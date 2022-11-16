News
‘Only Red Line … Is Power’: McConnell Beats Scott After ‘Marathon’ Meetings for Future of Senate GOP Leadership
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), in a tough battle against Florida Senator Rick Scott for the future of the Senate GOP leadership, just won the vote for Senate Republican Leader. McConnell, who has led the caucus as Senate Majority Leader and Minority Leader for the past 15 years, insisted he had the votes to retain his role.
“Today, Senate Republicans voted to retain Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as minority leader, turning back a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) after the party failed to pick up seats in the chamber in the midterm elections,” The Washington Post has just reported. “Some senators sought unsuccesfully to delay the vote to give them more time to assess the GOP’s dismal performance. McConnell has led Senate Republicans since 2007. Scott helmed the campaign committee tasked with electing more Republicans.”
Wednesday was day two of what reporters have been calling “tense” “marathon” Senate GOP meetings, each running three hours long.
“After a tense, three-hour meeting yesterday about their way forward, Senate Republicans are in another marathon meeting, which just hit the three-hour mark,” CNN’s Manu Raju reported. “They’re about to vote on McConnell vs. Scott to lead the conference and many senators have been speaking.”
And while it was a battle of the institutionalists – McConnell and his supporters – against outright extremists – Scott and his supporters – it’s also clear the only goal is power, as MSNBC’s Emmy-award winning anchor Chris Hayes notes.
“Remember when” Axios reporter Jonathan Swan “asked McConnell about his moral red lines and he seemed, deeply to his core, utterly confused by the question?” Hayes asked on Wednesday. “The only red line he and all of them have is power – winning and losing. That explains what we’re seeing now.”
On Tuesday Hayes observed, “Now it’s total open warfare between McConnell world and Scott world.”
Scott’s extremist agenda that would effectively kill Social Security, Medicare, raise taxes on low income workers, and require every federal law to be passed again every five years or eliminated, was panned by McConnell and the left.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Trump Mocked After Reporter’s Video Appears to Show His ‘Captive’ Mar-a-Lago Audience Blocked From Exiting Speech
Donald Trump’s 66-minute speech announcing his third consecutive run for president was thoroughly panned Tuesday night by experts and critics but one reporter’s video appears to redefine the term “captive audience.”
“A crowd has formed by the exit of the ballroom as some try to leave Trump’s announcement speech before he has finished,” tweeted ABC News’ Olivia Rubin. “But security won’t let them.”
The video was posted minutes after Trump’s speech ended, but it clearly was taken during his speech as the audio makes clear he was still addressing the crowd at Mar-a-Lago.
A crowd has formed by the exit of the ballroom as some try to leave Trump’s announcement speech before he has finished…. But security won’t let them. pic.twitter.com/O7C6QJfYgK
— Olivia Rubin (@OliviaRubinABC) November 16, 2022
MSNBC’s Katie S. Phang, an attorney, anchor, and legal contributor responded: “‘Captive’ audience there.”
“The speech attendees shown on the video weren’t the only ones who appeared to grow weary at Mr Trump’s low-energy remarks,” The Independent notes. “Several networks – including his once-beloved Fox News – cut away from the speech before it was over, while many of his once-loyal supporters – including family members – chose not to attend at all.”
Meanwhile, the Lincoln Project looked at the bigger pictured and concluded, “Trump holding hostages during his speech is certainly a metaphor for his grip on the GOP. It’s his party.”
They added: “When The Eagles sang ‘you can check out any time you like, but you can never leave’ they were talking about Mar-A-Lago.”
Journalist Victoria Brownworth tweeted, “The Mar-a-Lago crowd was so disenchanted with Donald Trump’s announcement that he was running for president for a third time that they tried to leave. Trump’s security team blocked the exits so they could not. Quite the metaphor for the GOP.”
Democratic strategist Max Burns wrote, “It has a certain Hugo Chavez vibe to it.”
Tennis great Martina Navratilova mocked: “Lol- the land of the free…”
Priorities USA’s Chris Strider observed, “He tried to hold the country hostage. Now he’s trying to hold his own supporters hostage.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
‘Wildly Inaccurate’: Fact Checker Rips Apart Trump’s ‘Absurd’ Lies During 2024 Announcement
Donald Trump made a series of “wildly incorrect” claims during his teleprompted 2024 campaign announcement, according to CNN’s fact checker Daniel Dale.
The twice-impeached former president announced Tuesday night that he would enter the Republican primary campaign, and Dale said his comments were a bit more accurate than the lies he spews during campaign rallies because he largely stuck to his script, but he still continued to spin falsehoods about his 2020 loss and other
“That was more accurate because he was indeed on teleprompter than much of what you’ll hear from him at rallies,” Dale said. “But it was still less accurate than anything you’ll hear from basically anyone else in politics — just wildly incorrect claims. That ISIS was defeated, that no previous president had taken in one dollar from China. These claims aren’t even close to true. Then there was a general narrative about the economy.”
“He can say whatever he wants about the pre-pandemic economy,” Dale added, “but he suggested the economy was thriving two years ago when he left office. Look, he left office with the unemployment rate about double what it is today. So the idea that the Biden administration did not have to do anything and everything would have been hunky-dory is just absurd, as well.”
Watch the segment below or at this link.
‘Open Hostility Off the Charts’: Battle Explodes Between Mitch McConnell and Rick Scott for Senate GOP Leadership
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Senator Rick Scott are now engaged in a battle to lead the Republican caucus in the Senate as the Florida lawmaker directly challenges the Kentucky Republican who has held the job for the past 15 years.
“Sen. Rick Scott and GOP Leader Mitch McConnell engaged in a tense back-and-forth where they criticized each other as the two men addressed Senate Republicans in a tense three-hour meeting,” CNN’s Manu Raju reports, citing “multiple senators” including Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri.
“The open hostility between Rick Scott’s and McConnell’s teams is just off the charts,” The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake adds.
Sen. Rick Scott has been highly criticized this year, first for his 60-page far-right extremist agenda that would effectively end social security, Medicare, increase taxes on low income workers, requiring every federal law to be passed again every five years. Later, in his role as head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Scott was also highly criticized. Many still question where millions of donations to the NRSC went as some GOP Senate candidates struggled.
Still, Scott officially announced his candidacy to become the next Senate GOP Leader, challenging McConnell.
“Senator Scott disagrees with the approach that Mitch has taken in this election and for the last couple of years, and he made that clear and Senator McConnell criticized Senator Scott’s management of the NRSC,” Sen. Hawley told CNN.
McConnell is confident he will be re-elected Senate Republican Leader.
“I think the outcome is pretty clear. I want to repeat again, I have the votes, I will be elected. The only issue is whether we do it sooner or later,” McConnell said.
CNN reports it appears McConnell does.
Politico on Monday reminded readers that before the election one week ago, Scott had said “that Republicans had ‘great candidates’ and that those candidates had a ‘great message’ and the ‘energy on our side is unbelievable.’ He also said that ‘we defined the Democrats early and it paid off,’ an apparent reference to the National Republican Senatorial Committee spending money early on television ads.”
“Scott’s decision to release his own ‘Rescue America’ plan also did not go over well with some of his colleagues, especially after President Joe Biden used it to hammer Republicans,” Politico added.
In an apparent attack on Scott’s pre-Election Day claims, McConnell just told CNN’s Raju, “So we learned some lessons about this, and I think the lesson’s pretty clear – Senate races are different, candidate quality, you recall I said in August is important. In most of our states we met that test, in a few of them we did not.”
