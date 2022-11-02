News
‘Flat-Out Insane’: Arizona Voters Fume at Pro-Trump Ballot Drop Box Vigilantes
On Wednesday, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan talked to Arizona voters about the right-wing vigilante groups patrolling ballot drop boxes — and found outrage and resentment over the efforts to intimidate voters.
“I covered my plates because they’re taking pictures,” said one voter, identified as Gerald. “This is what we’ve come to in America. They call themselves patriots. Really? The guy standing over there has his face covered and he’s armed. What’s that tell you? They don’t want you to vote.”
The group running most of the ballot box watching is called Clean Elections USA — and their founder, Melody Jennings, cites a debunked conspiracy theory film “2,000 Mules” as the motivation for monitoring voters.
“The effects of election conspiracy theories already on full display here in the swing state of Arizona,” said O’Sullivan. “Armed men stalking voter drop boxes and people covering identities as they go to vote,” said O’Sullivan. “Central to all of this is the movie ‘2,000 Mules.’ Trump even hosted a screening of it at Mar-a-Lago. The movie falsely claims that so-called mules are casting hundreds or thousands of votes at drop boxes … the people we’re seeing are not mules, they are real voters who are now afraid.”
“I could never come down here alone. I couldn’t do it myself,” said another voter, identified as Kelly Wilson. Her companion agreed: “It’s just flat-out insane. It’s voter intimidation.”
“If you talk to people who don’t believe the election was fair in 2020, nine times out of ten one of the first things they’re going to bring up is ‘2,000 Mules,'” said O’Sullivan — but, he noted, even some Republicans are now pushing back, including Gerald.
“I’m an American first,” he told O’Sullivan. “It’s funny. I voted a lot of times. I’m in my 60s and this is the first time an election has ever been ‘stolen’. Come on.”
Last week, a federal judge appointed by Trump, who used to work for the sitting Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, rejected a lawsuit to stop the vigilante poll watchers, arguing that the activity was protected by the First Amendment. However, on Tuesday, this same judge ruled in favorof a separate lawsuit brought by the League of Women Voters to block the poll watchers, saying he found the evidence in this suit “much stronger” and he has now “heard evidence that we did not hear last week … of individuals being harassed and intimidated.”
The Justice Department has also issued a statement siding with the lawsuits against armed poll watchers.
Watch the video below or at this link.
‘We the People – Not Enemies’: President Biden Urges Americans to ‘Preserve Democracy’ in Address to Nation
Concerned about increased political violence and American democracy under threat from the GOP, President Joe Biden addressed the nation Wednesday evening, and taking a cue from Lincoln’s inaugural address, urged the American people to be “we the people,” and not enemies.
“We must remember that democracy is a covenant,” President Biden said. “We need to start looking out for each other again, seeing ourselves as we the people, not as entrenched enemies. This is a choice we can make.”
“Disunion and chaos are not inevitable,” Biden added.
“We need to start looking out for each other again, seeing ourselves as we the people, not as entrenched enemies. This is a choice we can make.”
–President Joe Biden, Nov. 2, 2022pic.twitter.com/x99wWAa1Nd
— David Badash (@davidbadash) November 2, 2022
The President began his moving remarks with the attack on “my friend” Paul Pelosi, the husband of the Speaker of the House who was brutally attacked by an assailant who recently had spouted far-right wing conspiracy theories. That man bludgeoned Pelosi in the head with a hammer in what prosecutors are calling a “near-fatal” attack.
Biden: “The assailant entered the home asking, ‘Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?’ Those are the very same words used by the mob when they stormed the US Capitol on January 6.” pic.twitter.com/2WPijP779o
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2022
President Biden made clear who’s to blame for the massive polarization in the country.
Biden: “American democracy is under attack because the defeated former president refused to accept the results of the 2020 election. He refuses to accept the will of the people … he’s made the big lie an article of faith in the MAGA Republican Party.” pic.twitter.com/PYG92gba5J
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2022
Anf he warned of the “alarming rise in the number of our people in this country condoning political violence.”
Biden: “There’s an alarming rise in the number of our people in this country condoning political violence … it has to stop now … I believe the voices excusing or calling for violence & intimidation are a distinct minority in America, but they are loud and they are determined” pic.twitter.com/cOIWu4W0GI
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2022
“We are not enemies, but friends,” President Abraham Lincoln told Americans in 1861 as he ended his inaugural address. “We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battle-field, and patriot grave, to every living heart and hearth-stone, all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
Watch President Biden’s videos above or at this link.
Watch Live: President Biden Delivers Major Address on Rising Political Violence and Threats to Democracy
President Joe Biden will deliver a major address Wednesday evening on rising political violence and threats to democracy, just blocks from the U.S. Capitol where insurrectionists incited by Donald Trump attempted to overturn the free and fair 2020 presidential election.
The speech comes just days after the husband of the Speaker of the House was bludgeoned with a hammer in what prosecutors are calling a “near-fatal” attack, by a suspect who trafficked in far right wing conspiracy theories. He has admitted to wanting to “break” Speaker Pelosi’s “kneecaps,” and had a list of state and local officials and their family members he wanted to target as well.
President Biden’s speech also comes less than one week before the midterm elections, during heavy early voting, as literally hundreds of Republican election deniers are running for office in 48 out of 50 states.
President Biden will speak from the Columbus Club in Washington, D.C.’s Union Station at an event hosted by the Democratic National Committee.
The speech is slated to begin at 7 PM ET.
You can watch below or at this link. You can also watch via C-SPAN on cable or online, and on many cable news networks.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Reporters Were Able to Publish Damning Eastman Emails Because Dropbox Link Was Accidentally Made Public: Report
News outlets including Politico and The Washington Post were able to access eight damning emails former Trump attorney and “coup memo” author John Eastman (photo, Jan. 6) tried to keep from the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack because public court documents included an active link to a Dropbox file they were stored in.
Those emails reveal Trump’s attorneys crafting a scheme that they appeared to believe U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas would agree to use to block certification of the 2020 presidential election results, even just temporarily, to allow the public to doubt the results were legitimate. Some interpreted the emails to suggest that Justice Thomas, whose far right activist spouse Ginni Thomas actively worked to overturn the election, was somehow amenable to their plot. There is no indication he was involved.
That stunning development of how news outlets were able to read and publish the emails was reported by Politico’s Kyle Cheney, who posted a letter sent by the House General Counsel to the Clerk of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. It reads:
“It has come to our attention this morning that some media outlets have been able to access the Dropbox link that counsel for Dr. Eastman created to share documents with the Select Committee and that was included in the attachments to the brief we filed with the Court last night in response to Dr. Eastman’s emergency motion.”
“We were not aware that the links in Dr. Eastman’s email remained active, and had no intention to provide this type of public access to the materials at this stage. Providing public access to this material at this point was purely inadvertent on our part,” the letter explains.
“We have communicated this information to counsel for Dr. Eastman so that they can deactivate the links going forward.”
As some have noted, similar errors have been made that resulted in damning evidence being made public.
In late September attorneys for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones accidentally sent to opposing counsel – the lawyers for Sandy Hook families – what he was told on the stand were “an entire digital copy of your entire cellphone with every text message you’ve sent for the past two years.”
JUST IN: The Jan. 6 committee reveals the, uh, source of the newly disclosed Eastman emails.https://t.co/i1qHUEqpn0 pic.twitter.com/wURXwpm13l
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 2, 2022
