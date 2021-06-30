Connect with us

NUTS

Right Wing Think Tank Mocked for Telling Parents Words Like ‘Ally’ Show Critical Race Theory Is Being Taught in Class

Published

on

A meme promoted by a Texas right wing think tank is getting massively mocked for warning parents that if words like “ally” or “Black lives matter” are being used in class Critical Race Theory is being taught in school.

Critical Race Theory (CRT) has become the latest boogeyman among conservatives, many of whom denounce it without any valid understanding of what it actually is.

Education Week defines CRT as “an academic concept that is more than 40 years old. The core idea is that racism is a social construct, and that it is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.”

But according to the Texas Public Policy Foundation, if parent find the words “white privilege,” “equity,” “diversity,” or “inclusion,” CRT is being taught. It also wrongly claims those are just other names for CRT.

The Texas Public Policy Foundation, a climate change denialism group, hosts an initiative called the “Fueling Freedom Project,” which seeks to explain “the forgotten moral case for fossil fuels.”

Here’s how some are responding to this latest right wing twisting of CRT:

 

Image by Labpluto123 via Wikimedia and a CC license

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

NUTS

Saying He’s Been ‘in Battle and in War’ Trump Throws Post-Impeachment ‘Celebration’ Filled With Lies and Conspiracies

Published

1 year ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

‘It Was All Bullshit’

President Donald Trump held what he called a “celebration” at the White House less than 24 hours after the Senate voted to acquit him on two articles of impeachment. In a stream-of-consciousness diatribe he delivered a litany of lies and conspiracy theories Fox News and the far right wing media has pounded into the psyche of conservative America.

“Had I not fired James Comey, who was a disaster by the way, it’s possible I wouldn’t even be standing here right now,” Trump told the very white, very male audience in the East Room of the White House.

At no point did Trump express contrition during his more than 60-minute remarks. MSNBC’s Peter Alexander reported the attendees were all “bobbleheads,” offering reinforcement of Trump’s rantings.

Trump thanked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for doing “a fantastic job,” and Senator Tim Scott for being “the first one” to call him after the summary of his call to Ukraine President Zelensky. “Sir, you did nothing wrong,” Trump claimed the South Carolina Republican said.

“This was crooked politics,” Trump claimed.

“Russia, Russia, Russia” and the Mueller report were “all bullshit,” he declared.

Trump called out by name top Democrats including Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Chairman Adam Schiff, who he labeled a “failed screenwriter,” and a “vicious, horrible person.” He used that same phrase to describe Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“They stuck together and they’re vicious as hell,” Trump declared.

“It was evil, it was corrupt, it was dirty cops, it was leakers and liars,” Trump falsely claimed. “I don’t know if other presidents would have been able to take it.”

Trump doubled-down on his remarks attacking and threatening Speaker Pelosi earlier Thursday morning.

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.