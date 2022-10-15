CRIME
DOJ Court Filing Reveals Investigators Have More Evidence Against Trump That Has Not Presented
The Department of Justice has additional evidence against Donald Trump that it has not publicly revealed, according to a new court filing.
On Friday, the DOJ officially appealed Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon’s controversial appointment of Special Master Raymond Dearie to oversee the documents the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago. The document was filed with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta.
“In a 53-page brief before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, in Atlanta, the Justice Department broadly challenged the legal legitimacy of orders last month by Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who blocked investigators from using the materials and appointed an independent arbiter to sift them for any that are potentially privileged or Mr. Trump’s personal property,” The New York Times reported. “The Justice Department already succeeded in persuading a panel of the Atlanta-based court to exempt about 100 documents marked classified from Judge Cannon’s move — a decision the Supreme Court declined to overturn this week.”
IN OTHER NEWS: Paul Ryan ruffles MAGA feathers with brutal 2024 prediction
In a footnote on page six of the appeal, DOJ explained it has additional evidence that Trump had classified documents at his Florida resort.
“Here and before the district court, the government has referred to evidence developed in its investigation to inform the courts of the relevant facts,” DOJ wrote. “Where possible, the government refers to portions of the affidavit accompanying its search warrant application that have been unsealed or to other information in the public record.”
“Of necessity, however, the government cannot publicly disclose all the sources of its evidence, particularly while the investigation remains ongoing,” DOJ noted.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
Jury Recommends Life in Prison Sentence for Parkland School Massacre Gunman
A unanimous jury has recommended Nikolas Cruz be sentenced to life in prison without parole, according to CNN. The gunman massacred 17 people and injured 17 others in 2018 at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. It was the deadliest mass shooting at an American high school.
CNN reports “without the unanimous jury recommendation required under Florida law, Cruz’s sentence defaults to life, which the gunman’s defense attorneys had argued for, contending Cruz suffered throughout his life from mental disorders and developmental delays.”
Prosecutors had asked for the death penalty.
Cruz, who at the time of the mass shooting was 19-years old and a former student of the school, pleaded guilty one year ago to the murders of 14 students and three school staff.
“What he wanted to do, what his plan was and what he did, was to murder children at school and their caretakers,” the prosecutor, Michael Satz said of the mass murderer, Nikolas Cruz, CNN reported. “That’s what he wanted to do.”
Cruz’s defense attorney Melisa McNeill described him as a “brain damaged, broken, mentally ill person, through no fault of his own.”
The judge could overrule the jury, which is being seen as unlikely.
VIDEO: Family members of the Parkland shooting victims react as the judge reads the verdict from the jury in the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial.
In the counts read so far, the jury has not recommended death for Nikolas Cruz. https://t.co/2QV4KaQ2M9 pic.twitter.com/Dz98V6hk9D
— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) October 13, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
CRIME
Watchdog Reports Trump ‘Credibly Accused’ of ‘Staggering’ List of 55 Criminal Offenses – Urges DOJ to Prosecute
A nonpartisan federal government watchdog has updated its list of “uncharged” criminal offenses it says Donald Trump stands “credibly accused” of committing, and is urging the Dept. of Justice to prosecute them, warning that “the rule of law is not self-enforcing.”
“As of September 2022, Donald Trump has been credibly accused of committing at least 55 criminal offenses since he launched his campaign for president in 2015,” reports Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, better known as CREW. “That total only reflects allegations relating to his time in or running for office and omits, for instance, Trump’s criminal exposure for fraudulent business dealings.”
The lengthy list includes numerous allegations of campaign finance crimes and coverup, destruction of presidential records, obstruction of the Russia and Special Counsel Investigations, attempts to steal the 2020 election, false public financial disclosure reports, attempts to get Ukraine to interfere in 2020 election, profiting off of post-election lies, and unlawful post-presidency possession of government records.
READ MORE: Trump Sarcastically Prayed for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Health – Before Asking ‘How Much Longer’ She Had: New Book
CREW says its update includes “seven offenses we have added since we published the first version of this table in March 2022,” including “three criminal offenses relating to the investigation of election fraud and related crimes in Fulton County, Georgia; one offense relating to potential wire fraud stemming from fraudulent representations made to solicit PAC contributions after the 2020 election; and three offenses relating to Trump’s unlawful possession of government records at Mar-a-Lago after leaving office.”
“The updated tracker likely understates Trump’s legal exposure because the high volume of sensitive records discovered at Mar-A-Lago suggests that he could be indicted for multiple counts of willfully retaining without authorization government records containing national defense information, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 793(e)), even though it is only listed once on CREW’s tracker.”
CREW is not the only one keeping track of Trump’s misdeeds, criminal civil, or ethical.
McSweeney’s published a list of 1056 “atrocities,” it calls “horrors,” titled: “A Catalog of Trump’s Worst Cruelties, Collusions, Corruptions, and Crimes.” It stopped updating on Jan. 20, 2021.
READ MORE: Trump Mocked for ‘Sidelining’ His New $3 Million Attorney: ‘Must Have Given Him Actual Legal Advice’
Civil liberties and national security journalist Marcy Wheeler on Wednesday published her “Trump Document Theft Resources,” a timeline of events surrounding the former president’s unlawful retention and refusal to return classified documents, complete with numerous links.
For those who’ve missed it: I have put together a post with links to all MY posts on the Trump Espionage case, as well as the public docs, statutes, and some other key reports. Not entirely up-to-date and a work in progress, though. https://t.co/1xpy6I5ine
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) September 28, 2022
CRIME
Trump Mocked for ‘Sidelining’ His New $3 Million Attorney: ‘Must Have Given Him Actual Legal Advice’
It’s no secret Donald Trump has been virtually unable to hire highly-respected attorneys to defend him in the many legal and civil cases he is facing for a variety of alleged crimes and misdeeds, including his actions surrounding fraudulent efforts to overturn a free and fair election and the January 6 insurrection, his retention and refusal to return hundreds of classified documents, and his alleged real estate and tax fraud cases, and more.
One of the rumored reasons Trump, a former President, has been unable to retain quality legal representation is he “has a long history of allegedly not paying his bills,” as Vanity Fair has noted.
Trump did manage to hire what many consider a qualified and respected attorney for his legal issues surrounding his classified documents case.
READ MORE: ‘Bright-Red, Ear-Splitting Alarm Bell’: Former Top GOP Congressman Blasted for ‘Normalization’ of Fascism (Video)
Chris Kise, the former solicitor general for Florida, agreed to work for Trump but only if he was paid up front.
Thanks to Trump’s massive fundraising operation Kise is being paid millions, effectively by Trump supporters.
Kise is also no longer leading the case.
CNN reports Kise “has been sidelined from the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation less than a month after he was brought on to represent Trump in the matter, two sources familiar with the move tell CNN.”
READ MORE: Embattled Trump-Appointed DHS Inspector Was Given Phones of Secret Service Agents in July, Raising ‘New Questions’: Report
“Kise’s hiring came with an unusual price tag of $3 million, paid for by Trump’s outside spending arm. The retainer fee, paid upfront, raised eyebrows among other lawyers on Trump’s team, given the former President has a developed a reputation for not paying his legal fees.”
Legal experts are mocking Trump for sidelining his top attorney.
“Obviously this means the lawyer must have given Trump actual legal advice,” teased George Conway.
“Which is just RUDE,” replied attorney Ken White.
MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst and anchor Katie Phang asked, “So Kise is a $3 million dollar benchwarmer?”
“Trump is already throwing over Chris Kise after signing a $3M retainer and convincing him to leave Foley & Lardner? That seems … not smart,” says Liz Dye, who writes about law and politics. “Chaos monkey gonna chaos monkey, I guess.”
Dan Berman, CNN Politics managing editor for legal, immigration, and the Supreme Court serves up the perfect headline: “Trump’s 3 Million Dollar Man is sidelined already.”
LA Times columnist Harry Litman, a frequent guest on MSNBC and a former U.S. Attorney offered perhaps the most amusing response:
“The one credible lawyer that Trump has hired in years, Chris Kise, paying $3M up front, now has been demoted and is no longer leading the MAL defense. Must be Trump’s payback for the fix he’s now in w/ Judge Dearie. He thinks he’s Goldfinger/Dr.No but he’s really Austin Powers.”
Trending
- News3 days ago
‘Really Smoked Trump’: Federal Judge Slams Former President, Says He ‘Should Not Be Permitted to Run the Clock Out’
- News2 days ago
‘Furious’ Trump ‘Raging’ for ‘Days’ Over DOJ Classified Documents, Fraud, and Defamation and Rape Cases: Report
- News2 days ago
‘No Crime’: Trump Posts Incoherent Late-Night Rant as New Reports Further Implicate Him in Docs Scandal
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM3 days ago
Watch: A Man Said LGBTQ People ‘Deserve Death’ at a School Board Meeting – No One Stopped Him
- News24 hours ago
‘Drivel and Pure Nonsense’: Legal Expert Mocks Trump’s 14 Page Response to Select Committee’s Subpoena
- News3 days ago
‘Ableist Propaganda’: Media Criticized for Negative Treatment of Fetterman’s Use of Closed Captioning Device After Stroke
- HYPOCRISY1 day ago
‘He Was in the Room’: Morning Joe Blasts Steve Scalise as GOP Conspiracy Theory Gets Blown Up by Stunning Pelosi Video
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
‘Obstruction’: Key Witness Says Trump Directed Them to Move Boxes of Documents at Mar-a-Lago to His Residence – Report