Far Right J6 Rioter Who Attacked Pelosi’s Office ‘Surprised’ as Judge Sends Her Directly to Jail After Verdict: Report
A federal judge on Monday wasted no time incarcerating Riley Williams, ordering U.S. Marshals to take into custody the Pennsylvania woman immediately after the jury handed down guilty verdicts in six of the eight charges in her January 6 Capitol riot trial.
Politico reports jurors convicted Williams, who was 22 on the day of the insurrection, on charges related to “participating in a civil disorder, impeding officers who tried to clear the Capitol Rotunda and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”
“But the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on two of the central counts in the case: whether Williams ‘aided and abetted’ in the theft of a laptop from Pelosi’s office that the speaker used to make Zoom calls amid the Covid pandemic, and obstruction of Congress’ Jan. 6 proceeding — a felony that carries a 20-year maximum penalty.”
NBC News describes Williams as a “far-right extremist,” and reports she is “a devotee of Nick Fuentes and a far-right, white nationalist movement she is affiliated with called the ‘Groypers.'” Fuentes has been described as a Christian nationalist, white nationalist, and “white supremacist leader and organizer.”
Williams, The Washington Post reported last week, “was among a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the building while Congress was meeting to confirm Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election, according to prosecutors. She is charged with eight crimes, including aiding and abetting the theft of a laptop that Pelosi (D-Calif.) used to conduct video conferences with U.S. and foreign officials.”
During the trial, “jurors were shown video of Williams exhorting rioters to push past security lines of police and climb stairs to the House speaker’s suite of offices. In his closing argument Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel Dalke described Williams as a zealous instigator who helped ‘weaponize’ a seemingly rudderless crowd.”
Dalke also told jurors that the “danger of the mob is in the numbers, in the crush of people in that chaos.”
“And the danger is so much worse when someone … is focusing the power of that mob. Everywhere the defendant went on January 6th, she dialed up the chaos.”
CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane, who’s been extensively covering the January 6 trials, reports: “Judge orders Riley Williams go directly to jail. She’ll be in US Marshals custody until her February sentencing. Her defense attorney tells me it’s a surprise to Williams.”
“Williams,” MacFarlane adds, “who’d successfully secured court permission to travel to multiple ‘Renaissance fairs’ pending trial & had brought pink purse to court, goes to jail. A man who was sitting in courtroom for her trial carried her purse outside. Her defense says ruling was shock to them.”
Watch: Merrick Garland Announces Trump’s Presidential Candidacy Announcement Influenced Him to Appoint Special Counsel
Attorney General Merrick Garland Friday afternoon announced he has appointed a special counsel to take over two of the criminal investigations into Donald Trump. Garland stressed that Donald Trump’s announcement this week was a large part of the reason he decided to appoint the special counsel.
“Based on recent developments, including the former president’s announcement that he is a candidate for president in the next election, and the sitting president’s stated intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel.”
Garland claimed the appointment of a special counsel, which several legal exerts urged him to not do, “underscores the Department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters.”
Watch Live: Merrick Garland to Announce Hand Off of Trump Criminal Investigations to a Special Prosecutor
As many Americans have been anxiously awaiting Election Day to pass fully expecting the U.S. Dept. of Justice to indict Donald Trump for a massive list of dozens of potential crimes, Attorney General Merrick Garland will announce Friday afternoon he has handed off two of the major criminal investigations into the former president to a special counsel.
Legal experts including former DOJ officials have openly urged the Attorney General to not take this tack, which many see as merely a delay tactic. Many also remember the failed Mueller investigation which Americans only learned recently was intentionally restricted, thus doomed from the start.
“Attorney General Merrick Garland plans to announce Friday that he has appointed a special counsel to oversee investigations into the retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and key aspects of the criminal investigation into January 6, 2021, according to a senior Justice Department official,” CNN reports.
“The appointment of a special counsel,” The New York Times adds, “was a way for the Justice Department to insulate its investigations against Mr. Trump from political considerations. While special counsels can be fired from their positions, the process is much more arduous than removing ordinary prosecutors from a case.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Katie Hobbs Projected Winner as Kari Lake Launches Election Denial Attacks
Republican Kari Lake, endorsed by Donald Trump, was warned by close advisors over the weekend to not claim the Arizona election for governor, where she was the Republican nominee, was stolen.
She appears to be ignoring that advice.
Arizona Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs Monday night became the projected winner, per NBC News and MSNBC, just hours after Lake strongly suggested the election was not conducted fairly, a claim she had started to make the day after Election Day.
Late Monday afternoon on Fox News, Lake – considered the strongest of Trump-endorsed “Big Lie” MAGA candidates – declared the election “botched,” and claimed “thousands” said they had problems voting.
READ MORE: Local Columnist Tells Election Denier Kari Lake to ‘Grow Up’ as Republican Blasts ‘Banana Republic’ Arizona
“How do you certify an election that is this botched?” Lake asked Fox News propagandist Jesse Watters. “And she’s the one that would certify her own election? Where it was botched? Where the machines did not work?”
“I don’t know how we remedy this,” Lake continued.
“The people of Arizona are furious, they’re reaching out to us by the thousands, saying, ‘I don’t think my vote was even counted,” Lake irresponsibly claimed.
She also claimed others told her, “I didn’t even get a chance to vote, there were so many hoops to jump through.”
Arizona currently has a Republican governor.
Lake said it was “outrageous” that workers could not get six hours off to vote.
Also Monday Lake and white Christian nationalist Charlie Kirk were promoting a website set up to allow supporters share personal stories of voting difficulties.
“Were you kept from voting on election day? Were you disenfranchised from voting? Did you experience irregularities at the polls? Report your experience immediately!” it reads.
The Washington Post Monday afternoon had reported that Lake is “staring down a likely loss in the Arizona governor’s race,” and “is being advised by GOP operatives and some of her closest aides to take a measured approach should she come up short in the vote tally and not ‘storm the castle,’ as one person present for the discussions described the sentiments.”
Despite being advised to not claim the election was stolen, “Lake relies largely on her own instincts, according to current and former aides, and may go in a different direction than the one suggested by her team and those in the war room.”
