of Justice.
Citing four sources, Rolling Stone reports there have been “repeated discussions about creating the online anti-vax semen market, in which unvaccinated men would self-advertise and sell sperm to the highest bidder.”
One of the sources added, “it’s just so embarrassing, man,” and another called it “the most ludicrous fucking thing to come out of pro-Trump social media in a long time, and that is saying something.”
Rolling Stone explains that a “version” of the unvaccinated sperm marketplace “idea was recently floated by one of Gettr’s most prominent backers: Guo Wengui, a billionaire fugitive from the Chinese Communist Party. A major Trumpworld ally, Guo was an early bankroller for the platform, apparently through his ‘family foundation,’ as The Daily Beast first reported in 2021.”
“Though Gettr and Guo have, at times, tried to publicly downplay Guo’s involvement, Guo has repeatedly livestreamed himself talking about his strong influence over the company.”
Earlier this month Mother Jones’ Dan Friedman tweeted, “Here’s Steve Bannon’s boss Guo Wengui detailing his new plan to make Gettr (which he claims in bankruptcy court to have no stake in) ‘into a global platform where the unvaccinated people can use digital currencies to trade their sperm and eggs.'”
Just days ago he added: “Hearing Guo is really trying to go forward with this plan to use the right wing social media site Gettr to sell ‘unvaccinated’ sperm and eggs. He plans a pilot run this month and a launch in June. May be a sign that Gettr is going down the tubes.”
100 Minutes of Whining: Here Are the 7 Most Absurd Moments From Trump’s Arizona Grievance Festival
Donald Trump spoke for over 100 minutes during a long-winded speech at a “Rally to Protection Our Elections” in Phoenix.
Much of Trump’s speech was focused on repeating his debunked lies that he won the 2020 presidential election, when in reality he was defeated by Joe Biden.
But he also found time to bash much of America while praising the local extremists behind Arizona’s audit of the vote in Maricopa County and listing his many perceived grievances.
Trump attacked Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), all the Republicans who are “worse than Democrats,” Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Basketball Association (NBA), soccer’s United States Women’s National Team, and said his supporters have to “fight” against everyone who said he lost the election with language that echoed his speech that preceded the January 6th insurrection.
Trump said the exact same thing to the insurrectionists! And after hearing this, domestic terrorists immediately turned around, stormed the Capitol, murdered police officers and tried to murder members of Congress. https://t.co/So6KBOCC8L
— Erin Maye Quade (@ErinMayeQuade) July 24, 2021
Much of the speech was just bizarre due to the combination of Trump brazenly lying about things that happened while also pontificating on the delusions that populate right-wing media.
Here are the seven most ridiculous moments from the speech.
7. Trump is so out-of-touch you thinks Americans must show their papers to purchase groceries
Despite being ridiculed when Trump spoke of this delusion in the past, Trump falsely claimed Americans need to show identification to purchase groceries as he pushed voter I.D. laws.
Trump still thinks you need an ID to buy groceries pic.twitter.com/CDwXlSRmCb
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2021
6. Trump imagined what he would do if he were Native American
Trump complained about the Cleveland Guardians baseball team and praised the racist logo the team retired. “If I was an Indian, I’d sue. Sue them Indians,” he said.
Trump on the Cleveland Indians name change: “If I was an Indian, I’d sue. Sue them Indians.” pic.twitter.com/Joe2mf60gC
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 25, 2021
5. Trump argues America is becoming a communist country
“Like it or not, we are becoming a communist country. That’s what’s happening, that’s what’s happening,” Trump said without providing any evidence. “We are beyond socialism.”
Trump says “Like it or not, we are becoming a Communist country” and calls the Green New Deal “Green New Bulls—.” https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/u1bKF9hjTe
— Newsmax (@newsmax) July 25, 2021
4. Trump explains how it hurts Republicans at the polls when his supporters believe his election lies
Trump repeatedly mentioned during his speech his belief that when his supporters believe his false claims of election fraud, it makes them less likely to turn out to vote. Trump said this is how Republicans lost control of the U.S. Senate.
Trump threatens that if Republicans don’t amplify his (false) claims about election fraud, Republican voters won’t want to vote for Republican candidates in future elections pic.twitter.com/PnL8e0xo6w
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2021
3. Trump explains how a politician repeating lies creates disinformation
During a speech that will keep fact-checkers busy, Trump explained disinformation in a way that seems to perfectly describe why he traveled to Arizona to repeat his “Big Lie” about election fraud.
He’s giving away his secret.
Trump has done this for getting on six decades. https://t.co/fEIWkjskhX
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) July 25, 2021
2. Trump describes his unconstitutional fantasy of being reinstated as president
Despite both the Department of Homeland Security and Justice Department warning this conspiracy could fuel more violence by Trump supporters, the former president discussed being reinstated.
Trump suggests he’ll be returned to office following state-level audits of the 2020 election (he won’t be returned to office) pic.twitter.com/K2hOpfvqr9
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2021
1. Trump gaslights America by lying about his attacks on democracy and voters
Of the many lies Trump told, one of the most absurd had to be his claim that, “I am not the one trying to undermine American democracy— I am the one trying to save American democracy.”
TRUMP: "I am not the one trying to undermine American democracy— I am the one trying to save American democracy." pic.twitter.com/alCmrZHZ3t
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 25, 2021
Right Wing Think Tank Mocked for Telling Parents Words Like ‘Ally’ Show Critical Race Theory Is Being Taught in Class
A meme promoted by a Texas right wing think tank is getting massively mocked for warning parents that if words like “ally” or “Black lives matter” are being used in class Critical Race Theory is being taught in school.
Critical Race Theory (CRT) has become the latest boogeyman among conservatives, many of whom denounce it without any valid understanding of what it actually is.
Education Week defines CRT as “an academic concept that is more than 40 years old. The core idea is that racism is a social construct, and that it is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.”
But according to the Texas Public Policy Foundation, if parent find the words “white privilege,” “equity,” “diversity,” or “inclusion,” CRT is being taught. It also wrongly claims those are just other names for CRT.
Are you wondering if Critical Race Theory is being taught in your child’s school? Stay on the lookout for some of CRT’s less “buzzworthy” names and language 👇 #BanCRT pic.twitter.com/GtqkxMYtKc
— Texas Public Policy Foundation (@TPPF) June 29, 2021
The Texas Public Policy Foundation, a climate change denialism group, hosts an initiative called the “Fueling Freedom Project,” which seeks to explain “the forgotten moral case for fossil fuels.”
UPDATE: At some point after NCRM published this story the Texas Public Policy Foundation removed its embarrassing and false tweet. Of course, we kept a copy:
Here’s how some are responding to this latest right wing twisting of CRT:
Texas wants to ban the word “ally” from being used in the classroom. Good luck teaching about World War Two! https://t.co/jy4oISFMvq
— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) June 30, 2021
You are certifiably insane.
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 30, 2021
Does your child’s classroom contain chalkboards? Power outlets? Windows? It’s a breeding ground for CRT!
— Seth Masket (@smotus) June 30, 2021
Hey, remember when you all were *against* cancel culture and *for* free speech on campus? pic.twitter.com/BLoJIO7ejI
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 30, 2021
Best of luck to Texas teachers trying to explain the American Revolution without saying “colonialism”
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 30, 2021
I truly appreciate the honesty of listing that Black lives matter— no caps so not the group but simply the idea that Black people have lived that matter — is considered CRT and suspicious and something to be challenged.
— Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) June 30, 2021
So, “anti-racism” is a thing you oppose?
Good to know.
— Dr. but not the useful kind Susan Schorn (@SusanSchorn) June 30, 2021
Every single one of these terms save #10 appears in my book.
I guess my whole book is CRT under this definition.
(eyeroll, it’s not)
(and these racist f-ers really do show you who they are, e.g.: “BAN DIVERSITY!”) https://t.co/5Xw9kYjs9h
— Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (she/her) (@ECMcLaughlin) June 30, 2021
How to actually identify Critical Race Theory
1. Be in Law School
2. In a law school classroom, have a prof acknowledge that legal concepts of the US were created by slave holders/those who were steeped in a culture that enabled slave holding. https://t.co/Egdq1tMnww
— A Hayes (@aplumhayes) June 30, 2021
Image by Labpluto123 via Wikimedia and a CC license
Saying He’s Been ‘in Battle and in War’ Trump Throws Post-Impeachment ‘Celebration’ Filled With Lies and Conspiracies
‘It Was All Bullshit’
President Donald Trump held what he called a “celebration” at the White House less than 24 hours after the Senate voted to acquit him on two articles of impeachment. In a stream-of-consciousness diatribe he delivered a litany of lies and conspiracy theories Fox News and the far right wing media has pounded into the psyche of conservative America.
“Had I not fired James Comey, who was a disaster by the way, it’s possible I wouldn’t even be standing here right now,” Trump told the very white, very male audience in the East Room of the White House.
At no point did Trump express contrition during his more than 60-minute remarks. MSNBC’s Peter Alexander reported the attendees were all “bobbleheads,” offering reinforcement of Trump’s rantings.
Trump thanked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for doing “a fantastic job,” and Senator Tim Scott for being “the first one” to call him after the summary of his call to Ukraine President Zelensky. “Sir, you did nothing wrong,” Trump claimed the South Carolina Republican said.
“This was crooked politics,” Trump claimed.
“Russia, Russia, Russia” and the Mueller report were “all bullshit,” he declared.
TRUMP: “We first went through ‘Russia, Russia, Russia.’ It was all bullshit.” pic.twitter.com/EKIAj1HWjn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2020
Trump called out by name top Democrats including Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Chairman Adam Schiff, who he labeled a “failed screenwriter,” and a “vicious, horrible person.” He used that same phrase to describe Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“They stuck together and they’re vicious as hell,” Trump declared.
“It was evil, it was corrupt, it was dirty cops, it was leakers and liars,” Trump falsely claimed. “I don’t know if other presidents would have been able to take it.”
Trump doubled-down on his remarks attacking and threatening Speaker Pelosi earlier Thursday morning.
TRUMP on his vindictive speech during this morning’s National Prayer Breakfast: “I had Nancy Pelosi sitting four seats away and I’m saying things that a lot of people wouldn’t have said, but I meant every word of it.” pic.twitter.com/Q2RRGBVbom
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2020
