‘These Are Different Countries’: Rubio Again Embarrasses Himself by Doubling Down on False Attack of Defense Secretary

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio has embarrassed himself once again. For the second day in a row the Senator from Florida who sits on the Foreign Relations Committee decided to falsely attack the U.S. Secretary of Defense who is on an overseas trip.

On Thursday Rubio attacked Secretary Lloyd Austin for exiting the plane in a face mask and protective plastic shield.

The problem is that the Philippines requires face masks and shields, as some reporters traveling with the right wing Senator noted.

“The Philippine government has mandated that everyone must wear full-coverage face shields together with face masks while in public places,” the U.S. Embassy in The Philippines also states.

Rubio not only sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he is the Ranking Member of the Select Committee on Intelligence and is the Ranking Member on the Foreign Relation’s Committee’s Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere.

Instead of apologizing, or at the very least removing his erroneous tweet, Sen. Rubio doubled down – by lying.

The problem, as many social media users noted, is these photos are not of Sec. Austin in the Philippines.

