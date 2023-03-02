News
George Santos Busted by FEC for Accepting ‘One or More’ Apparently Illegal Campaign Contributions
The Federal Election Commission has sent a letter to scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos (R-NY) informing him that his campaign has accepted an apparently illegal campaign contribution.
Specifically, the letter flags “one or more contributions” in the Santos campaign’s financial report that “appear to exceed the limits” set by campaign finance laws.
The letter then provided Santos with a number of remedial actions that he can take to comply with the law, including refunding the excessive amount or reattributing the excessive amount to another person “such as a joint account holder.”
Santos’ campaign has until April 5th to deliver a response and the FEC’s letter warned the campaign that it will not receive another warning before the commission considers taking enforcement action.
READ MORE: Michigan’s Dem AG was target of anti-Semitic plot to murder Jewish elected officials: FBI
Santos is already facing a massive array of scandals that include allegedly sexually harassing an aide, stealing money from a disabled veteran that was intended to care for his dying service dog, and lying about nearly every single aspect of his work, academic, and family history.
Because of this, multiple Republicans in his own conference have called for his resignation, although House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has so far stood by the embattled congressman.
Read the whole letter at this link (PDF).
News
‘Trump Bullying Worked’: Experts Blast FBI After Bombshell Report Reveals Agents Were ‘Afraid’ to Raid Mar-a-Lago
Legal experts are blasting the Federal Bureau of Investigation after a bombshell Washington Post exclusive report reveals some FBI agents were “afraid” to raid Mar-a-Lago and some wanted to simply shut down the criminal investigation, delaying for months the retrieval of classified documents that Donald Trump had unlawfully retained and refusal to return.
“Months of disputes between Justice Department prosecutors and FBI agents over how best to try to recover classified documents from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and residence led to a tense showdown near the end of July last year,” The Post reports.
“Prosecutors ultimately prevailed in that dispute,” and the “FBI conducted an unprecedented raid on Aug. 8, recovering more than 100 classified items, among them a document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities.”
READ MORE: Buttigieg Goes On Offense as Republicans Attack
Two senior FBI officials wanted to ask Trump’s permission to go to Mar-a-Lago to search the ex-president’s resort and residence, despite having video evidence that appeared to show a trove of presidential documents being moved from a storage room after Trump was directed to return the items, including classified documents, that had been taken from the White House.
Foreign policy and intelligence expert John Sipher, who spent 28 years in the CIA’s National Clandestine Service, said in response to the Post’s report, “Trump bullying worked.”
Noted national security attorney Brad Moss, a frequent political commentator, observed: “This extensive piece once again makes clear a simple fact: the FBI, traumatized from the Trump era assaults on it, treated Trump with kid gloves.”
READ MORE: Federal Agencies Knew of Several Jan. 6 Threats Against Democrats Says Government Watchdog
Criminal law professor Carissa Byrne Hessick said The Post’s story “confirms not only that the FBI is applying different (and more favorable) standards to Trump’s potentially criminal behavior, but also that this deference can be traced in part to Trump’s repeated attacks against the FBI.”
The Washington Post’s Tom Jackman, who runs the paper’s “True Crime” blog, tweeted, “Timid and conservative FBI agents did not want to search Mar-a-Lago for classified docs, led by DC SAC Steven D’Antuono, who said ‘We’re not the presidential records police.'”
USA Today opinion columnist Michael J. Stern observed, “Trump keeps getting away with it because law enforcement keeps letting him.”
Attorney, legal and national security analyst, and former FBI special agent Asha Marie Rangappa leveled perhaps the heaviest criticism: “The FBI has a problem, and it’s coming from inside the house.”
Image: Trump in his Mar-a-Lago office
News
‘I’m Not Gonna Yield!’: Republicans Furious After Democrat Questions ‘God-Given’ Rights at House Hearing
During a House Judiciary hearing this Tuesday, things got a little heated as lawmakers discussed the role of religion and God when interpreting the Constitution.
According to Steve Cohen (D-TN), the notion that “all our rights are God-given” doesn’t make sense.
“I just wonder, when God decided to give women the right to vote, and why God didn’t give women the right to vote back in the 1700s,” Cohen said. “And when God decided that slavery would be illegal — God was okay with slavery until we had a war millions of people were killed, then God changed his mind? That’s hard to fathom.”
Cohen went on to provide the same analogy for abortion and interracial marriage. He clarified that he has respect for people’s belief in God, but added that he doesn’t believe the notion that every right is “God given.” “God did not decide to keep African Americans as slaves until there was a Civil War, and then God changed his mind,” he said.
IN OTHER NEWS: Greene gets schooled after her ‘divorced from reality’ rant at House Homeland Security hearing
Ken Buck (R-CO) then chimed in, saying that in the view of the Founders, and his view as well as other Americans, the rights to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” were given to us by God. “That doesn’t mean that God makes a decision on every single law that is passed in this country,” Buck said. “That doesn’t mean that God doesn’t frown sometimes when there are horrible historical actions by human beings, like slavery, like the denial of the right to vote and some other things.”
“But life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are recognized in our founding documents as given to us by God, and those rights are the rights that everything else flows from,” Buck said.
Dan Bishop (R-NC) then accused Cohen of not caring about the rights endowed in the Constitution. “He embraces that modern Democratic Party’s view that it’s not about God, it’s not about God’s will or what God has created in mankind, you cannot trace rights to the existence of God … that’s all passe … Okay, that’s what we’re up against,” Bishop said.
Bishop declared that he is “absolutely certain that Thomas Jefferson and the other authors of the [Declaration of Independence] were correct.” He continued with his rant before being cut off, but he refused to yield his time.
“I’m not gonna yield! Because I’m gonna make this statement really clear.”
Watch video below or at this link.
News
Buttigieg Goes On Offense as Republicans Attack
From GOP Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, to the State of Florida’s CFO, to Republicans in Congress, the far right has put a target on Pete Buttigieg‘s back.
Freshman U.S. Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA), who attended an event in December that included U.S. Rep. George Santos and white nationalists, on Monday called for Secretary Buttigieg to resign. On Tuesday he suggested the House should impeach him.
Why?
Collins said Buttigieg was “hired to check a diversity box,” and claims his “focus on wokeness prevents him from assessing the root cause of transportation incidents.” In Collins’ Fox News op-ed and a follow-up Fox News interview the word “woke” appears six times.
RELATED: As Pete Buttigieg Surveys East Palestine Train Derailment Even Fox News Admits Elaine Chao ‘Never’ Visited an Accident
It all seems to have begun last year in July when Buttigieg criticized U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) for calling protecting the marriages of same-sex couples with a federal law a “stupid waste of time.”
“If he’s got time to fight against Disney,” Buttigieg said, referring to the GOP’s attack on the entertainment giant after it voiced concern about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill, “I don’t know why he wouldn’t have time to help safeguard marriages like mine. But this is really, really important to a lot of people. It’s certainly important to me.”
Rubio tried to fight back via video, which was quickly panned by many on social media, often criticizing the Florida Republican’s claim that protecting marriages of same-sex couples was a “fake problem.”
In December, Rubio attacked Buttigieg again, this time by using his position to ask the Dept. of Transportation’s Inspector General – a Trump appointee – to open an investigation into Buttigieg for using private or government planes 18 times.
In his press release touting his call to investigate Buttigieg, Rubio writes: “Flashback. In 2017, House Democrats sent a similar letter to the Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General following reports the secretary used private jets on multiple occasions.”
In 2017 the President was Donald Trump and the HHS Secretary was Tom Price, who was investigated after spending more than $1 million on transportation in just four months. He ultimately was forced to reign in disgrace. Buttigieg in two years has spent $41,000 on non-commercial flights.
Sec. Buttigieg has used private aircraft 18 times in two years, and The Washington Post reports “the Transportation Department said that of 138 flights Buttigieg has taken since being sworn in early in 2021, 119 have been on commercial airlines.”
His immediate predecessor, Elaine Chao, in just her first year spent $94,000 on non-commercial flights.
READ MORE: Federal Agencies Knew of Several Jan. 6 Threats Against Democrats Says Government Watchdog
“The fact remains that he flies commercially the vast majority of the time,” DOT spokesperson Kerry Arndt said. “The exceptions have been when the Department’s career ethics officials, who have served under both Democratic and Republican administrations, determined that the use of a 9-seat FAA plane would be either more cost effective or should be approved for exceptional scheduling or security reasons.”
And yet, on Monday the DOT IG opened an investigation.
On Monday Buttigieg tweeted, “Glad this will be reviewed independently so misleading narratives can be put to rest.”
Sen Rubio has also called on Buttigieg to resign for not immediately heading to East Palestine, Ohio, the scene of the Norfolk Southern toxic train crash – despite previous Transportation Secretaries not going to crash sites, and despite numerous federal agency officials who did and still are on scene.
Buttigieg had no trouble responding.
Buttigieg: Well, the strange thing about hearing that from Senator Rubio is that the last time I had gotten a communication from him about railroad regulation was when he had signed a letter asking us to weaken our inspection practices. pic.twitter.com/RK0WVvfkmJ
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 24, 2023
CNN senior reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere notes that before he called for Buttigieg to resign, Rubio called for less train inspection by humans.
Four months before writing a letter demanding Sec. Buttigieg’s resignation over “intentional ignorance” in lack of oversight about the Ohio train derailment, Sen. Rubio co-signed a letter with 22 colleagues pushing for waivers to allow more automation in train inspections – pic.twitter.com/tO7hm2nA0p
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) February 18, 2023
Just last week House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer published a letter launching an investigation into Transportation Buttigieg in the wake of the Norfolk Southern toxic train derailment. But Buttigieg was forced to correct Comer who wrongly claimed the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) was a part of the Dept. of Transportation.
“I am alarmed to learn that the Chair of the House Oversight Committee thinks that the NTSB is part of our Department,” Buttigieg said. “NTSB is independent (and with good reason). Still, of course, we will fully review this and respond appropriately.”
Also last week disgraced former Republican Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich called for Buttigieg to be fired – framing him as the target for all GOP claims of Biden issues.
“Incompetence should not be accepted. Joe Biden should fire DOT Sec. Buttigieg and bring accountability to failures of his administration,” Gingrich tweeted.
On Tuesday Buttigieg appeared on CNN to respond to U.S. Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s attack on him.
READ MORE: ‘Finding Out Phase’: Greene Sees Few Sympathizers After Claiming She Was ‘Attacked’ and ‘Screamed At’ in a Restaurant
“Secretary Buttigieg has seemed more interested in pursuing press coverage for woke initiatives and climate nonsense than in attending to basic elements of his day job,” McConnell had said on the Senate floor.
Buttigieg noted that McConnell had no problem showing up in his home state of Kentucky when a major bridge was replaced under the Biden administration’s infrastructure law.
“I would not call the Brent Spence Bridge a ‘woke’ initiative,” Buttigieg retorted. “As for climate, climate is not ‘nonsense.'”
Buttigieg also encouraged McConnell to “be a partner to us, right now, in making sure there are fewer rail disasters in the future.”
“The freight rail industry has wielded a lot of power here in Washington. I would love to see Leader McConnell join us in standing up to them. There are specific things that could be done right now,” he said.
WATCH: @SecretaryPete responds to GOP criticism for handling of East Palestine disaster:
“The freight rail industry has wielded a lot of power here in Washington. I would love to see Leader McConnell join us in standing up to them.” pic.twitter.com/EbDRPT4jyO
— CNN This Morning (@CNNThisMorning) February 28, 2023
