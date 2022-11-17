News
Watch Live: Speaker Pelosi to Make Announcement on Her Future After GOP Wins Slim House Majority
At 9:00 AM ET Speaker Nancy Pelosi kicked off a meeting with the House Democratic Caucus to reveal her future plans after Republicans officially won the majority on Wednesday. Afterwards, she is expected to deliver remarks live sharing her decision.
“Pelosi took home two different speeches last night, one for each potential scenario, a source told us,” Punchbowl News reports.
UPDATE: Watch live below or at this link.
The Speaker “has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters,” her Deputy Chief of Staff, Drew Hammill, said late Wednesday night.
“This evening, the Speaker monitored returns in the three remaining critical states,” he added. “The Speaker plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned.”
Minutes later Pelosi took to Twitter to applaud her Democratic members who “defied expectations.”
This year, @HouseDemocrats defied expectations with an excellent performance: running their races with courage, optimism and determination.
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 17, 2022
Many see House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries of New York as Pelosi’s logical successor for Democratic Minority Leader should she step down.
Speaker Pelosi, 82, won re-election in her home district with nearly 84% of the vote. She is the first woman Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and has held the gavel twice.
In 2018 she did announce she would step down after four years, and recently she told a reporter the violent and almost deadly attack on her husband in their San Franciso home by a madman bludgeoning his head with a hammer would influence her decision.
But Pelosi, one of the most effective and successful Speakers in U.S. history, accomplished almost the impossible: holding back what experts said would be a large GOP House majority. While all the races have not been declared, experts say Republicans will have about 222 seats, just four more than the 218 need for majority.
Many Americans were impressed with her expertise after the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack released never-before seen footage of Pelosi on January 6, 2021, clearly in charge, calling for the National Guard and Defense Dept. to protect the Capitol and lawmakers.
She is also a massive fundraiser, taking in millions each year for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which supports Democratic House candidates. In 2018, for example, when some were questioning her leadership, CNN reported some Democrats “running for the House have shunned Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi – but they may have to thank her for their seats if they win this fall.”
“Through June, Pelosi had raised an eye-popping $83 million for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for the 2018 election cycle, more than double the next closest Democrat.”
Over the past two decades she has brought in over $1 billion for House Democrats.
“Since assuming the party’s House leadership in 2002, she has brought in $1.25 billion for Democrats, according to a party tally,” The New York Times reported last month, “including $42.7 million in the third quarter of this year alone. Her haul so far this election cycle is $276 million, reaped at more than 400 events. Just this month, she has visited more than 20 cities.”
Watch live below or at this link.
Morning Joe Marvels at Herschel Walker’s Latest Speech: ‘Rambling Incoherence Taken to Olympian Levels’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough reacted to Herschel Walker’s bizarre diatribe about vampires and werewolves during a campaign speech.
The football legend-turned-Republican Senate candidate is facing off Dec. 6 in a runoff election against Sen. Rafael Warnock (D-GA), and he spoke for more than two minutes about a late-night movie he had recently watched, which prompted him to compare the relative strengths of the folkloric creatures.
“I’ve got to say, it’s some rambling incoherence taken to Olympian levels,” Scarborough said.
“But that is what Donald Trump has brought to the Georgia Republican Party,” he added. “That is what he’s brought to the GOP, and it’s why people are turning away from Donald Trump. They understand why they didn’t win back the Senate this year, but my gosh, again, it’s, you know, you sit there and laugh at some point. It really is a tragedy that that guy who is so ill-equipped on so many levels to even be the mayor of his hometown in Georgia, according to people from his hometown in Georgia, might be a United States senator.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
‘Only Red Line … Is Power’: McConnell Beats Scott After ‘Marathon’ Meetings for Future of Senate GOP Leadership
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), in a tough battle against Florida Senator Rick Scott for the future of the Senate GOP leadership, just won the vote for Senate Republican Leader. McConnell, who has led the caucus as Senate Majority Leader and Minority Leader for the past 15 years, insisted he had the votes to retain his role.
“Today, Senate Republicans voted to retain Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as minority leader, turning back a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) after the party failed to pick up seats in the chamber in the midterm elections,” The Washington Post has just reported. “Some senators sought unsuccesfully to delay the vote to give them more time to assess the GOP’s dismal performance. McConnell has led Senate Republicans since 2007. Scott helmed the campaign committee tasked with electing more Republicans.”
Wednesday was day two of what reporters have been calling “tense” “marathon” Senate GOP meetings, each running three hours long.
“After a tense, three-hour meeting yesterday about their way forward, Senate Republicans are in another marathon meeting, which just hit the three-hour mark,” CNN’s Manu Raju reported. “They’re about to vote on McConnell vs. Scott to lead the conference and many senators have been speaking.”
And while it was a battle of the institutionalists – McConnell and his supporters – against outright extremists – Scott and his supporters – it’s also clear the only goal is power, as MSNBC’s Emmy-award winning anchor Chris Hayes notes.
“Remember when” Axios reporter Jonathan Swan “asked McConnell about his moral red lines and he seemed, deeply to his core, utterly confused by the question?” Hayes asked on Wednesday. “The only red line he and all of them have is power – winning and losing. That explains what we’re seeing now.”
On Tuesday Hayes observed, “Now it’s total open warfare between McConnell world and Scott world.”
Scott’s extremist agenda that would effectively kill Social Security, Medicare, raise taxes on low income workers, and require every federal law to be passed again every five years or eliminated, was panned by McConnell and the left.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Trump Mocked After Reporter’s Video Appears to Show His ‘Captive’ Mar-a-Lago Audience Blocked From Exiting Speech
Donald Trump’s 66-minute speech announcing his third consecutive run for president was thoroughly panned Tuesday night by experts and critics but one reporter’s video appears to redefine the term “captive audience.”
“A crowd has formed by the exit of the ballroom as some try to leave Trump’s announcement speech before he has finished,” tweeted ABC News’ Olivia Rubin. “But security won’t let them.”
The video was posted minutes after Trump’s speech ended, but it clearly was taken during his speech as the audio makes clear he was still addressing the crowd at Mar-a-Lago.
A crowd has formed by the exit of the ballroom as some try to leave Trump’s announcement speech before he has finished…. But security won’t let them. pic.twitter.com/O7C6QJfYgK
— Olivia Rubin (@OliviaRubinABC) November 16, 2022
MSNBC’s Katie S. Phang, an attorney, anchor, and legal contributor responded: “‘Captive’ audience there.”
“The speech attendees shown on the video weren’t the only ones who appeared to grow weary at Mr Trump’s low-energy remarks,” The Independent notes. “Several networks – including his once-beloved Fox News – cut away from the speech before it was over, while many of his once-loyal supporters – including family members – chose not to attend at all.”
Meanwhile, the Lincoln Project looked at the bigger pictured and concluded, “Trump holding hostages during his speech is certainly a metaphor for his grip on the GOP. It’s his party.”
They added: “When The Eagles sang ‘you can check out any time you like, but you can never leave’ they were talking about Mar-A-Lago.”
Journalist Victoria Brownworth tweeted, “The Mar-a-Lago crowd was so disenchanted with Donald Trump’s announcement that he was running for president for a third time that they tried to leave. Trump’s security team blocked the exits so they could not. Quite the metaphor for the GOP.”
Democratic strategist Max Burns wrote, “It has a certain Hugo Chavez vibe to it.”
Tennis great Martina Navratilova mocked: “Lol- the land of the free…”
Priorities USA’s Chris Strider observed, “He tried to hold the country hostage. Now he’s trying to hold his own supporters hostage.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
