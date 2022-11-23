'BAD FAITH ACTOR'
Watch: Conservative Think Tank Pays $1.3 Million to Air Anti-LGBTQ Ad During Thanksgiving Weekend
The Heritage Foundation, an anti-LGBTQ think tank, is reportedly spending $1.3 to air an anti-LGBTQ ad on TV and online during Thanksgiving weekend.
The ad seeks to turn public sentiment against The Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that would require U.S. states to legally recognize same-sex marriage.
The bill would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), the 1996 law that prohibited federal government recognition of same-sex marriages. The act requires federal and state governments to recognize same-sex marriages that occur in states that provide them. Any state that refuses can be sued by the married same-sex couples.
The Heritage Foundation’s ad disingenuously says that the bill would “expose religious schools and nonprofits to lawsuits and attacks from the IRS just because they believe in traditional marriage.”
“Before Republicans can take over the U.S. House, liberals are hurrying to cram through their far-left agenda,” the ad adds. “[Politicians in Washington D.C.] think you won’t stop this attack on people of faith.”
“The 30-second ad will air in local broadcasts during the NFL Thanksgiving Day matchups between the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions, and New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. The ad will also be seen during coverage of four rival college football games, including Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday and Indiana Hoosiers and Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday,” Fox News reported.
The ad directs people to visit the foundation’s website. One of its articles admits that discriminating against same-sex couples is similar to racist discrimination. It also admits that it wants to protect this right to discriminate.
As proof that the bill would harm religious individuals and organizations, the article mentions legal challenges against businesses that refused to provide services to same-sex couples. But these legal challenges predate the bill and occurred, not because of the 2015 Supreme Court decision legalizing marriages, but because the individuals involved violated state anti-discrimination protections.
Rather than informing the public, the ad is really meant to compel voters to call their Republican senators to get them to oppose the bill. Twelve Republican senators already voted in favor of furthering the bill towards a full vote. The vote is expected to occur after Thanksgiving. If these 12 senators all vote in favor of the bill, it’ll become law barely a month before Republicans gain a House majority.
Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee recently introduced an amendment to the bill that would specifically provide an exception for religious groups and individuals to discriminate. He and 20 other Republican senators signed a letter asking the 12 Republicans who supported the law to withdraw their support.
We still have time to protect religious liberty. We’re asking our colleagues to support my amendment. pic.twitter.com/y7JXkxNXTZ
— Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) November 19, 2022
However, a revised version of the bill submitted earlier this month added a section that pledged to uphold all federal “religious liberty and conscience protections.” No individual or group will be forced to “solemnize” same-sex marriages nor will the legislation threaten any individual or group’s tax-exempt status, the revised bill states.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'BAD FAITH ACTOR'
‘These Are Different Countries’: Rubio Again Embarrasses Himself by Doubling Down on False Attack of Defense Secretary
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio has embarrassed himself once again. For the second day in a row the Senator from Florida who sits on the Foreign Relations Committee decided to falsely attack the U.S. Secretary of Defense who is on an overseas trip.
On Thursday Rubio attacked Secretary Lloyd Austin for exiting the plane in a face mask and protective plastic shield.
Our @SecDef is vaccinated
But he arrives in the Philippines wearing a mask AND a face shield
Embarrassing COVID theatre pic.twitter.com/y0UBYEfqTD
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 29, 2021
The problem is that the Philippines requires face masks and shields, as some reporters traveling with the right wing Senator noted.
“The Philippine government has mandated that everyone must wear full-coverage face shields together with face masks while in public places,” the U.S. Embassy in The Philippines also states.
Lots of masks and face shields as @SecDef attends Honor Guard at #Philippines Dept of National Defense pic.twitter.com/lXwBrw9Ra0
— Carla Babb (@CarlaBabbVOA) July 30, 2021
Rubio not only sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he is the Ranking Member of the Select Committee on Intelligence and is the Ranking Member on the Foreign Relation’s Committee’s Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere.
Instead of apologizing, or at the very least removing his erroneous tweet, Sen. Rubio doubled down – by lying.
I guess the face shield mandate was lifted shortly after he landed https://t.co/N55U7d2FRt pic.twitter.com/JNFnll7O4b
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 30, 2021
The problem, as many social media users noted, is these photos are not of Sec. Austin in the Philippines.
The picture on the left is from the Philippines.
The photographs on the right are from Vietnam, the other is from Singapore.
Marco Rubio thinks all Asian people look alike. https://t.co/kew5lKMOs3
— Betty Broderick’s Gun ??? (@Dartagan_Llore) July 30, 2021
Not only is Marco Rubio a US Senator, he’s on the Foreign Relations Committee!!! And he (& his staff!) doesn’t even know the difference bt the Philippines, Viet Nam & Singapore! #RetireRubio @RetireMarco #ValDemings4USSenate
— ResisterBarbie (@dlmluckytiger) July 30, 2021
Marco Rubio is a racist, on top of being incredibly ignorant as he has just displayed in this tweet.
Vietnam is not The Philippines, you bumbleturd.
— C.McIntire (@CMcIntire8) July 30, 2021
These photos are not in the Philippines. My God, doesn’t anyone work for Rubio that can keep him from this stupidity? Take the L and walk away.
— Simon’s Drawrings (@HerschelJo4Free) July 30, 2021
Yesterday @marcorubio had a tantrum that the SecDef followed the local mandates in the Philippines calling it embarrassing theatre. Today he thinks Vietnam and Singapore are also part of the Philippines. Because Marco Rubio is both an idiot and a bad faith actor https://t.co/bsOP8AWAxJ
— foodmancing (@Foodmancing) July 30, 2021
Plot twist. Rubio thinks Vietnam and Singapore are in the Philippines. https://t.co/aqT4Bhn9f0
— L. Ron Howard (@GrwnAssKid2) July 30, 2021
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Blood on Your Hands’: Critics Blast Boebert for Spreading Anti-LGBTQ Hate and Lies After Club Q Mass Shooting
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Far Right J6 Rioter Who Attacked Pelosi’s Office ‘Surprised’ as Judge Sends Her Directly to Jail After Verdict: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Anti-LGBTQ Congressman for Colorado Springs Deluged With Angry Responses Over Club Q Tweet That Doesn’t Say Gay
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Arizona Official Forced Into Hiding Over Escalating Death Threats: Report
- News2 days ago
Iraq Vet Took Down Club Q Gunman by Grabbing Handle on His Armor and a ‘Drag Dancer Stomped on Him With Her High Heels’
- CRIME1 day ago
In Trump’s ‘Special Master’ Appeal 2 of 3 Judges Are Ones He Appointed – and Both Previously Ruled Against Him
- News1 day ago
‘This Ad Is Hate’: CNN Guest Shreds Herschel Walker for Anti-Transgender Ad Hours After Club Q Mass Shooting
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Watch: NBC Reporter Urges ‘Come to Jesus Moment’ for Media in Wake of Colorado Springs Anti-LGBTQ Mass Shooting