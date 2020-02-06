NUTS
Saying He’s Been ‘in Battle and in War’ Trump Throws Post-Impeachment ‘Celebration’ Filled With Lies and Conspiracies
‘It Was All Bullshit’
President Donald Trump held what he called a “celebration” at the White House less than 24 hours after the Senate voted to acquit him on two articles of impeachment. In a stream-of-consciousness diatribe he delivered a litany of lies and conspiracy theories Fox News and the far right wing media has pounded into the psyche of conservative America.
“Had I not fired James Comey, who was a disaster by the way, it’s possible I wouldn’t even be standing here right now,” Trump told the very white, very male audience in the East Room of the White House.
At no point did Trump express contrition during his more than 60-minute remarks. MSNBC’s Peter Alexander reported the attendees were all “bobbleheads,” offering reinforcement of Trump’s rantings.
Trump thanked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for doing “a fantastic job,” and Senator Tim Scott for being “the first one” to call him after the summary of his call to Ukraine President Zelensky. “Sir, you did nothing wrong,” Trump claimed the South Carolina Republican said.
“This was crooked politics,” Trump claimed.
“Russia, Russia, Russia” and the Mueller report were “all bullshit,” he declared.
TRUMP: “We first went through ‘Russia, Russia, Russia.’ It was all bullshit.” pic.twitter.com/EKIAj1HWjn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2020
Trump called out by name top Democrats including Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Chairman Adam Schiff, who he labeled a “failed screenwriter,” and a “vicious, horrible person.” He used that same phrase to describe Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“They stuck together and they’re vicious as hell,” Trump declared.
“It was evil, it was corrupt, it was dirty cops, it was leakers and liars,” Trump falsely claimed. “I don’t know if other presidents would have been able to take it.”
Trump doubled-down on his remarks attacking and threatening Speaker Pelosi earlier Thursday morning.
TRUMP on his vindictive speech during this morning’s National Prayer Breakfast: “I had Nancy Pelosi sitting four seats away and I’m saying things that a lot of people wouldn’t have said, but I meant every word of it.” pic.twitter.com/Q2RRGBVbom
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2020
