Jim Jordan Waging ‘Purely Political Attack’: Demands Bragg Testify Before Congress Over Expected Trump Indictment
In an unprecedented move House Republican Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan is demanding Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg testify before Congress over his expected indictment of Donald Trump. Bragg, officially the New York County District Attorney, is an elected official whose office was created under the New York State Constitution and does not answer to Congress.
Professor of law and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance quickly blasted Jordan’s move, saying: “what jurisdiction does Congress have over a DA elected by Manhattanites? Sure, Jordan will talk about fed’l funding, but this is a purely political attack on local gov’t.”
Earlier Monday, reacting to Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s remarks, Vance said: “It’s not up to House Republicans to review Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s conduct. It’s up to Manhattan voters. If Trump is indicted, a jury will decide whether there’s sufficient evidence to convict. The GOP continues to undercut our democratic institutions to serve Trump.”
Jordan’s letter, he writes to Bragg: “In light of the serious consequences of your actions, we expect that you will testify about what plainly appears to be a politically motivated prosecutorial decision,” according to a Fox Corp. article. The website also says it was signed by two other Republicans: House Oversight Committee Chair Jim Comer and House Committee on Administration Chair Brian Steil. None have any oversight authority on the Office of the Manhattan District Attorney.
READ MORE: Trump Files Sweeping Legal Motion to Try to Block Georgia Grand Jury Findings and District Attorney Fani Willis
“Jordan warned Bragg that if news reports of a possible Trump indictment are accurate, Bragg’s actions ‘will erode confidence in the evenhanded application of justice and unalterably interfere in the court of the 2024 presidential election,'” Fox adds.
“The legal theory underlying your reported prosecution appears to be tenuous and untested,” Jordan wrote. He also attacked former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who has testified extensively in the case before the grand jury.
Just before leaving office Trump awarded Jordan the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
According to former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson who testified publicly and privately before the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, Jordan discussed pardons with the White House for Republican Members of Congress, although she says he did not ask for one himself. Jordan also defied a subpoena from the January 6 Select Committee.
In a Monday morning interview with Fox Corp.’s Harris Faulkner, Jordan falsely describes Trump’s hush money payment to adult film actress and director Stormy Daniels as “some alleged bookkeeping error.” The expected charges have neither been voted on by the grand jury nor announced.
“Charges in NY are expected to involve false business records created to conceal Trump’s payment of hush money to Stormy Daniels but there are possible charges involving manipulating property values for tax, loan & insurance advantages,” Vance also said Monday.
READ MORE: ‘RICO’: Trump Could Be Facing Racketeering and Conspiracy Charges Used to Prosecute Organized Crime
Watch video of Jordan discussing the letter and see the letter itself below or at this link:
Jim Jordan on possible Trump indictment: “Now they come after him for some alleged bookkeeping error? You’ve gotta be kidding me!”
Fox’s Harris Faulkner: “Actually paying off Stormy Daniels as hush money, as we would call it, is not illegal in the state of New York.” pic.twitter.com/iiuNKzRuTg
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 20, 2023
#BREAKING: @Jim_Jordan, @RepJamesComer, and @RepBryanSteil Demand Communications, Documents, and Testimony from Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. pic.twitter.com/OyIMgadaQN
— House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) March 20, 2023
Trump Files Sweeping Legal Motion to Try to Block Georgia Grand Jury Findings and District Attorney Fani Willis
Attorneys for Donald Trump Monday morning filed a sweeping 483-page legal motion asking a Georgia court to block any report from the Fulton County special grand jury and any evidence the grand jury may find, and to force District Attorney Fani Willis to recuse in the investigation into his unlawful attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in that state.
The Daily Beast’s Jose Pagliery first reported the filing. The Atlanta Journal Constitution also reports Trump’s attorneys have filed the motion.
Lawfare Blog’s Anna Bower, who has been covering the Fulton County case, calls the filing “mammoth.”
BREAKING: In a mammoth filing debut in Fulton County Superior Court, Trump’s legal team in Georgia is seeking to quash the report of the special purpose grand jury that investigated 2020 election interference in the state. pic.twitter.com/M9MXTejYIP
— Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) March 20, 2023
The news comes just hours after reports District Attorney Willis could be considering RICO, or conspiracy and racketeering charges against Trump.
READ MORE: ‘This Man Is a Criminal’: George Conway Busts GOP’s ‘Completely Ridiculous’ Trump Defense
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Local, State, Federal Law Enforcement Preparing for Possible Trump Indictment ‘As Early as Next Week’: Report
Local, state, and federal law enforcement and security agencies are preparing for a possible indictment of Donald Trump, as early as next week, including “conducting preliminary security assessments” according to an exclusive report from NBC News.
Officials “are discussing potential security plans in and around the Manhattan Criminal Court, at 100 Centre Street, in case Trump is charged in connection with an alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels and travels to New York to face any charges.”
The grand jury is expected to meet on Monday, and could potentially vote on whether or not to indict Trump that day. It will be up to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to decide if Trump will be charged, and what those charges would be.
The NBC News report appears to focus on New York City, stating the NYPD, New York State Court Officers, U.S. Secret Service, FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office are among those preparing for the possibility of an indictment, which would be the first in this nation’s history of a former President.
On Wednesday, professor of law and former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, “I think an indictment probably is feeling like next week might be the time.”
.@BarbMcQuade on the nearing end of the Trump and Stormy Daniels hush money investigation: “I think an indictment… is feeling like next week might be the time.” pic.twitter.com/0LhiBKQ4G4
— 11th Hour (@11thHour) March 16, 2023
This is a breaking news and developing story.
International Criminal Court Issues War Crimes Arrest Warrant for Putin as Trump, DeSantis Accused of ‘Support’ for Russian President
The International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague in The Netherlands on Friday issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, alleging war crimes related to his illegal war against Ukraine. The Republican Party’s two presidential frontrunners, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, this week were accused of offering “support” for the Russian President.
The ICC also issued an arrest warrant for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation.
Putin is “allegedly responsible for the war crime of” unlawfully deporting children from Ukraine and bringing them to Russia, the ICC said, ABC News reports.
“The ICC said that its pre-trial chamber found there were ‘reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children,'” The Associated Press also reports.
READ MORE: Trump Spent $600,000 on a Study to Prove His Election Fraud Claims Were True. It Did the Exact Opposite. He Never Released It.
A United Nations investigation led to a report alleging Russia has committed a “wide range of war crimes,” ABC News adds, along with possible crimes against humanity.
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), who sits on the Foreign Relations Committee, on Wednesday issued a warning on the direction of the Republican Party’s presidential frontrunners.
“I worry that DeSantis and Trump’s support for Putin and opposition to Ukraine is part in partial [sic] of a broader lack of enthusiasm for democracy and self-governance,” Murphy said, according to The Hill.
The Hill notes Trump “praised Putin as Russia was about to invade Ukraine last year, saying that Putin was a ‘genius’ who was going to go into Ukraine as a ‘peacekeeper.'”
READ MORE: DeSantis Chooses Far Right Extremist to Hit Back at Biden for Attacking Florida’s ‘Close to Sinful’ Anti-Trans Policies
DeSantis this week called Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine a mere “territorial dispute.”
Trump on Thursday issued a statement on video downplaying Putin’s actions, saying Russia is not a threat to the United States, but some Americans he described as “horrible, USA-hating people.”
Trump says Russia is not a threat, our greatest threat is our American representatives, we need to reevaluate the purpose of NATO, and most of the people in the State Dept, DOD and Intel Services need to be fired so he can put the right people in. pic.twitter.com/9PC6PrONM9
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 16, 2023
