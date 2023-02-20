Watch: Santos Says He Thought He Could Keep Lying in 2022 Campaign Because He ‘Got Away With It’ in 2020

U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), the serial liar who refuses to step down from his fraudulently-won congressional seat, says he thought he would get away with his massive lying because he “got away with it” the first time he ran, in 2020. And while he admits thinking no one would find out was “stupid,” he also claims, “this wasn’t about tricking anyone.”

At one point in a Monday interview with Piers Morgan, who was conducting what he suggested was a “redemption” interview, the British TV host confirms, “You never got a Master’s in Business at New York University.”

“No, like I said, no,” Santos replied, admitting to just one of countless lies the New York GOP lawmaker has told.

“I mean, again, did you not think people would find this out?” Morgan, somewhat flabbergasted, asked. “You’re n0t running to be like [on] a reality TV [show],” Morgan, interrupting Santos, pressed.

“No, no, I understand that,” Santos replied.

“If you if you were going on ‘Celebrity Apprentice,’ which I went on, right? It doesn’t matter, you can embellish stuff about yourself, nobody cares right? But to run for Congress of the United States, and to just tell blatant lies about even your academic record. I’m just struck – not necessarily that a politician would lie – but that you would think no one would find out” Morgan continued.

“Well, I’ll humor you this,” Santos said. “I ran in 2020 for the same exact seat for Congress. And I got away with it then, and I guess –”

“Well, that’s honest,” Morgan offered.

“Stupid,” Santos admitted.

“So you thought actually, they’re not going to find out,” Morgan pressed.

“No, I didn’t think so,” Santos again admitted.

But in a separate segment, Morgan makes clear the intent of the interview is to “start the process of redemption.”

Santos then agrees with Morgan that he’s “been a terrible liar.”

Santos defends his lying by claiming he did it because it was expected that he have certain credentials.

“I made mistakes of allowing the pressures of what I thought needed to be done,” Santos says, allowing himself off the hook. He then starts to laugh and says, “this wasn’t about tricking anybody.”

“Yes it was,” Morgan interjected. “The whole thing is about tricking people.”

“It wasn’t about tricking the people,” Santos repeated. “It was about getting accepted by the party.”

Santos appeared to lie even in his redemption interview, telling Morgan, “I never claimed to be Jewish,” which the British host refuted by quoting Santos back to himself.

Despite having said he was “a proud American jew,” and a “Latino Jew,” according to Morgan, Santos doubled dowm, repeating his claim that he is “Jew-ish,” and called it a “party-favor joke.”

Watch the videos above or at this link.