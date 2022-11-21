RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Anti-LGBTQ Congressman for Colorado Springs Deluged With Angry Responses Over Club Q Tweet That Doesn’t Say Gay
Sunday afternoon U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) posted a tweet about the mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in his district and didn’t mention anything about the victims or that it was a crime of hate. He’s received so many angry responses he turned off responses.
Congressman Lamborn, first elected in 2006 after serving eight years in the state Senate, has a long history of anti-LGBTQ actions and a few racist ones as well.
“I am saddened to hear of the senseless loss of life in the shooting last night. Law enforcement and first responders are to be commended for their rapid response. All people should pray for the victims and their families,” Rep. Lamborn tweeted. He posted the exact same message to Facebook, and received similarly angry responses. Lamborn also issued the exact same statement as a press release.
READ MORE: Who Are The 33 House Republicans Sponsoring the Vigilante Federal ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill?
Nothing in his tweet mentioned it was (even at that time) likely an anti-LGBTQ attack, nothing about the name of the nightclub, no support for the LGBTQ community in his district or across the country. Not even any mention that the patrons and not police were the ones who subdued the gunman.
His tweet doesn’t even mention it was a mass shooting and that it took place in his district. It was a tweet so generic it could be used for any shooting that takes place any night of the week anywhere in the country.
Many of the responses noted that Congressman Lamborn recently voted against a House bill to protect marriages of same-sex couples should the Supreme Court strike down rulings like Obergefell. Others noted he once called for PBS to be defunded after of a gay cartoon character’s wedding.
Rep. Lamborn, who represents Colorado Springs, once tried to defund PBS because of a gay wedding plot on the children’s TV show Arthur https://t.co/Qzi8H7MVpZ
— Gillian Branstetter (@GBBranstetter) November 20, 2022
Michael Aaron, the publisher and editor of QSaltLake Magazine tweeted that Rep. Lamborn “co-sponsored the natl anti-drag story hour bill, sponsored a bill to defund PBS over a gay rat wedding, voted against Respect for Marriage bill, opposes gun control.”
Lamborn indeed is a co-sponsor of the “Stop the Sexualization of Children” bill, which falsely characterizes drag queen story hours across the country as “sexually-oriented events.”
READ MORE: Hate Crime and Murder Charges Filed Against Club Q Suspect in Anti-LGBTQ Mass Shooting
Lamborn has a long anti-LGBTQ history. In 2012 ThinkProgress published a report on “The 7 Most Anti-Gay U.S. Representatives.” Lamborn made the list.
“Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO), a third-term Republican who came under fire for racially insensitive comments that associating with President Obama was like “touching a tar-baby.”
Earlier this year Lamborn was chastised by Jewish leaders for an inaccurate and insensitive tweet about Easter and Passover.
See some of the responses below or at this link.
You need to look inward and stop spreading hate. pic.twitter.com/q6pMp2cJDV
— Thee Nikki 💛🐝 (@NikkiBrinksCO) November 20, 2022
You contribute to the climate that leads people to commit senseless acts like this. Your anti-lgbtq bigotry inspires these people, which makes the whole ‘thoughts and prayers’ even more hollow than all the other times you have no more to offer.
— link122 (@link12213) November 20, 2022
Your words mean nothing—specifically because both your words and deeds gives permission for bigots to target LGBTQ+ people. Your own hatred is the cause for these deadly attacks.
— David Lytle (@davitydave) November 20, 2022
good try doug! it was actually 2 customers of the club that stopped the shooter. also pretty cool that even lauren boebert directly says she’s praying for the victims and you can’t manage that. what do you represent exactly? cause it’s obviously not the people in colorado springs
— the blasto (rat very fied) 🐀 (@blastomisty) November 20, 2022
Over and over again you try to prevent the LGBTQ+ community from having rights, dignity and safety. Your words are pathetically hallow. pic.twitter.com/aw6BIMJyjO
— Jess P. (@Jessnj4554) November 20, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Blood on Your Hands’: Critics Blast Boebert for Spreading Anti-LGBTQ Hate and Lies After Club Q Mass Shooting
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is being highly criticized for her role in spreading anti-LGBTQ hate and lies after this weekend’s horrific anti-LGBTQ mass shooting in her home state of Colorado, which left dead five patrons of a nightclub that caters to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community, and another 25 injured.
Without mentioning any details, including that this was apparently a targeted attack on the LGBTQ community, Sunday morning Congresswoman Boebert tweeted: “The news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful. This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers. This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly.”
Among those criticizing the Republican Colorado gun-toting Congresswoman were U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Chasten Buttigieg, husband of the Secretary of Transportation, to name just a few.
READ MORE: ‘Coward’ Lauren Boebert Blasted for Turning Charity Event Into QAnon Pedophile Conspiracy Attack Against Biden
“Not only is Boebert blindly pro-gun, she has also spread vicious, dangerous lies that LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. are ‘grooming’ children,” Rolling Stone reports. “A report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate and the Human Rights Campaign found that Boebert was the third most influential Twitter account in the U.S. that spread the harmful and false ‘groomer narrative.’ Her GOP colleague, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, was ranked number one. Meanwhile, hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people have been rising in areas of the U.S. and internationally. Experts have been warning that increases in anti-LGBTQ hate speech online can be seen as calls to action for extremists and extremist groups.”
Rep. Boebert won re-election by just 554 votes only after her Democratic challenger conceded to avoid spending taxpayer funds for a recount.
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) blasted Boebert, tweeting, “you have played a major role in elevating anti-LGBT+ hate rhetoric and anti-trans lies while spending your time in Congress blocking even the most common sense gun safety laws. You don’t get to ‘thoughts and prayers’ your way out of this. Look inward and change.”
The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill posted screenshots of Boebert’s attacks on the LGBTQ community.
This you? https://t.co/y7NX7RPeaP pic.twitter.com/gxnvf6ECv2
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 20, 2022
Journalist and SiriusXM Progress host Michelangelo Signorile focused on Congresswoman Boebert and her allies Sunday evening.
“MAGA out in force, apoplectic at being told lord and savior Trump, & his henchman — DESantis, Kari Lake, Matt Walsh, Boebert, Greg Abbott, on & on — are responsible for inspiring the shooter at the Q nightclub in Colorado Springs,” he tweeted. “They’re furious, because they’re all guilty.”
READ MORE: ‘Undermined Masculinity and Femininity’: Boebert Serves Up False Claims Against Democrats and Same-Sex Marriage Bill
Chasten Buttigieg put the blame at Boebert’s feet, tweeting: “You encourage this type of hatred. Get off Twitter and start looking inward.”
Kate Kendell, the former Executive Director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR) had just three words for Boebert: “You did this.”
Democratic state Rep. Brian Sims of Pennsylvania responded to Boebert’s tweet, saying: “If you think for even one single moment that the entire nation, and all of the LGBTQ+ people in this country, don’t know that you, your rhetoric, your bigotry, and your hatred incited this attack, think again. You are an accomplice to these murders.”
Many accused Boebert of having blood on her hands.
“Lauren Boebert pushes the anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric which encouraged the tragic violence in Colorado Springs last night,” tweeted Democratic strategist Jack Cocchiarella. “Boebert has blood on her hands.”
Colorado Democratic state Rep Brianna Titone urged Boebert to “resign,” tweeting: “Thanks for the ‘thoughts and prayers’ but that does nothing to offset the damage that you directly did to incite these kinds of attacks on the LGBTQ+ community. You spreading tropes and insults contributed to the hatred for us. There’s blood on your hands.”
Retired U.S. Air Force colonel, attorney, and former administrative law judge Moe Davis told Boebert, “Thoughts and prayers can’t wash the blood off your hands when violence explodes after you chose to strike the match and light the fuse. There’s nothing patriotic or American about domestic terrorism or those who enable it.”
Progressive communications strategist Dante Atkins: “Boebert, DeSantis, and the entire right wing have been fomenting anti-gay violence, specifically at drag shows, for years. The blood is on their hands. They may as well have loaded the guns themselves.”
READ MORE: 38 House Democrats Sign Letter Demanding Boebert Be Stripped of Committee Assignments for ‘Weaponizing Bigotry’
Equality California political director Tom Temprano did not hold back his rage, tweeting screenshots of some of her anti-LGBTQ posts and a very strong response.
Fuck you @laurenboebert and fuck your prayers. You have our community’s blood on your hands. https://t.co/15ZlFfFvsY pic.twitter.com/1kZit9eugz
— Tom Temprano (@tomtemprano) November 20, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Arizona Official Forced Into Hiding Over Escalating Death Threats: Report
As Republican Kari Lake refuses to concede she lost the Arizona governor’s race and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich investigates unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud, the GOP chairman of the Maricopa Board of Supervisors has gone into hiding.
“Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates confirmed on Sunday that he was transferred (to an undisclosed location) and provided a security detail after workers at the Arizona county elections office faced months of escalating death threats that made it increasingly difficult to do their job,” The Daily Beast reported. “Gates, a Republican, has faced particular backlash as a vocal critic of false election claims spurred by Trump’s election denialism in 2020.”
The top lawyer for the county has also reported feeling threatened by an RNC attorney working with Lake’s campaign.
On Wednesday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors received abuse at a public hearing after Lake’s campaign urged her supporters to attend, Fox 10 reported.
Matt Baker said, “you look into your own soul, and you look back at yourself in the mirror, and realize you are the cancer that is tearing this nation apart.”
“May the consequences of your actions be on your heads,” Michael Schaeffer said. “I warn you and I caution you.”
READ MORE: Mass Shooting Suspect Was Subdued by Patrons at Colorado LGBTQ Club Where 5 People Were Killed: Police
Image: Bill Gates / publicity photo via BillGatesAZ.com
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
37 Senators Just Voted Against a Bill Protecting Same-Sex and Interracial Marriages. All Were Republicans.
The U.S. Senate Wednesday afternoon voted to end a filibuster on a critical bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriages by a margin of 62-37. All 50 Democratic Senators were joined by 12 Republicans in voting yes, and 37 Republicans voted no.
60 votes were needed to avoid a GOP filibuster.
62-37: The U.S. Senate advances the Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify federal recognition of same-sex and interracial marriages.
12 Republicans voted with all Democrats. pic.twitter.com/ac51BF1MXE
— The Recount (@therecount) November 16, 2022
The Respect for Marriage Act itself is both narrow and incredible in that it changes nothing in the U.S. unless the Supreme Court overturns landmark rulings in cases like Obergefell, which found same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marry, or Lawrence v. Texas, which found a constitutional right to sexual intimacy.
READ MORE: Franklin Graham’s Extremely False Claims About the Senate’s Same-Sex Marriage Protection Bill Are Riling Up His Base
Should that happen, states and the federal government, if the bill becomes law, would merely be required to recognize legal marriages of same-sex couples. That’s it. All the religious protections that people of faith currently enjoy would be unchanged, contrary to numerous false claims of far right extremists and religious extremists.
And yet, 37 Republicans decided that in spite of same-sex marriage enjoying a favorability rating of 70% (per Gallup) and 61% of Americans saying legalization of same-sex marriage is good for society (Pew), the newly-re-elected Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell, and 36 of his fellow GOP Senators voted to block the bill.
The bill is expected to receive a final vote this week, possibly as early as Thursday. Should it pass as expected, the bill will head back to the House for a final vote since it has been altered from their version. It is expected to pass there again. Afterwards, it will head to President Joe Biden’s desk, where he will sign it into law.
The 37 Senate Republicans who voted against the bill, according to the Senate’s roll call vote list include: Mitch McConnell (R-KY), John Barrasso (R-WY), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), John Boozman (R-AR), Mike Braun (R-IN), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), John Cornyn (R-TX), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Steve Daines (R-MT), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Josh Hawley (R-MO), John Hoeven (R-ND), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Ron Johnson (R-WI), John Kennedy (R-LA), James Lankford (R-OK), Mike Lee (R-UT), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Rand Paul (R-KY), James Risch (R-ID), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Rick Scott (R-FL), Tim Scott (R-SC), Richard Shelby (R-AL), John Thune (R-SD), Pat Toomey (R-PA), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), and Roger Wicker (R-MS).
READ MORE: In Tight Election Race Ron Johnson Said He Would Not Oppose Same-Sex Marriage Bill – He Will Vote Against It Today: Report
Of note, U.S. Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) did not vote, but in July he unleashed an exceptionally angry attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi after the bill passed the House.
“Is there a single case about it?” Sen. Sasse, often wrongly considered to be a moderate, said. “I’m not not answering questions that are about hypotheticals that are just Pelosi trying to divide America with culture wars. I think it’s just the same bullshit. She’s not an adult.”
Images via Senate.gov
