A Trump Indictment Could Come as Early as Wednesday Says Former Top FBI Official
Former President Donald Trump could technically be indicted as early as Wednesday. That doesn’t necessarily mean that he will be. But according to former Justice Department prosecutor and FBI general counsel Andrew Weissmann, it is possible.
Legal analysts think that Michael Cohen is among the last witnesses for the grand jury to pull together all of the details to which others have already testified. While he’s already spent most of Monday before the grand jury, he’ll be back on Wednesday to do it again.
“Something else happened today that makes it, I think, even more imminent,” said Weissmann. “But what I’m getting at is — the thing I was looking for is that we are hearing that defense counsel for Donald Trump went and made a presentation to the prosecutors. Because that’s something that is really routine, any sort of ethical, responsible prosecutor is going to give that opportunity and, frankly, any good defense lawyer is going to take that opportunity. And The New York Times reported that that meeting has occurred already. And the import of that is, I think, when the grand jury presentation is over, it is Alvin Bragg’s decision at that point and there is nothing left. So frankly, that could even be Wednesday, just to put everyone on alert.”
“Wait, hold it. I have to change my schedule here,” MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell interjected.
Weissmann explained that it’s entirely possible that, after the final witness appears and finishes, the grand jury could vote on whether to move forward with indictments. One thing he did say, however, is that Cohen is testifying in the afternoon. So the grand jury could simply adjourn for the day and they’re back again on Monday, March 20.
“If this was a federal court absolutely you can go ahead and do that,” Weissmann said. “Do I think it is more likely that they would do that after the prosecutors have an opportunity to talk to the grand jurors, answer questions they might have, go through the law, present the proposed charges? Do I think it will happen on Wednesday? No, especially after hearing that he’s appearing in the afternoon, so it doesn’t get in the way. I think the next day to sit is the following Monday.”
See the comments from Weissmann and former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal below or at the link here.
Trump Falsely Says Mike Pence Is to ‘Blame’ for Violence on January 6
Donald Trump, the one-term ex-president whose actions led to the deadly January 6, 2021 insurrection, says his vice president is actually the one to blame for the violence that day.
“Had he sent the votes back to the legislators,” Trump said, referring to Mike Pence, “they wouldn’t have had a problem with Jan. 6.”
“So in many ways, you can blame him for Jan. 6,” Trump told reporters on a flight to Iowa for a campaign rally, according to HuffPost.
“Had he sent them back to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, the states, I believe, number one, you have had a different outcome, Trump reportedly also said, The Washington Post adds. “But I also believe you wouldn’t have had ‘Jan. 6’ as we call it.”
Trump is wrong on all counts.
Legal experts, constitutional scholars, and lawmakers agree that as vice president, Mike Pence had no constitutional authority to “send votes back to the legislators.”
READ MORE: DeSantis and Far-Right Falsely Blame Wokeness and Diversity as Reason Silicon Valley Bank Collapsed (Video)
The Post notes that a “pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 following months of false claims by Trump that the election was stolen from him. He also used incendiary and false rhetoric about the election at rally at the Ellipse shortly before the rioters stormed the Capitol.”
On December 19, 2020, Trump sent out a now-infamous tweet, saying, “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th,” and added, “Be there, will be wild!”
Trump’s call to arms on Twitter was interpreted as exactly that.
Many posted online that they were ready to die for Trump’s lie and wondered whether the police were willing to die defending Congress and the Vice President against Trump’s mob. pic.twitter.com/OpZa7Hzdkl
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) July 13, 2022
Image: Shutterstock
Trump: ‘World War III Is Looming’ and We Are ‘Doomed’ if You Don’t Put Me Back in the White House
Donald Trump is warning if Republicans don’t elect him President again we will have a third World War.
“This is the most dangerous time in the history of our country,” Trump claims in a short video (below). “World War III is looming like never before in the very dark and murky background. Lack of leadership is solely responsible for this unprecedented danger to our beautiful USA and likewise to the world itself. Hopeless Joe Biden is leading us into oblivion. We cannot let it happen. We have to take back the White House, or our country is doomed. Thank you very much.”
The far-right ex-president’s hyperbolic remarks were made in a campaign video, one of several, posted Monday to his Truth Social account.
Earlier this month Trump also threatened the world would see a global war if he were not put back in the White House.
READ MORE: Key Witness in Manhattan DA’s Trump Investigation Says ‘Something Has Changed’ That’s ‘Bigger Than Money’: Report
“This is the final battle. They know it. I know it. You know it. Everybody knows that this is it,” Trump said at CPAC. “Either they win or we win. And if they win, we no longer have a country.”
NBC News reported that “Trump has repeatedly said the country is ‘at the brink of World War III’ and made the case that he is the one to bring it back to peace and prosperity.”
On Monday a grand jury heard from two key witnesses, which are believed to be among the final ones before it decides whether or not to indict the ex-president, a decision which reportedly could come within days.
Watch below or at this link.
Chasten Buttigieg Accuses Mike Pence of Using Couple’s Twins as a ‘Punchline’ in Homophobic Attack
Chasten Buttigieg – and the White House – are criticizing former Trump vice president Mike Pence‘s homophobic and misogynistic attack over the weekend on Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and their family.
“The former vice president’s homophobic joke about Secretary Buttigieg was offensive and inappropriate, all the more so because he treated women suffering from postpartum depression as a punchline,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday, according to The Washington Blade. “He should apologize to women and LGBTQ people, who are entitled to be treated with dignity and respect.”
Pence, who claims to be a devout, conservative Christian, mocked Secretary Buttigieg over the weekend at the annual Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington, D.C., a white tie event attended by hundreds.
“Pete is the only person in human history to have a child and everyone else gets post-partum depression,” said Pence Saturday night, referring to the Buttigiegs’ adoption of twins in the summer of 2021. The young boy and girl had serious medical issues shortly after adoption, and Secretary Buttigieg took paternity leave.
Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family. pic.twitter.com/kS89gb11Ax
— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 4, 2021
Pence’s “post-partum depression” attack likely referred to COVID-related supply chain disruptions the Transportation Secretary faced that summer. His homophobic and misogynistic remarks were published by The Associated Press and seen in hundreds of outlets.
RELATED: Chasten Buttigieg Stunned as Nicolle Wallace Reports New DHS Warning Lists LGBTQ People as ‘Targets of Potential Violence’
Pence has targeted Buttigieg for years, forcing Buttigieg in 2019 to say to Pence through the press, “If me being gay was a choice, it was a choice that was made far, far above my pay grade.”
“And that’s the thing I wish the Mike Pences of the world would understand,” Buttigieg added. “That if you got a problem with who I am, your problem is not with me – your quarrel, sir, is with my creator.”
On Monday, Chasten Buttigieg posted a link to a Medium article penned by Secretary Buttigieg (with Chasten’s assistance): “One year in, parenting has taught us about vulnerability and gratitude.”
View this post on Instagram
“I’ll leave this here for you should you want to know more about the kids you are so eager to use as a punchline,” Chasten tweeted to the ex-vice president.
RELATED: Tucker Carlson Serves Up 12-Minute Long Homophobic Hate-Filled Rant Attacking Pete Buttigieg Over ‘Equity’
And in a tweet with a photo of Pete Buttigieg in what appears to be a hospital nursery, Chasten wrote: “An honest question for you, @Mike_Pence, after your attempted joke this weekend. If your grandchild was born prematurely and placed on a ventilator at two months old – their tiny fingers wrapped around yours as the monitors beep in the background – where would you be?”
An honest question for you, @Mike_Pence, after your attempted joke this weekend. If your grandchild was born prematurely and placed on a ventilator at two months old – their tiny fingers wrapped around yours as the monitors beep in the background – where would you be? pic.twitter.com/pCWvl8pb5N
— Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) March 13, 2023
For those who might think the former vice president erred with an ad-libbed bad joke, The Washington Post report his homophobic and misogynistic remarks were in his prepared remarks.
See the Buttigiegs’ social media posts above or at this link.
