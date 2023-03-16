Unvaccinated Sperm Market? Pro-Trump Social Media Site Backed by Arrested Billionaire Bannon Ally Looking to Rebrand: Report

A pro-Trump social media company is looking to recreate its business model, possibly becoming a marketplace for people who want sperm from men who were not vaccinated against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“Fighting to survive in the crowded ecosystem of far-right social media companies,” Gettr, Rolling Stone reports, “has in recent weeks held high-level deliberations on the oddest of business pivots: remaking the site to add an online clearinghouse for human sperm.”

“Like eBay, but for making major reproductive choices based on bullshit online conspiracy theories,” is how Rolling Stone classifies the potential change.

Gettr, considered an “alt-tech” or alt-right platform similar to Twitter, was founded by former Trump spokesperson Jason Miller, who is now a senior advisor for the ex-president’s 2024 campaign. It is reportedly backed by the Chinese billionaire known as Steve Bannon’s “sugar daddy,” Ho Wan Kwok, who was arrested Wednesday morning. Kwok, who uses numerous aliases including Guo Wengui, is facing charges in an alleged $1 billion scheme involving wire fraud, securities fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering, according to the Dept. of Justice.

Citing four sources, Rolling Stone reports there have been “repeated discussions about creating the online anti-vax semen market, in which unvaccinated men would self-advertise and sell sperm to the highest bidder.”

One of the sources added, “it’s just so embarrassing, man,” and another called it “the most ludicrous fucking thing to come out of pro-Trump social media in a long time, and that is saying something.”

Rolling Stone explains that a “version” of the unvaccinated sperm marketplace “idea was recently floated by one of Gettr’s most prominent backers: Guo Wengui, a billionaire fugitive from the Chinese Communist Party. A major Trumpworld ally, Guo was an early bankroller for the platform, apparently through his ‘family foundation,’ as The Daily Beast first reported in 2021.”

“Though Gettr and Guo have, at times, tried to publicly downplay Guo’s involvement, Guo has repeatedly livestreamed himself talking about his strong influence over the company.”

Earlier this month Mother Jones’ Dan Friedman tweeted, “Here’s Steve Bannon’s boss Guo Wengui detailing his new plan to make Gettr (which he claims in bankruptcy court to have no stake in) ‘into a global platform where the unvaccinated people can use digital currencies to trade their sperm and eggs.'”

Just days ago he added: “Hearing Guo is really trying to go forward with this plan to use the right wing social media site Gettr to sell ‘unvaccinated’ sperm and eggs. He plans a pilot run this month and a launch in June. May be a sign that Gettr is going down the tubes.”