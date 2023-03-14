‘I Would Never Spank an Emotional Problem’ Says Oklahoma Republican Voting Against Bill Banning Corporal Punishment

Last month, the Log Cabin Republicans, an organization that claims to “[represent] LGBT conservatives and straight allies who support fairness, freedom, and equality,” announced that far-right commentator Isabella Riley Moody had been named to its 2023 class of Outspoken Ambassadors.

The choice of Moody to serve as an ambassador for a gay conservative organization was rather unconventional, given that Moody is a virulent homophobe who brags that the word “f*ggot” is part of her “everyday vocabulary” and wishes that the country was a more “homophobic society.”

While Moody openly proclaims herself to be a “homophobic bitch,” she also claims that she is “not really homophobic” and that all of her bigoted language and attacks on anything she deems “gay” are nothing but a “troll.”

The disconnect between Moody’s various stated positions was on full display when she appeared on “The Stew Peters Show” Tuesday night to try to explain how an avowedly anti-LGBTQ conservative Christian such as herself can serve as an ambassador for an organization that supposedly represents “LGBT conservatives and straight allies who support fairness, freedom, and equality.”

Moody’s efforts to explain this incongruence did not go well, as she eventually declared that the agenda promoted by Log Cabin Republicans “grosses me out and makes me want to vomit” and that her agreement to serve as an ambassador for the organization was nothing more than an attempt to “troll the left.”

Moody claimed that she was asked to serve an an Outspoken Ambassador by her friend, David Leatherwood, who “thought it would be really funny” because of “how homophobic I am online.”

“There’s nothing conservative about about being gay,” Moody said. “It’s anti-God, it’s anti-Christian, you can’t multiply, you can’t actually reproduce, so it’s going against God and nature.”

“To be an ambassador is kind of like a troll,” she continued. “I do think homosexuality is obviously a sin. I don’t condone it at all. I have a couple friends that are gay, and they know this. People can hate me for what I say, but I’m not going to change my tune depending on who I’m around. Honestly, I think it’s a funny headline. I’ll do it, but I’m never going to say that being gay is OK. Indulging in this sin and living in sin and marrying a guy—even though that should not even be a thing at all—or engaging in the sexual conduct with other men if you’re a guy and all this gay behavior, I don’t condone. However, I will kind of make a headline out of it, and I think it’s funny to troll the left in that sense.”

Later in the interview, Peters, who is himself a virulently anti-LGBTQ bigot, assured Moody that she was allowed to use the word “f*aggot” on his show because he uses it as well. Peters then demonstrated that point when he said that what the Lob Cabin Republicans are promoting is “f*ggotry.”

“I completely agree,” Moody replied. “The contradictions in all this pro-Log Cabin Republicans stuff, it really just grosses me out and makes me want to vomit.”

Evidently still confused about Moody’s role as an ambassador, Peters asked her to explain why she was serving as an ambassador for the Log Cabin Republicans’ “Outspoken” project. Moody’s answer was not particularly coherent or convincing.

“I actually don’t follow the organization,” Moody claimed. “I actually don’t even really know what they do. They asked me if I wanted to be an ambassador with all the crazy stuff I say about f*ggots, and I said, ‘Sure, [but] I’m not going to change what I say,’ and they said they loved it, and they would want me to make homophobic videos for them.”

This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.

Editor’s note: At some point after publication Moody was apparently removed from the list of Outspoken Ambassadors but the original post showing her is still available via the Internet Archive.