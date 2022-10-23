News
Liz Cheney Stomps Mitch McConnell for ‘Political Calculation’ to Ignore Trump’s Election Crimes
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) responded to Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Sunday after he criticized her for speaking out against former President Donald Trump.
During an interview on Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd pointed to reports that McConnell had disagreed with Cheney after she put her leadership position in jeopardy by opposing Trump’s election lies.
“Obviously, the idea that we could simply ignore Donald Trump and the threat would go away is clearly wrong,” Cheney told Todd. “And I think that, you know, Leader McConnell and Leader McCarthy obviously have taken slightly different approaches to Donald Trump. Leader McCarthy is embracing him. Leader McConnell has thought we can ignore him and go forward as a party without him continuing to have power and authority.”
“That’s clearly not the case,” she insisted. “And my view from the beginning has been, you know, we have to, as a party, reject insurrection; we have to reject what he stands for. I don’t think this is an issue about which you can make a political calculation. I think it matters too much.”
Cheney added: “Clearly, Leader McConnell and I do not see eye to eye.”
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Mary Trump: The Secret Service ‘knew’ about Jan. 6 and Uncle Donald is a ‘mass murderer’
Watch the video below from NBC or at the link.
WATCH: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) responds to reporting that Sen. McConnell (R-Ky.) did not understand why she wouldn’t “just ignore [Trump] like I do.”@RepLizCheney: “I don’t think this is an issue about which you can make a political calculation. I think it matters too much.” pic.twitter.com/gTVZNtjz6V
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 23, 2022
‘Masterful Coverup’: Watergate Prosecutor Links Lindsey Graham to Trump’s Election Scheme
On Friday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman tied Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to former President Donald Trump’s inner circle’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Akerman’s assessment came during a discussion about the House January 6 Committee’s new subpoena against Trump — and as Graham goes to the Supreme Court to try to block a subpoena from a grand jury empaneled by the Fulton County, Georgia district attorney to investigate efforts to invalidate President Joe Biden’s win in that state.
“It’s almost written as an indictment, this letter,” said Akerman. “It is the outline for an indictment of Donald Trump. I mean, it’s basically, you did this, this, this, you killed your brother, killed your son, robbed the bank, and oh, by the way, will you come in and talk with us and if you’re going to take the Fifth Amendment, meaning that truthful answers to any questions we ask to you would intend to incriminate you, we want to know in advance. So it really lays it out. I mean, this puts together, in a very succinct letter with three pages, everything that the January 6th Committee has come up with.”
“If you take it as a whole, I mean, you’ve got Donald Trump, who’s going to try and protect himself. You’ve got Lindsey Graham, who’s a key piece in the evidence, the chain of his conversation with Brad Raffensperger in the state of Georgia, and trying to find votes to get him elected in Georgia,” said Akerman. “You put those together and you’ve got people, I mean, Steve Bannon — you’ve got a masterful coverup.”
The challenge for prosecutors, added Akerman, is that there’s a concerted effort by Trump’s allies to “hide the ball” and run out the clock until Republicans can win control of Congress in a couple of weeks.
“Donald Trump is not going to cooperate. He’s not going to testify,” said Akerman. “Anything he says will be used against him and will wind up having a perjury charge, so I don’t see him cooperating. The question is, you know, how aggressive is the committee going to get? They’re not going to go to court and try and enforce that subpoena because it’s going to run out the clock. I mean, it looks like now that the Republicans are more likely than not to take the majority in Congress … if that happens, the committee is disbanded, and any effort in court would be immediately nullified, so they really have a choice. They either try and force them in through publicity, or they get the sergeant-at-arms out there, bring him in, sit him down at the table, and start asking him questions.”
Watch below:
‘Who in the Hell Do They Think They Are?’: Biden Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ted Cruz Over Loan Forgiveness (Video)
President Joe Biden attacked several Republicans who very publicly oppose his highly-popular student loan forgiveness program while privately accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars – in one case over two million dollars – in PPP loan forgiveness.
“I don’t want to hear it from MAGA Republicans, officials who had hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt, even millions of dollars in pandemic relief loans forgiven, who now are attacking, attacking me for helping working class and middle class Americans,” President Biden said at an event at Delaware State University in Dover Friday afternoon.
“My team at the White House posted a video of this, folks, online. You should check it out,” Biden suggested.
READ MORE: ‘Highly Sensitive Intelligence’: Trump Had Secret Documents on China and Iran’s Missile Program at Mar-a-Lago
“Marjorie Taylor Greene, she got over – she and her husband – got $180,000 in business loans forgiven from the PPP program. She said it’s ‘completely unfair for us to forgive student loans’ for working in middle class Americans.”
“Representative Vern Buchanan of Florida, said our plan was ‘reckless.’ Guess how much he got in that program? Forgiven?: $2,300,000,” Biden revealed, as the crowd booed.
This is not a joke,” the President continued. “Can’t make this stuff up.”
NEWS: READ: J6 Committee Officially Issues Damning Subpoena to Trump – Two Weeks to Comply
“Republican governors wrote me, wrote me a letter saying that this relief only helps the ‘elite few’ – y’all know you’re the ‘elite few’?” he mocked, as he tuned to some of the students on stage. I knew you’re really special but no, you’re the ‘elite few.'”
“I’m serious.”
“Ted Cruz, the great Senator from Texas,” Biden said, as the crowd booed. “He said it’s ‘for slackers, slackers who don’t deserve relief.'”
“Who in the hell do they think they are?”
Watch the President below or at this link.
Biden: I don’t want to hear it from Maga Republicans who had hundreds of thousands of dollars of debts, even millions of dollars in pandemic relief loans forgiven. Marjorie Taylor Greene, she and her husband got over $180,000 in business loans pic.twitter.com/WS9TPXIB2x
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 21, 2022
‘Bannon Should Be in Custody’: Legal Expert
A well-known legal exert, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, says former Trump White House advisor Steve Bannon “should be in custody” after a U.S. District Court judge sentenced him to four months in prison.
Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress. At his sentencing hearing Friday U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee who clerked with Justice Clarence Thomas, sentenced Bannon but effectively stayed that sentence to give Bannon time to appeal.
The Dept. of Justice had asked Judge Nichols to sentence Bannon to six months and a fine of $200,000. Nichols handed down a four month sentence with a fine of just $6500.
READ MORE: ‘Not Expressed Remorse’: Steve Bannon Sentenced to Four Months in Prison by Federal Judge for Contempt of Congress
Vance, a professor of law and MSNBC/NBC News legal contributor, seemed surprised that Bannon wasn’t sent to prison immediately.
“The Judge, predictably, given his demeanor during trial, has stayed Bannon’s sentence pending appeal,” Vance tweeted. “That’s only supposed to happen if he’s not a flight risk & there’s a ‘substantial’ issue. Bannon wants to argue he was entitled to present a reliance on advice of counsel defense.”
“The relevant statute, 18 U.S.C. 3143, which covers release of a defendant pending sentencing, provides: that the judge ‘shall’ remand a defendant to custody after sentencing, unless he finds by clear & convincing evidence that the defendant isn’t a flight risk,” she wrote on Twitter.
READ MORE: READ: J6 Committee Officially Issues Damning Subpoena to Trump – Two Weeks to Comply
Vance pointed to a series of items in the law that in addition to not being a flight risk Bannon by law would have had to meet, including that “the appeal is not for purpose of delay and raises a substantial question of law or fact likely to result in” a reversal, an order for a new trial, or a sentence that does not include jail time.
” At trial, Judge Nichols,” she added, “seemed to regretfully conclude Bannon wasn’t entitled to a defense of relying on a lawyer’s advice, because, the law says he can’t. So calling that argument ‘substantial’ is awfully thin.”
“Bannon should be in custody like any other defendant would be,” Vance concluded.
Former federal prosecutor Michale J. Stern agrees.
“Bannon should have been taken into custody when he was given his 4 month sentence this morning,” he wrote on Twitter. “He should not be free on appeal.”
