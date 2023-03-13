Trump: ‘World War III Is Looming’ and We Are ‘Doomed’ if You Don’t Put Me Back in the White House

Donald Trump is warning if Republicans don’t elect him President again we will have a third World War.

“This is the most dangerous time in the history of our country,” Trump claims in a short video (below). “World War III is looming like never before in the very dark and murky background. Lack of leadership is solely responsible for this unprecedented danger to our beautiful USA and likewise to the world itself. Hopeless Joe Biden is leading us into oblivion. We cannot let it happen. We have to take back the White House, or our country is doomed. Thank you very much.”

The far-right ex-president’s hyperbolic remarks were made in a campaign video, one of several, posted Monday to his Truth Social account.

Earlier this month Trump also threatened the world would see a global war if he were not put back in the White House.

READ MORE: Key Witness in Manhattan DA’s Trump Investigation Says ‘Something Has Changed’ That’s ‘Bigger Than Money’: Report

“This is the final battle. They know it. I know it. You know it. Everybody knows that this is it,” Trump said at CPAC. “Either they win or we win. And if they win, we no longer have a country.”

NBC News reported that “Trump has repeatedly said the country is ‘at the brink of World War III’ and made the case that he is the one to bring it back to peace and prosperity.”

On Monday a grand jury heard from two key witnesses, which are believed to be among the final ones before it decides whether or not to indict the ex-president, a decision which reportedly could come within days.

Watch below or at this link.