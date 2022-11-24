‘Extraordinary Turn in Investigation’: Pence May Be ‘Receptive’ to Talking With DOJ Says NY Times Reporter

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said on Thursday that it’s entirely possible that former Vice President Mike Pence could cooperate with a Department of Justice investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

While appearing on CNN, Haberman broke down why Pence might be willing to cooperate with the DOJ in a way he would not be willing to cooperate with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots.

“I think he’s more receptive to this outreach from the DOJ, at least according to people he’s spoke to, because he recognizes there’s a difference between a criminal investigation led by the Justice Department and this House Select Committee, which he thinks is a different branch of government,” she said.

Haberman went on the say that it’s no sure bet that Pence would talk with the DOJ, as former President Donald Trump might try invoking executive privilege to get him to testify.

Nonetheless, Haberman said that the impact of an agreement would be significant.

“This would be an extraordinary turn in this investigation if the DOJ does get Mike Pence to cooperate as a witness,” she said. “Mike Pence is a key witness who is one of the only people who can speak to certain events in the leadup to January 6th… This would create such an unprecedented situation.”

Watch the video below or at this link.