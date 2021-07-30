‘These Are Different Countries’: Rubio Again Embarrasses Himself by Doubling Down on False Attack of Defense Secretary

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio has embarrassed himself once again. For the second day in a row the Senator from Florida who sits on the Foreign Relations Committee decided to falsely attack the U.S. Secretary of Defense who is on an overseas trip.

On Thursday Rubio attacked Secretary Lloyd Austin for exiting the plane in a face mask and protective plastic shield.

Our @SecDef is vaccinated But he arrives in the Philippines wearing a mask AND a face shield Embarrassing COVID theatre pic.twitter.com/y0UBYEfqTD — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 29, 2021

The problem is that the Philippines requires face masks and shields, as some reporters traveling with the right wing Senator noted.

“The Philippine government has mandated that everyone must wear full-coverage face shields together with face masks while in public places,” the U.S. Embassy in The Philippines also states.

Lots of masks and face shields as @SecDef attends Honor Guard at #Philippines Dept of National Defense pic.twitter.com/lXwBrw9Ra0 — Carla Babb (@CarlaBabbVOA) July 30, 2021

Rubio not only sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he is the Ranking Member of the Select Committee on Intelligence and is the Ranking Member on the Foreign Relation’s Committee’s Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere.

Instead of apologizing, or at the very least removing his erroneous tweet, Sen. Rubio doubled down – by lying.

I guess the face shield mandate was lifted shortly after he landed https://t.co/N55U7d2FRt pic.twitter.com/JNFnll7O4b — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 30, 2021

The problem, as many social media users noted, is these photos are not of Sec. Austin in the Philippines.

The picture on the left is from the Philippines. The photographs on the right are from Vietnam, the other is from Singapore. Marco Rubio thinks all Asian people look alike. https://t.co/kew5lKMOs3 — Betty Broderick’s Gun 💥💥💥 (@Dartagan_Llore) July 30, 2021

Not only is Marco Rubio a US Senator, he’s on the Foreign Relations Committee!!! And he (& his staff!) doesn’t even know the difference bt the Philippines, Viet Nam & Singapore! #RetireRubio @RetireMarco #ValDemings4USSenate — ResisterBarbie (@dlmluckytiger) July 30, 2021

Marco Rubio is a racist, on top of being incredibly ignorant as he has just displayed in this tweet. Vietnam is not The Philippines, you bumbleturd. — C.McIntire (@CMcIntire8) July 30, 2021

These photos are not in the Philippines. My God, doesn’t anyone work for Rubio that can keep him from this stupidity? Take the L and walk away. — Simon’s Drawrings (@HerschelJo4Free) July 30, 2021

Yesterday @marcorubio had a tantrum that the SecDef followed the local mandates in the Philippines calling it embarrassing theatre. Today he thinks Vietnam and Singapore are also part of the Philippines. Because Marco Rubio is both an idiot and a bad faith actor https://t.co/bsOP8AWAxJ — foodmancing (@Foodmancing) July 30, 2021