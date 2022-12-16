Trump Calls Most Major News Polls “Fake” After They Show GOP Voters Prefer Ron DeSantis

After recent polls showed the Republican voters prefer Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to twice-impeached former President Donald Trump, Trump said that “REAL POLLING” proves that he’s actually the favorite.

A recent poll from The Wall Street Journal found that 52 percent of likely Republican primary voters preferred DeSantis for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 while only 38 percent preferred Trump. Approximately 86 percent of poll respondents said they held favorable views of DeSantis, compared to only 74 percent who held favorable views of Trump.

A recent USA Today-Suffolk University poll also showed DeSantis leading Trump 56 percent to 33 percent among Republican and Republican-leaning voters in a hypothetical Republican presidential primary.

Apparently, upset by these polls, Trump then went onto his so-called free speech website, TRUTH Social, to call them (and pretty much all mainstream news polls) “fake,” of course.

“This is the McLaughlin & Associates POLL that just came out and which got it right in 2016 & 2020,” Trump wrote, “unlike The WSJ, NBC Fake News, ABC Fake News, Fake Polling FOX NEWS, the dying and very sickly USA Today, and most others in the LameStream Media.”

The McLaughlin & Associates poll Trump referred to showed him leading DeSantis 58 percent to 36 percent in a hypothetical Republican presidential primary.

“In other words, it is REAL POLLING. As you can see, we are leading by a lot, despite the never ending Communist (Democrat) WEAPONIZED ATTACKS on me and the GREAT PATRIOTS OF MAGA. More to come!!!” Trump added.

DeSantis has emerged as a favorite among likely Republican candidates for the 2024 presidential race. Sensing this, Trump has slammed him as “Ron DeSanctimonious” at a November rally in Virginia.

During that speech, Trump displayed poll numbers on a screen which showed Trump receiving 71 percent of respondents’ support for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, compared to just 10 percent for DeSantis.

“There it is, Trump at 71. Ron De-Sanctimonious at 10 percent,” said Trump.