CRIME
‘Ongoing Course of Criminality’: Former Federal Prosecutor Weighs in on Latest Trump Bombshell
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance says a federal judge’s ruling shows “an ongoing course of criminality” by a “then-sitting president of the United States,” Donald Trump.
Vance, also a professor of law, podcast host, and well-known MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst, is praising the “careful,” “deliberate,” and “measured” approach of a federal judge who on Wednesday ordered “coup memo” author John Eastman, a disgraced former law professor and current chairman of the far-right National Organization For Marriage, to hand over emails to the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
“Yesterday’s opinion from Judge Carter ordering some of John Eastman’s emails turned over to J6C was careful & deliberate. It’s the measured approach that’s so compelling here. He could have gone further, but he didn’t & the emails Congress gets are deeply damaging to Trump,” Vance tweeted on Thursday.
READ MORE: Trump Knowingly Signed Court Documents That Included False Voter Fraud Stats Judge Says
U.S. District Judge David O. Carter did not accept Eastman’s claim of attorney client privilege, citing the “crime-fraud exception” which states there can be no privilege if the communications were in furtherance of a crime.
Judge Carter also found that Donald Trump knowingly signed legal court documents that he knew contained false information, specifically false claims of voter fraud.
Vance says, “it’s an astonishing conclusion to reach regarding a then-sitting president of the United States. It shows an ongoing course of criminality, not an inquiry that was quickly abandoned.”
Politico had reported that in emails Eastman stated that Trump had already made fraudulent claims, and before the time of the email had been informed the claims were false, but the then-president and his attorneys decided to push ahead and file the knowingly-false claims in court.
READ MORE: ‘Getting More and More Desperate’: George Conway Warns of Trump ‘Meltdown to End All Meltdowns’
“Trump signed a verification to the fed’l lawsuit attesting that the information in it was correct to the best of his knowledge. That’s serious, because before the federal case was filed, Eastman communicated that the numbers were made up junk,” Vance added.
In her Substack newsletter Vance calls Judge Carter’s ruling “highly significant.”
She adds: “Judge Carter found in earlier proceedings that Trump had, more likely than not been involved in [a] plan to obstruct Congress’s official proceedings to confirm the electoral college vote on January 6, 2021,” and a “conspiracy to defraud the United States.”
CRIME
DOJ Court Filing Reveals Investigators Have More Evidence Against Trump That It Has Not Presented
The Department of Justice has additional evidence against Donald Trump that it has not publicly revealed, according to a new court filing.
On Friday, the DOJ officially appealed Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon’s controversial appointment of Special Master Raymond Dearie to oversee the documents the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago. The document was filed with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta.
“In a 53-page brief before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, in Atlanta, the Justice Department broadly challenged the legal legitimacy of orders last month by Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who blocked investigators from using the materials and appointed an independent arbiter to sift them for any that are potentially privileged or Mr. Trump’s personal property,” The New York Times reported. “The Justice Department already succeeded in persuading a panel of the Atlanta-based court to exempt about 100 documents marked classified from Judge Cannon’s move — a decision the Supreme Court declined to overturn this week.”
IN OTHER NEWS: Paul Ryan ruffles MAGA feathers with brutal 2024 prediction
In a footnote on page six of the appeal, DOJ explained it has additional evidence that Trump had classified documents at his Florida resort.
“Here and before the district court, the government has referred to evidence developed in its investigation to inform the courts of the relevant facts,” DOJ wrote. “Where possible, the government refers to portions of the affidavit accompanying its search warrant application that have been unsealed or to other information in the public record.”
“Of necessity, however, the government cannot publicly disclose all the sources of its evidence, particularly while the investigation remains ongoing,” DOJ noted.
CRIME
Jury Recommends Life in Prison Sentence for Parkland School Massacre Gunman
A unanimous jury has recommended Nikolas Cruz be sentenced to life in prison without parole, according to CNN. The gunman massacred 17 people and injured 17 others in 2018 at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. It was the deadliest mass shooting at an American high school.
CNN reports “without the unanimous jury recommendation required under Florida law, Cruz’s sentence defaults to life, which the gunman’s defense attorneys had argued for, contending Cruz suffered throughout his life from mental disorders and developmental delays.”
Prosecutors had asked for the death penalty.
Cruz, who at the time of the mass shooting was 19-years old and a former student of the school, pleaded guilty one year ago to the murders of 14 students and three school staff.
“What he wanted to do, what his plan was and what he did, was to murder children at school and their caretakers,” the prosecutor, Michael Satz said of the mass murderer, Nikolas Cruz, CNN reported. “That’s what he wanted to do.”
Cruz’s defense attorney Melisa McNeill described him as a “brain damaged, broken, mentally ill person, through no fault of his own.”
The judge could overrule the jury, which is being seen as unlikely.
VIDEO: Family members of the Parkland shooting victims react as the judge reads the verdict from the jury in the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial.
In the counts read so far, the jury has not recommended death for Nikolas Cruz. https://t.co/2QV4KaQ2M9 pic.twitter.com/Dz98V6hk9D
— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) October 13, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
CRIME
Watchdog Reports Trump ‘Credibly Accused’ of ‘Staggering’ List of 55 Criminal Offenses – Urges DOJ to Prosecute
A nonpartisan federal government watchdog has updated its list of “uncharged” criminal offenses it says Donald Trump stands “credibly accused” of committing, and is urging the Dept. of Justice to prosecute them, warning that “the rule of law is not self-enforcing.”
“As of September 2022, Donald Trump has been credibly accused of committing at least 55 criminal offenses since he launched his campaign for president in 2015,” reports Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, better known as CREW. “That total only reflects allegations relating to his time in or running for office and omits, for instance, Trump’s criminal exposure for fraudulent business dealings.”
The lengthy list includes numerous allegations of campaign finance crimes and coverup, destruction of presidential records, obstruction of the Russia and Special Counsel Investigations, attempts to steal the 2020 election, false public financial disclosure reports, attempts to get Ukraine to interfere in 2020 election, profiting off of post-election lies, and unlawful post-presidency possession of government records.
READ MORE: Trump Sarcastically Prayed for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Health – Before Asking ‘How Much Longer’ She Had: New Book
CREW says its update includes “seven offenses we have added since we published the first version of this table in March 2022,” including “three criminal offenses relating to the investigation of election fraud and related crimes in Fulton County, Georgia; one offense relating to potential wire fraud stemming from fraudulent representations made to solicit PAC contributions after the 2020 election; and three offenses relating to Trump’s unlawful possession of government records at Mar-a-Lago after leaving office.”
“The updated tracker likely understates Trump’s legal exposure because the high volume of sensitive records discovered at Mar-A-Lago suggests that he could be indicted for multiple counts of willfully retaining without authorization government records containing national defense information, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 793(e)), even though it is only listed once on CREW’s tracker.”
CREW is not the only one keeping track of Trump’s misdeeds, criminal civil, or ethical.
McSweeney’s published a list of 1056 “atrocities,” it calls “horrors,” titled: “A Catalog of Trump’s Worst Cruelties, Collusions, Corruptions, and Crimes.” It stopped updating on Jan. 20, 2021.
READ MORE: Trump Mocked for ‘Sidelining’ His New $3 Million Attorney: ‘Must Have Given Him Actual Legal Advice’
Civil liberties and national security journalist Marcy Wheeler on Wednesday published her “Trump Document Theft Resources,” a timeline of events surrounding the former president’s unlawful retention and refusal to return classified documents, complete with numerous links.
For those who’ve missed it: I have put together a post with links to all MY posts on the Trump Espionage case, as well as the public docs, statutes, and some other key reports. Not entirely up-to-date and a work in progress, though. https://t.co/1xpy6I5ine
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) September 28, 2022
