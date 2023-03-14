RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘I Would Never Spank an Emotional Problem’ Says Oklahoma Republican Voting Against Bill Banning Corporal Punishment
An Oklahoma Republican state lawmaker, psychologist, and self-described “mental health expert and foremost authority on classroom management and discipline,” on Tuesday argued against legislation that would ban children with disabilities from being spanked by school personnel. Before voting against the bill, Rep. Randy Randleman referred to students living with a disability who have emotional or neurological challenges by the term “emotional problem,” or “neurological problem.”
“A child could have dyslexia, and then you couldn’t spank him, correct?” Rep. Randleman asked the bill’s sponsor (video below), to which he received a “yes, sir, that is correct.”
“I know that you have always heard me talk that I would never spank an emotional problem, I would never spank a neurological problem, but if a parent has a choice, and they know that they can stop a misbehavior or a behavioral problem, is this bill stopping that?” Rep. Randleman asked.
“It’s stopping the school personnel, you as a parent have the right to go down to the school and check your student out and do what you need to do,” explained the bill’s sponsor, Republican John Talley.
On his official Oklahoma legislature website, Rep. Randleman’s bio reads: “Dr. Randy Randleman has a passion for children. As a mental health expert and foremost authority on classroom management and discipline, Randy has worked in 155 school districts and 135 head start centers across Oklahoma, including those in his very own District 15.”
“Randy is certified as a teacher, counselor, principal, psychometrist, superintendent, and licensed psychologist,” it says, adding that he has a master’s degree in counseling from Northeastern State University, “and was certified in school psychology and psychometry at Oklahoma State University.”
He also has a Ph.D. from Oklahoma State University (OSU) “in a combined program focusing on school and clinical psychology. Randy’s dissertation was ‘Managing Aggressive Children in the Classroom,’ and he has also helped develop an alternative education program that received national awards,” his bio reads.
“Randy has worked with troubled and challenged kids for his entire life to help restore hope and find a path for success. Helping humanity succeed is his life’s mission, and he is honored to bring his expertise as a psychologist to the Oklahoma House of Representatives as he represents the interests of his constituents in District 15. Randy works to bring mental health issues to the forefront of minds in the Capitol building.”
The bill failed to pass, as KOKH reports, meaning it will still be legal for teachers and school officials to use corporal punishment – spanking, sometimes with a heavy wooden paddle – on children living with disabilities.
Rep. Randleman also opposes bans on anti-LGBTQ conversion therapy, a disgraced practice which some have likened to psychological torture.
Watch Rep. Randleman below or at this link.
Oklahoma Rep. Randy Randleman (R) argues against banning corporal punishment for students with disabilities:
“A child could have dyslexia, and then you couldn’t spank him, correct? … I would never spank an emotional problem, I would never spank a neurological problem, but …” pic.twitter.com/UKyGXWnlvl
— The Recount (@therecount) March 14, 2023
Oversight Republicans Just Held Two Hearings With Witnesses Accused of Racism – One Was Praised by David Duke
One of the most powerful people in Congress, the Chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, James Comer, had two separate subcommittees holding hearings on Wednesday. Each had a witness invited by the Republican side who have been accused of racism. One of them was praised by former KKK grand wizard David Duke.
During Wednesday’s Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs, U.S. Rep. Cori Bush blasted one GOP witness who admitted to saying African, Latin American, Indian, and American Indian (his term) cultures “overall are inferior to Western culture.”
Also on Wednesday, a witness who appeared before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic had written a book that was considered so racist it was the subject of a 2014 article in The New Republic titled, “The Dangerous New Scientific Racism.”
READ MORE: Look: All 26 House Oversight Republicans Refuse to Sign Simple Two Sentence Statement Denouncing White Supremacy
That witness is Nicholas Wade and his highly-criticized book is “A Troublesome Inheritance: Genes, Race and Human History.”
Democrats focused their ire on Wade, and on former KKK grand wizard David Duke’s praise of his book.
HuffPost senior political reporter Jennifer Bendery noted on Wednesday Wade’s book is “full of outrageous, racist claims.”
In a series of tweets Bendery made her case, and detailed the response from the Democrats of the Committee.
From NYT review of his book:
“Writing about Africans’ economic condition…Mr. Wade wonders whether ‘variations in their nature, such as their time preference, work ethic and propensity to violence, have some bearing on the economic decisions they make.'” https://t.co/1qCwkyTGoD
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) March 8, 2023
Here’s one passage from Wade’s book.
“Populations that live at high altitudes, like Tibetans, represent another adaptation to extreme environments. The adaptation of Jews to capitalism is another such evolutionary process.”
??
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) March 8, 2023
“His participation hurts the credibility of this hearing,” Ruiz says of Wade, who is sitting right in front of him as he says this. pic.twitter.com/hAXWAt0xwS
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) March 8, 2023
Today Congressman @Dr_RaulRuiz, the co-chair of the House COVID-19 committee, accused the Republicans’ Star witness, Nicholas Wade, of promoting racist pseudoscience.
Ruiz is correct.
Why did @nytimes, @washingtonpost, and @WSJ all cite Wade without mentioning this fact? pic.twitter.com/sAjjxFb0RH
— Andre Damon (@Andre__Damon) March 8, 2023
At HuffPost, Bendery writes that Wade is “the author of a 2014 book that made outrageous, racist claims about Black people being more prone to violence and Jewish people being more financially successful because of their genetic makeup.”
The Select Subcommittee’s Ranking Member, Dr. Raul Ruiz (D-CA), said during Wednesday’s hearing, “I was alarmed to see someone who wrote a book applauded by white supremacists.”
"I was alarmed to see someone who wrote a book applauded by white supremacists," said Ruiz.
He came with receipts: he had a staffer hold up a giant poster featuring praise for Wade’s book from… former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke. pic.twitter.com/6znKlMLG5p
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) March 8, 2023
In addition to Ranking Member Ruiz, Congressman Kweisi Mfume (D-MD), blasted Wade.
“Let me just say this personally, for a race of people who have suffered, endured and survived three centuries of slavery, oppression, deprivation, degradation, denial, and disprivilege, I’m absolutely offended that you would have the opportunity to take this platform and do anything of significance to it,” Rep. Mfume told Wade.
READ MORE: Boebert Goes Ballistic When Cori Bush Says GOP Witness Has ‘Espoused White Supremacist Views’ (Video)
He wasn’t finished.
“Mr. Wade, I have read your book. And I’m appalled by it,” Mfume said. “You’re not a physician. You not a physician’s assistant. You’re not a scientist. You’ve never done a peer-reviewed paper. And yet, you’ve got an opinion, which is fine, except that it’s steeped in this conspiracy theory that somehow other minorities are so genetically different, that they are culpable in some sort of way and I just, I don’t like that at all. In your book, ‘The Troublesome Inheritance,’ you talk about a number of different things and David Duke talks about it, and says that he really endorses your position on Blacks and Jews.”
.@RepKweisiMfume to “A Troublesome Inheritance” author Nicholas Wade: “I am absolutely offended that you would have the opportunity take this platform and to add anything of significance to it.”
Wade: “I’m sorry, too, that Mr. Mfume didn’t like my book. I am not a racist…” pic.twitter.com/LiTen6MkZ8
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 8, 2023
Watch the videos and see the tweets and photos above or at this link.
Watch: Log Cabin Republicans’ Ambassador Says Log Cabin Republicans Make Her ‘Want to Vomit’
Last month, the Log Cabin Republicans, an organization that claims to “[represent] LGBT conservatives and straight allies who support fairness, freedom, and equality,” announced that far-right commentator Isabella Riley Moody had been named to its 2023 class of Outspoken Ambassadors.
The choice of Moody to serve as an ambassador for a gay conservative organization was rather unconventional, given that Moody is a virulent homophobe who brags that the word “f*ggot” is part of her “everyday vocabulary” and wishes that the country was a more “homophobic society.”
While Moody openly proclaims herself to be a “homophobic bitch,” she also claims that she is “not really homophobic” and that all of her bigoted language and attacks on anything she deems “gay” are nothing but a “troll.”
The disconnect between Moody’s various stated positions was on full display when she appeared on “The Stew Peters Show” Tuesday night to try to explain how an avowedly anti-LGBTQ conservative Christian such as herself can serve as an ambassador for an organization that supposedly represents “LGBT conservatives and straight allies who support fairness, freedom, and equality.”
Moody’s efforts to explain this incongruence did not go well, as she eventually declared that the agenda promoted by Log Cabin Republicans “grosses me out and makes me want to vomit” and that her agreement to serve as an ambassador for the organization was nothing more than an attempt to “troll the left.”
Moody claimed that she was asked to serve an an Outspoken Ambassador by her friend, David Leatherwood, who “thought it would be really funny” because of “how homophobic I am online.”
“There’s nothing conservative about about being gay,” Moody said. “It’s anti-God, it’s anti-Christian, you can’t multiply, you can’t actually reproduce, so it’s going against God and nature.”
“To be an ambassador is kind of like a troll,” she continued. “I do think homosexuality is obviously a sin. I don’t condone it at all. I have a couple friends that are gay, and they know this. People can hate me for what I say, but I’m not going to change my tune depending on who I’m around. Honestly, I think it’s a funny headline. I’ll do it, but I’m never going to say that being gay is OK. Indulging in this sin and living in sin and marrying a guy—even though that should not even be a thing at all—or engaging in the sexual conduct with other men if you’re a guy and all this gay behavior, I don’t condone. However, I will kind of make a headline out of it, and I think it’s funny to troll the left in that sense.”
Later in the interview, Peters, who is himself a virulently anti-LGBTQ bigot, assured Moody that she was allowed to use the word “f*aggot” on his show because he uses it as well. Peters then demonstrated that point when he said that what the Lob Cabin Republicans are promoting is “f*ggotry.”
“I completely agree,” Moody replied. “The contradictions in all this pro-Log Cabin Republicans stuff, it really just grosses me out and makes me want to vomit.”
Evidently still confused about Moody’s role as an ambassador, Peters asked her to explain why she was serving as an ambassador for the Log Cabin Republicans’ “Outspoken” project. Moody’s answer was not particularly coherent or convincing.
“I actually don’t follow the organization,” Moody claimed. “I actually don’t even really know what they do. They asked me if I wanted to be an ambassador with all the crazy stuff I say about f*ggots, and I said, ‘Sure, [but] I’m not going to change what I say,’ and they said they loved it, and they would want me to make homophobic videos for them.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Editor’s note: At some point after publication Moody was apparently removed from the list of Outspoken Ambassadors but the original post showing her is still available via the Internet Archive.
Look: All 26 House Oversight Republicans Refuse to Sign Simple Two Sentence Statement Denouncing White Supremacy
All 26 Republicans on the powerful House Oversight Committee have refused to sign a simple, two-sentence statement denouncing white supremacy.
“We, Members of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, together denounce white nationalism and white supremacy in all its forms, including the ‘Great Replacement’ conspiracy theory. These hateful and dangerous ideologies have no place in the work of the
United States Congress or our Committee,” the statement (copy below) from Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) reads.
It comes after several Oversight Committee Republicans “invoked dangerous and conspiratorial rhetoric echoing the racist and nativist tropes peddled by white supremacists and right-wing extremists,” during a February hearing on the “border crisis,” Ranking Member Raskin said in a March 5 letter to Committee Chair James Comer (photo, top.) The Washington Post first reported on Raskin’s letter.
“In particular, some Members repeatedly described the number of migrants arriving at the border as an ‘invasion,’ and even went so far as to falsely accuse the Biden-Harris Administration of implementing a plan ‘to deliberately open our border’ for purposes of ‘changing our culture’—mirroring language often used by MAGA extremists who believe that pro-immigration policies are designed to replace white populations with non-white immigrants and other racial minorities,” Raskin’s letter says.
Congressman Raskin is a former constitutional law professor who gained national prominence as the impeachment manager during the second impeachment of Donald Trump.
READ MORE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Signs Law Gutting Child Labor Protections for Minors Under 16 Years Old
“As I explained to you at the hearing,” his letter to Comer continues, “such language borrows from the ‘Great Replacement’ theory, the central dogma of contemporary white supremacy that has been repeatedly invoked by white nationalists to justify violent acts of domestic terrorism, including the mass murders of dozens of Americans at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, New York, the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.”
All 21 Democrats on the Oversight Committee signed the statement, all 26 Republicans refused. A Committee spokesperson called the statement a “distraction,” according to The Independent.
The 26 Republican Representatives who refused to denounce white supremacy and white nationalism are (in order of appearance on the statement): James Comer, Jim Jordan, Mike Turner, Paul Gosar, Virginia Foxx, Glenn Grothman, Gary Palmer, Clay Higgins, Pete Sessions, Andy Biggs, Nancy Mace, Jake LaTurner, pat Fallon, Byron Donalds, Kelly Armstrong, Scott Perry, William Timmons, Tim Burchett, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lisa McClain, Lauren Boebert, Russell Fry, Anna Paulina Luna, Chuck Edwards, Nick Langworthy, and Eric Burlison.
See a copy of the signed/unsigned statement below or at this link.
