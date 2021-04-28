‘I Survived the Bowling Green Massacre’: Outrage and Mockery Target Publisher Who Just Gave Kellyanne Conway a Book Deal

Simon & Schuster has given Kellyanne Conway a book deal, the deputy editor of The New York Times Book Review reports, and people both inside and outside the company are furious. The 97-year old worldwide publisher also recently handed former vice president Mike Pence a multi-book deal with a multi-million dollar advance, after ponying up a two million dollar advance to former Trump national security adviser John Bolton for his book. Simon & Schuster also gave Missouri far right U.S. Senator Josh Hawley a book deal but canceled it after his leading role in the January 6 insurrection.

As the Times reports, Simon & Schuster employees were furious after their bosses gave Pence his major deal, and “much of the staff erupted in protest.” On Monday, “more than 200 employees and 3,500 outside supporters, including Simon & Schuster authors” signed a petition demanding the company kill the Pence book deal.

That was before news broke about Kellyanne Conway, the former Trump campaign manager who got him into the White House then became Senior Counselor to the President, and one of his closest advisors. Throughout the Trump era many opposed to the administration called her “Minister of Propaganda.”

And now many are outraged that yet another Trump administration official is making money off their time working for a president some – including at least one member of his administration – say is responsible for hundreds of thousands of coronavirus deaths.

Here’s how people are responding to Simon & Schuster handing Conway a major book deal.

Please don’t conflate publishing Trump political figures with some grand defense of free speech. Simon & Schuster has decided to publish Kellyanne Conway and Pence and whomever else for the money. It’s a shitty business decision. That’s it. — roxane gay (@rgay) April 28, 2021

Kellyanne Conway’s main job was lying to the American public, and now it appears that S&S has signed on to amplify her voice. https://t.co/UgvdCaJVxE — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) April 28, 2021

Society if Simon & Schuster stops publishing books by lying racists and bigots like Kellyanne Conway and Mike Pence pic.twitter.com/cvD2gD4Kyk — Exploding Space Pillow Singh, MD 🌊 (@labyrinthweaver) April 28, 2021

.@simonschuster is publishing books by both Mike Pence and Kellyanne Conway — putting their employees in a morally untenable position and betraying their readers by amplifying lying bigots. https://t.co/zYkNGbam9R — Millennial Democrats (@Millennial_Dems) April 28, 2021

Simon & Schuster think it’s important to publish a book by KellyAnne Conway, a woman who helped Trump facilitate his lies resulting in over 556,000 Americans dead. — Miss Adorable (@ImMissAdorable) April 28, 2021

The lawyers & editors are going to have quite a time fact checking Kellyanne Conway’s book. They might as well publish it under fiction. https://t.co/VEeUdh6GVk — (((Mitch Gross))) (@Mitch_Gross) April 28, 2021

So, Simon & Schuster are going into the lying business too, eh? The only people who are going to buy Kellyanne Conway, Mike Pence and William Barr books are the very people who have to sound out the words just to get them spoken out loud right. It seems like a lose-lose here. — KT (@sloyoroll01973) April 28, 2021

