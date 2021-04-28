'ALTERNATIVE FACTS'
‘I Survived the Bowling Green Massacre’: Outrage and Mockery Target Publisher Who Just Gave Kellyanne Conway a Book Deal
Simon & Schuster has given Kellyanne Conway a book deal, the deputy editor of The New York Times Book Review reports, and people both inside and outside the company are furious. The 97-year old worldwide publisher also recently handed former vice president Mike Pence a multi-book deal with a multi-million dollar advance, after ponying up a two million dollar advance to former Trump national security adviser John Bolton for his book. Simon & Schuster also gave Missouri far right U.S. Senator Josh Hawley a book deal but canceled it after his leading role in the January 6 insurrection.
As the Times reports, Simon & Schuster employees were furious after their bosses gave Pence his major deal, and “much of the staff erupted in protest.” On Monday, “more than 200 employees and 3,500 outside supporters, including Simon & Schuster authors” signed a petition demanding the company kill the Pence book deal.
That was before news broke about Kellyanne Conway, the former Trump campaign manager who got him into the White House then became Senior Counselor to the President, and one of his closest advisors. Throughout the Trump era many opposed to the administration called her “Minister of Propaganda.”
And now many are outraged that yet another Trump administration official is making money off their time working for a president some – including at least one member of his administration – say is responsible for hundreds of thousands of coronavirus deaths.
Here’s how people are responding to Simon & Schuster handing Conway a major book deal.
There have to be consequences, @simonschuster
— Bharat Krishnan (@bharatkrishnan9) April 28, 2021
Please don’t conflate publishing Trump political figures with some grand defense of free speech. Simon & Schuster has decided to publish Kellyanne Conway and Pence and whomever else for the money. It’s a shitty business decision. That’s it.
— roxane gay (@rgay) April 28, 2021
What’s Kellyanne Conway’s book called? “I Survived the Bowling Green Massacre”? https://t.co/bVdBUTlReu
— Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) April 28, 2021
How I sold my soul to Satan by Kellyanne Conway just isn’t at the top of my summer reading list. https://t.co/lBoz1ZNHra
— Jane’s World…or else😎 (@janes_world2) April 28, 2021
Kellyanne Conway’s main job was lying to the American public, and now it appears that S&S has signed on to amplify her voice. https://t.co/UgvdCaJVxE
— Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) April 28, 2021
Society if Simon & Schuster stops publishing books by lying racists and bigots like Kellyanne Conway and Mike Pence pic.twitter.com/cvD2gD4Kyk
— Exploding Space Pillow Singh, MD 🌊 (@labyrinthweaver) April 28, 2021
Is Kellyanne Conway’s book titled ‘Alternative Facts. https://t.co/6I5y94816I
— Connie Dent (@ConnieDent5) April 28, 2021
.@simonschuster is publishing books by both Mike Pence and Kellyanne Conway — putting their employees in a morally untenable position and betraying their readers by amplifying lying bigots. https://t.co/zYkNGbam9R
— Millennial Democrats (@Millennial_Dems) April 28, 2021
Simon & Schuster think it’s important to publish a book by KellyAnne Conway, a woman who helped Trump facilitate his lies resulting in over 556,000 Americans dead.
— Miss Adorable (@ImMissAdorable) April 28, 2021
Simon and Schuster is publishing books by both Mike Pence and Kellyanne Conway. The working titles are:
Mother, May I Become VP?
And…
Even My Daughter Hates Me: The Kellyanne Conway Story
— Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@BleedingMarine) April 28, 2021
The lawyers & editors are going to have quite a time fact checking Kellyanne Conway’s book. They might as well publish it under fiction. https://t.co/VEeUdh6GVk
— (((Mitch Gross))) (@Mitch_Gross) April 28, 2021
So, Simon & Schuster are going into the lying business too, eh?
The only people who are going to buy Kellyanne Conway, Mike Pence and William Barr books are the very people who have to sound out the words just to get them spoken out loud right. It seems like a lose-lose here.
— KT (@sloyoroll01973) April 28, 2021
Kellyanne Conway has a new book coming out from Simon & Schuster.
Ironic that her publishers contain the letters SS!
— Brian O’Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) April 28, 2021
“Pride and Prejudice and More Prejudice”
— Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) April 28, 2021
White Pride and Prejudice
— 🥎 and 🌮 (@AtxDem) April 28, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News1 day ago
CEO Fired After Allegedly Harassing Teenaged Boy Wearing a Dress to Prom in Viral Video
- 'CONSEQUENCE CULTURE'2 days ago
Watch: LeVar Burton Schools Meghan McCain on Dr. Seuss and ‘Cancel Culture’
- News2 days ago
Andrew Brown Jr., Unarmed Black Man Shot by Police, Died From ‘Penetrating Gunshot Wound of the Head’: CNN
- LOL – NOTHING2 days ago
Jen Psaki Smacks Down CBN Reporter Who Asked What Biden Not Meeting With House Minority Leader Says ‘About Unity?’
- 'QUACKS LIKE A RACIST'2 days ago
‘Fascist’ Ron DeSantis Burned to the Ground by Florida Reporter for His Latest Trump-Like Move
- BAD EDUCATION?2 days ago
Anti-Vaxx Mega MAGA Donor’s Private School Says It Is Now ‘Policy Not to Employ’ Vaccinated Teachers
- 'EMBRACING AUTHORITARIANISM'2 days ago
‘Extortion’: Rubio Slammed After Threatening Companies He Claims Are ‘Bending a Knee to Woke Progressive Craziness’
- GUNS GUNS GUNS AND MORE GUNS2 days ago
‘Guns Apocalypse’: Legal Experts Deliver Warnings After Supreme Court Decides to Take Up Big Second Amendment Case