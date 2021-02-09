OPINION
Trump Translator Said Listening to His Calls With Putin ‘Felt Like Eavesdropping on Two Friends Chatting in a Bar’: Report
The Russian translator who was the only American to hear several secret conversations between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin would of course never expose what the two world leaders said in private, but she did reveal one disturbing fact about their relationship.
Putin attacked America in the years leading up to the 2016 presidential election, helped Trump win the White House, and has benefitted from his mysterious relationship with the billionaire real-estate mogul turned disgraced and twice-impeached president. Russia has since attacked the U.S., including with its cash-for killing U.S. soldiers bounty program, and its continued attacks on American elections.
Russia is considered America’s enemy by most national security experts, but Trump never treated it as an enemy. His highly-criticized meeting with Putin in Helsinki, during which he said he had no reason to believe Russia attacked the 2016 election, made that clear.
Trump has been covering for Putin for years, including this despicable exchange in Helsinki. pic.twitter.com/9CfcaE6ezC
— Matt Rogers 🗳 (@Politidope) June 29, 2020
Russian translator Marina Gross, a longtime State Dept. employee, was “the interpreter who was the only other American in the room for Trump and Putin’s 1-on-1 meeting in Helsinki,” Business Insider reported in 2019.
On Tuesday Politico reported the Biden administration will be able to access the secret records Trump and his national security team hid in top-secret classified servers. Among those records are notes of his calls and meetings with Putin.
What the Biden team finds may be disturbing.
“Trump’s interactions with Putin and other Russian officials were certainly far from the normally carefully choreographed talks between world leaders — Trump early on in his tenure went as far as to disclose classified information to Russian diplomats in the Oval Office,” Politico noted.
For years Trump wanted to build a Trump Tower Moscow, and was a lot further along than most had believed when he announced his run for president, Buzzfeed has reported. And according to his now-former attorney Michael Cohen, was working on that deal even when he was a Republican presidential candidate in June of 2016, the month before being officially declared as his party’s nominee.
Trump may have had secret deals with Putin, or agreements that the Biden team will soon uncover.
There is one clue Marina Gross did share that potentially makes those records important and possibly damaging to the former president.
“Marina Gross,” Politico says, “who interpreted many of Trump’s calls and meetings with Putin, told associates that listening to their conversations often felt like eavesdropping on two friends chatting in a bar, according to one former official.”
Hardly how the leader of the free world would be expected to deal with the head of the regime some have called a state sponsor of terrorism.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OPINION
Wall Street Journal: Endorsing the Assassination of the Speaker of the House Is Merely ‘Nutty,’ and ‘Cuckoo Rhetoric’
The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board says U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s endorsement of assassinating the Speaker of the House, a former U.S. President, and two former U.S. Secretaries of State is merely “nutty,” and “cuckoo rhetoric.”
“On Thursday, under pressure from all sides, Ms. Greene disavowed her past cuckoo rhetoric,” the WSJ editorial says.
“Everyone agrees Ms. Greene’s past social-media posts were nutty. But it’s a troubling precedent for the House majority party to overrule the committee assignments of the minority, based on a politician’s words before taking office,” the editorial reads.
Really? Not everyone. Most believe they are far worse than “nutty” or “cuckoo.”
Are they unaware of all of the QAnon Congresswoman’s offenses?
Congresswoman Greene is a “backer of the violent and absurd ‘Frazzledrip’ conspiracy theory, which is linked to QAnon and Pizzagate,” Media Matters reports, “and essentially claims that Hillary Clinton and former aide Huma Abedin sexually assaulted a child, filleted her face, wore her face like a mask, and then drank her blood as part of a satanic ritual to ingest something called adrenochrome.”
To the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board, that’s apparently not as big deal, and not deserving of stripping a member of Congress from their committee assignments.
“Greene also liked a meme that was posted to her Facebook page in June 2018 claiming that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Clinton, former President Barack ‘Obama and their Democrat friends … can’t have Trump repeal DACA as it would show DACA was used by them … for human trafficking pedophilia in high places and organ harvesting,'” Media Matters also reported.
Again, no big deal to the WSJ Editorial Board.
Those are just a few of the many vile and offensive beliefs Greene has promoted.
The sub-head of the Editorial Board’s editorial reads: “House Republicans fail to oblige the Democratic desire for GOP civil war.”
That is what the WSJ, part of Rupert Murdoch’s vast right wing propaganda machine, including Fox News (now facing a $2.7 billion lawsuit) is worried about.
CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski, who has co-authored several investigative articles into Rep. Greene, says the WSJ is “sanitizing” the QAnon Congresswoman:
It is sanitizing to call them “nutty.” She endorsed executing the Speaker of House and hanging Obama and Clinton.https://t.co/qjkdSWplSd
— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) February 5, 2021
OPINION
‘Mad His Wife Lost Her Federally Funded Indentured Servants’: Pompeo Decimated for Criticizing Biden Foreign Policy
Abiding by the unwritten rule – for now – even disgraced former President Donald Trump has not criticized his newly-sworn in successor, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo just made clear he has no intention of observing such norms, even in the interest of statesmanship.
Unlike most former Trump appointees, Pompeo has a strong government background, yet he has chosen to criticize President Joe Biden just two weeks after leaving office.
Telling the world, “America is back, diplomacy is back at the center of our foreign policy,” Biden delivered an internationally-acclaimed speech at the U.S. Department of State on Thursday, laying out his foreign policy vision.
Hours later, Pompeo hit the airwaves to attack it.
“I don’t think the American people can afford to go back to eight more years of Barack Obama’s foreign policy. I hope they’ll move forward with a foreign policy, much more like our America First foreign policy,” Pompeo told former GOP Congressman Trey Gowdy, now a Fox News try-out host, as The Hill reported.
Gowdy had time in his 9-minute interview to bring up Benghazi, but no time to ask Pompeo, a likely 2024 presidential candidate, about his highly-controversial “Madison Dinners” – massive, taxpayer-paid, secretive events at the State Dept. filled with more donors than diplomats. He also didn’t ask the former Secretary of State about firing the Inspector General who was investigating him and his alleged misuse of government staff and government funds. Nor about the allegedly improper arms sales Pompeo sidestepped Congress to approve. Gowdy did not even address reports that State Dept. personnel blocked a whistleblower’s charges against Pompeo from being investigated.
But critics on social media were more than happy to remind America about Pompeo’s time in office, and, as The New York Times reported last month, his “dubious legacy.”
Pompeo has no business criticizing Biden about foreign policy. He talked about a “Second Trump term” after Biden was declared the winner of the election. His comments make him part of the insurrection.
— Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) February 5, 2021
No one cares. https://t.co/d6IXvS9cNE
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 5, 2021
Mike Pompeo is just mad that his wife lost her Federally funded indentured servants, so now he has to actually take his own dry cleaning in.
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 5, 2021
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lied to the world after the November election and said: “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”
I don’t care what Mike Pompeo thinks about President Biden. After defending Trump, this man has no credibility. pic.twitter.com/Y6IXAKojb9
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 5, 2021
Pres Biden has like 40 years of foreign policy experience. I will trust him. Pompeo was the worst SOS ever.
— marybl (@marybl62) February 5, 2021
Hey Pompeo remember only a short time ago a number of countries told you that you weren’t welcome to visit their countries? 😂😂😂
— MARIE 👏Pres. Biden and Vice Pres. Harris 👏👏👏 (@MY_BORDERCOLLIE) February 5, 2021
The worst Secretary of State in the history of the country Mike Pompeo rebukes Biden’s newly-announced foreign policy. And literally no one cares about his opinion…..
— 🖤🦋Rowan Moon🦋🖤 (@oXxRowanxXo) February 5, 2021
church bells rang throughout Paris when Biden was elected. The western world was jubilant that Trump didn’t get a second term. Part of that joy was in knowing that Pompeo would no longer be secretary of state
— mckeonm (@mckeonmk) February 5, 2021
The only policy Pompeo had was maxing out his expense account
— AliGee 🇺🇸💙 (@alissagal8) February 5, 2021
Rebuke? Isn’t Mike Pompeo the night manager at a Red Lobster now? We care what this smug partisan ham hock has to say? https://t.co/r27j5uziog
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 5, 2021
OPINION
The Nearly All White GOP Senate Says It Will Filibuster Biden Homeland Security Pick Alejandro Mayorkas
Announcement Comes Even After – Or Because – DHS Raises Threat Level Over Domestic Violent Extremists
Senate Republicans say they will block – filibuster – the nomination of President Joe Biden’s pick to head the Dept. of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas – barely more than an hour after DHS announced it was raising the threat level due to domestic violent extremists.
“Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence,” DHS announced Wednesday.
If he ever gets confirmed, Alejandro Mayorkas will be the first Jewish person, the first Latino, the first immigrant, and the first Cuban American to lead the Department of Homeland Security.
He’s also been confirmed by the Senate before – three times before – including as a U.S. Attorney, and for two top roles in – you guessed it – the Dept. of Homeland Security.
But now, Mayorkas’s nomination is “problematic” to Senate Republicans.
It’s critical to note that the United States has not had a Senate-confirmed Secretary of Homeland Security for nearly two years – since April 10, 2019, when Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen exited the administration. Every American should be concerned for that reason alone. Trump actually had seven different DHS chiefs, just two were Senate-confirmed. The department desperately needs an excellent leader.
And in addition to Mayorkas being an immigrant, Jewish, Latino, and Cuban American, there’s a lot of background here to grapple with.
First, there Senator Josh Hawley, the Republican of Missouri who will forever be the face of the Senators who supported President Donald Trump’s deadly insurrection. The image of Hawley’s fist in the air as he stood in the street in front of the U.S. Capitol, literally inciting the insurrection, is emblazoned on many Americans’ minds.
Hawley last week continued to make news when he blocked Mayorkas’s nomination in committee. This was his reason: “Mr. Mayorkas has not adequately explained how he will enforce federal law and secure the southern border given President-elect Biden’s promise to roll back major enforcement and security measures.”
That’s not a reason. The Senate’s role of advice and consent is not predicated on the candidate giving specific details of how they will effect certain outcomes. Imagine if a Republican Senator asked a Supreme Court justice nominee how they will stop abortion, or marriage of same-sex couples.
But there’s a lot more here.
The Republicans in the Senate are now following Hawley’s lead, placing him as their new leader in their war against President Joe Biden. Hawley is a seditious insurrectionist whose own supporters – from major donors to state newspapers and probably the majority of Americans, are calling for him to resign or be expelled from the Senate for inciting the insurrection.
45 of 50 Senate Republicans Tuesday night voted to take no action against former President Trump for inciting the insurrection, an insurrection led by Hawley and Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX).
Republicans – including Florida’s Marco Rubio – clearly are not comfortable with a highly-qualified candidate whose life represents so many minorities. For the nearly all white GOP, that’s just a bridge to the 21st century too far to travel.
Democrats will now have just one more reason to kill the filibuster, thanks to the GOP.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Peter Navarro: Joe Biden’s Executive Orders Are a ‘Deep State Coup’ by Bill Barr
- APPLES VS ORANGES3 days ago
‘It’s Not Fair’: Rand Paul Smears 4 Black Democrats to Evade Question on Impeachment Trial Witnesses
- INSURRECTION18 hours ago
Viral Video Shows Marjorie Taylor Greene on January 5 Saying ‘Get Ready to Fight for America Tomorrow’
- BYE20 hours ago
Biden Takes First Steps to Replace USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy
- INSURRECTION2 days ago
CNN Fact Checker Blasts Trump Impeachment Defense Team for ‘Egregious Cherry-Picking’
- BYE2 days ago
Mass GOP Exodus: Alabama US Senator Becomes Fourth to Announce Retirement
- 'GIVE ME A BREAK'1 day ago
DOJ Drops Lawsuit Against Melania Trump Pal Who Recorded Her Profanity-Laden Tirade About Kids in Cages and Christmas
- News2 days ago
Texas GOP Congressman Becomes First to Die After Contracting COVID-19