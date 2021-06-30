NUTS
Right Wing Think Tank Mocked for Telling Parents Words Like ‘Ally’ Show Critical Race Theory Is Being Taught in Class
A meme promoted by a Texas right wing think tank is getting massively mocked for warning parents that if words like “ally” or “Black lives matter” are being used in class Critical Race Theory is being taught in school.
Critical Race Theory (CRT) has become the latest boogeyman among conservatives, many of whom denounce it without any valid understanding of what it actually is.
Education Week defines CRT as “an academic concept that is more than 40 years old. The core idea is that racism is a social construct, and that it is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.”
But according to the Texas Public Policy Foundation, if parent find the words “white privilege,” “equity,” “diversity,” or “inclusion,” CRT is being taught. It also wrongly claims those are just other names for CRT.
Are you wondering if Critical Race Theory is being taught in your child’s school? Stay on the lookout for some of CRT’s less “buzzworthy” names and language 👇 #BanCRT pic.twitter.com/GtqkxMYtKc
— Texas Public Policy Foundation (@TPPF) June 29, 2021
The Texas Public Policy Foundation, a climate change denialism group, hosts an initiative called the “Fueling Freedom Project,” which seeks to explain “the forgotten moral case for fossil fuels.”
Here’s how some are responding to this latest right wing twisting of CRT:
Texas wants to ban the word “ally” from being used in the classroom. Good luck teaching about World War Two! https://t.co/jy4oISFMvq
— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) June 30, 2021
You are certifiably insane.
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 30, 2021
Does your child’s classroom contain chalkboards? Power outlets? Windows? It’s a breeding ground for CRT!
— Seth Masket (@smotus) June 30, 2021
Hey, remember when you all were *against* cancel culture and *for* free speech on campus? pic.twitter.com/BLoJIO7ejI
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 30, 2021
Best of luck to Texas teachers trying to explain the American Revolution without saying “colonialism”
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 30, 2021
I truly appreciate the honesty of listing that Black lives matter— no caps so not the group but simply the idea that Black people have lived that matter — is considered CRT and suspicious and something to be challenged.
— Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) June 30, 2021
So, “anti-racism” is a thing you oppose?
Good to know.
— Dr. but not the useful kind Susan Schorn (@SusanSchorn) June 30, 2021
Every single one of these terms save #10 appears in my book.
I guess my whole book is CRT under this definition.
(eyeroll, it’s not)
(and these racist f-ers really do show you who they are, e.g.: “BAN DIVERSITY!”) https://t.co/5Xw9kYjs9h
— Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (she/her) (@ECMcLaughlin) June 30, 2021
How to actually identify Critical Race Theory
1. Be in Law School
2. In a law school classroom, have a prof acknowledge that legal concepts of the US were created by slave holders/those who were steeped in a culture that enabled slave holding. https://t.co/Egdq1tMnww
— A Hayes (@aplumhayes) June 30, 2021
Image by Labpluto123 via Wikimedia and a CC license
Saying He’s Been ‘in Battle and in War’ Trump Throws Post-Impeachment ‘Celebration’ Filled With Lies and Conspiracies
‘It Was All Bullshit’
President Donald Trump held what he called a “celebration” at the White House less than 24 hours after the Senate voted to acquit him on two articles of impeachment. In a stream-of-consciousness diatribe he delivered a litany of lies and conspiracy theories Fox News and the far right wing media has pounded into the psyche of conservative America.
“Had I not fired James Comey, who was a disaster by the way, it’s possible I wouldn’t even be standing here right now,” Trump told the very white, very male audience in the East Room of the White House.
At no point did Trump express contrition during his more than 60-minute remarks. MSNBC’s Peter Alexander reported the attendees were all “bobbleheads,” offering reinforcement of Trump’s rantings.
Trump thanked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for doing “a fantastic job,” and Senator Tim Scott for being “the first one” to call him after the summary of his call to Ukraine President Zelensky. “Sir, you did nothing wrong,” Trump claimed the South Carolina Republican said.
“This was crooked politics,” Trump claimed.
“Russia, Russia, Russia” and the Mueller report were “all bullshit,” he declared.
TRUMP: “We first went through ‘Russia, Russia, Russia.’ It was all bullshit.” pic.twitter.com/EKIAj1HWjn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2020
Trump called out by name top Democrats including Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Chairman Adam Schiff, who he labeled a “failed screenwriter,” and a “vicious, horrible person.” He used that same phrase to describe Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“They stuck together and they’re vicious as hell,” Trump declared.
“It was evil, it was corrupt, it was dirty cops, it was leakers and liars,” Trump falsely claimed. “I don’t know if other presidents would have been able to take it.”
Trump doubled-down on his remarks attacking and threatening Speaker Pelosi earlier Thursday morning.
TRUMP on his vindictive speech during this morning’s National Prayer Breakfast: “I had Nancy Pelosi sitting four seats away and I’m saying things that a lot of people wouldn’t have said, but I meant every word of it.” pic.twitter.com/Q2RRGBVbom
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2020
