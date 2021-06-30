Right Wing Think Tank Mocked for Telling Parents Words Like ‘Ally’ Show Critical Race Theory Is Being Taught in Class

A meme promoted by a Texas right wing think tank is getting massively mocked for warning parents that if words like “ally” or “Black lives matter” are being used in class Critical Race Theory is being taught in school.

Critical Race Theory (CRT) has become the latest boogeyman among conservatives, many of whom denounce it without any valid understanding of what it actually is.

Education Week defines CRT as “an academic concept that is more than 40 years old. The core idea is that racism is a social construct, and that it is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.”

But according to the Texas Public Policy Foundation, if parent find the words “white privilege,” “equity,” “diversity,” or “inclusion,” CRT is being taught. It also wrongly claims those are just other names for CRT.

Are you wondering if Critical Race Theory is being taught in your child’s school? Stay on the lookout for some of CRT’s less “buzzworthy” names and language 👇 #BanCRT pic.twitter.com/GtqkxMYtKc — Texas Public Policy Foundation (@TPPF) June 29, 2021

The Texas Public Policy Foundation, a climate change denialism group, hosts an initiative called the “Fueling Freedom Project,” which seeks to explain “the forgotten moral case for fossil fuels.”

Here’s how some are responding to this latest right wing twisting of CRT:

Texas wants to ban the word “ally” from being used in the classroom. Good luck teaching about World War Two! https://t.co/jy4oISFMvq — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) June 30, 2021

You are certifiably insane. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 30, 2021

Does your child’s classroom contain chalkboards? Power outlets? Windows? It’s a breeding ground for CRT! — Seth Masket (@smotus) June 30, 2021

Hey, remember when you all were *against* cancel culture and *for* free speech on campus? pic.twitter.com/BLoJIO7ejI — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 30, 2021

Best of luck to Texas teachers trying to explain the American Revolution without saying “colonialism” — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 30, 2021

I truly appreciate the honesty of listing that Black lives matter— no caps so not the group but simply the idea that Black people have lived that matter — is considered CRT and suspicious and something to be challenged. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) June 30, 2021

So, “anti-racism” is a thing you oppose? Good to know. — Dr. but not the useful kind Susan Schorn (@SusanSchorn) June 30, 2021

Every single one of these terms save #10 appears in my book. I guess my whole book is CRT under this definition. (eyeroll, it’s not) (and these racist f-ers really do show you who they are, e.g.: “BAN DIVERSITY!”) https://t.co/5Xw9kYjs9h — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (she/her) (@ECMcLaughlin) June 30, 2021

How to actually identify Critical Race Theory

1. Be in Law School

2. In a law school classroom, have a prof acknowledge that legal concepts of the US were created by slave holders/those who were steeped in a culture that enabled slave holding. https://t.co/Egdq1tMnww — A Hayes (@aplumhayes) June 30, 2021

