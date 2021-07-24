100 Minutes of Whining: Here Are the 7 Most Absurd Moments From Trump’s Arizona Grievance Festival

Donald Trump spoke for over 100 minutes during a long-winded speech at a “Rally to Protection Our Elections” in Phoenix.

Much of Trump’s speech was focused on repeating his debunked lies that he won the 2020 presidential election, when in reality he was defeated by Joe Biden.

But he also found time to bash much of America while praising the local extremists behind Arizona’s audit of the vote in Maricopa County and listing his many perceived grievances.

Trump attacked Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), all the Republicans who are “worse than Democrats,” Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Basketball Association (NBA), soccer’s United States Women’s National Team, and said his supporters have to “fight” against everyone who said he lost the election with language that echoed his speech that preceded the January 6th insurrection.

Trump said the exact same thing to the insurrectionists! And after hearing this, domestic terrorists immediately turned around, stormed the Capitol, murdered police officers and tried to murder members of Congress. https://t.co/So6KBOCC8L — Erin Maye Quade (@ErinMayeQuade) July 24, 2021

Much of the speech was just bizarre due to the combination of Trump brazenly lying about things that happened while also pontificating on the delusions that populate right-wing media.

Here are the seven most ridiculous moments from the speech.

7. Trump is so out-of-touch you thinks Americans must show their papers to purchase groceries

Despite being ridiculed when Trump spoke of this delusion in the past, Trump falsely claimed Americans need to show identification to purchase groceries as he pushed voter I.D. laws.

Trump still thinks you need an ID to buy groceries pic.twitter.com/CDwXlSRmCb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2021

6. Trump imagined what he would do if he were Native American

Trump complained about the Cleveland Guardians baseball team and praised the racist logo the team retired. “If I was an Indian, I’d sue. Sue them Indians,” he said.

Trump on the Cleveland Indians name change: “If I was an Indian, I’d sue. Sue them Indians.” pic.twitter.com/Joe2mf60gC — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 25, 2021

5. Trump argues America is becoming a communist country

“Like it or not, we are becoming a communist country. That’s what’s happening, that’s what’s happening,” Trump said without providing any evidence. “We are beyond socialism.”

Trump says “Like it or not, we are becoming a Communist country” and calls the Green New Deal “Green New Bulls—.” https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/u1bKF9hjTe — Newsmax (@newsmax) July 25, 2021

4. Trump explains how it hurts Republicans at the polls when his supporters believe his election lies

Trump repeatedly mentioned during his speech his belief that when his supporters believe his false claims of election fraud, it makes them less likely to turn out to vote. Trump said this is how Republicans lost control of the U.S. Senate.

Trump threatens that if Republicans don’t amplify his (false) claims about election fraud, Republican voters won’t want to vote for Republican candidates in future elections pic.twitter.com/PnL8e0xo6w — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2021

3. Trump explains how a politician repeating lies creates disinformation

During a speech that will keep fact-checkers busy, Trump explained disinformation in a way that seems to perfectly describe why he traveled to Arizona to repeat his “Big Lie” about election fraud.

He’s giving away his secret. Trump has done this for getting on six decades. https://t.co/fEIWkjskhX — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) July 25, 2021

2. Trump describes his unconstitutional fantasy of being reinstated as president

Despite both the Department of Homeland Security and Justice Department warning this conspiracy could fuel more violence by Trump supporters, the former president discussed being reinstated.

Trump suggests he’ll be returned to office following state-level audits of the 2020 election (he won’t be returned to office) pic.twitter.com/K2hOpfvqr9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2021

1. Trump gaslights America by lying about his attacks on democracy and voters

Of the many lies Trump told, one of the most absurd had to be his claim that, “I am not the one trying to undermine American democracy— I am the one trying to save American democracy.”