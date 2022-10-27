News
J6 Committee to Interview Top Secret Service Agents After Reviewing One Million Pages of Agency’s Documents
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is moving forward with its investigation and will interview top U.S. Secret Service agents and officials, including the top agent in charge of protecting key government officials on the day of the insurrection.
The Committee, which was expected to wind down operations in the fall, appears to be forging ahead.
CNN, citing multiple sources, reports it is now “wrapping up its review of more than a million pages of Secret Service documents and plans to bring in top agents and officials from the agency to testify in the coming weeks.”
RELATED: 'Plan Is to Literally Kill People': Secret Service Ignored 'Substantial Intel' About Proud Boys – Expert Asks Was It 'Intentional'
The J6 Committee is looking to determine just how much then-President Donald Trump knew about the violence and the attack on the Capitol going into January 6, and how much agents and top officials knew or did not know, including about the threats to Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers.
Among the witnesses “under consideration” is U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, “who served as Assistant Director of Protective Operations on January 6, making her the top agent in charge of protecting key government officials that day.”
Also on the list are Anthony Guglielmi, current chief of communications, and Timothy Giebels, the head of Vice President Mike Pence’s detail.
READ MORE: Former US Attorney Calls for 'Full Investigation' After Report Secret Service Failed to Share Threat Against Pelosi
“In its last hearing the Committee presented some new internal Secret Service communications, which indicated agents were aware of potential violence on Jan. 6, including threats against then Vice President Mike Pence,” CNN notes. “The trove of Secret Service documents was subpoenaed by the committee after it became public the agency had deleted text messages from the day of the attack.”
Those texts are not believed to have been recovered.
Read CNN's full report here.
News
‘Maybe They Can Get a Full Sentence Out’: Ronna McDaniel Mocks Fetterman and Biden Campaigning Together (Video)
Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, mocked President Joe Biden and Lt. Governor John Fetterman who, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, will be campaigning in Pennsylvania.
President Biden’s life-long stutter is very well-known, as is Fetterman’s stroke, which he suffered several months ago.
That did not stop McDaniel, who was joined in the personal shaming by right wing radio host Hugh Hewitt, who attacked all three Democrats.
READ MORE: Critics Blast Hypocrisy of Attacking Fetterman's Debate Performance While Supporting Herschel Walker
“Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and John Fetterman are going to quote, campaign together today,” announced Hewitt, mocking the very idea that the three are even capable of campaigning.
“I think this is an effort to show that the President is on the campaign trail and the Vice President is on and they – no one wants them, except the doomed campaign,” Hewitt claimed, “but I do not underestimate what the triple toxicity politically of those three can do.”
According to FiveThirtyEight, Fetterman is largely expected to beat his GOP opponent, Mehmet Oz, with 60-40 odds. The Fetterman campaign announced that, contrary to how the right and the mainstream media portrayed Fetterman’s debate performance this week, it took in one million dollars in donations in the 24 hours after the debate.
READ MORE: Dr. Oz: I Believe Abortion Should Be Between a Woman, Her Doctor, and 'Local Political Leaders' (Video)
“I hope there are cameras and microphones because you put those three together and they could say anything wrong,” Hewitt said, continuing his attack.
“Maybe they can get a full sentence out,” McDaniel, not known for her oratory prowess, replied. “I think John Fetterman drew the short straw that was right. I think all the campaigns got together and said, ‘Which one of us has to campaign with Biden?'”
McDaniel has claimed insurrectionists engaged in a violent attempted coup were merely engaging in “legitimate political discourse.” In 2020 she was accused of using “Russian talking points to sow division among Americans.”
READ MORE: Internet Scorches 'Disease Fanboy' Hugh Hewitt for 'Rooting for a Pandemic' to Distract From Trump Impeachment Trial
This week McDaniel teamed up with convicted criminal Steve Bannon to urge his far right extremist base to become poll watchers.
Watch McDaniel below or at this link.
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel mocks President Biden — who has been open about having a stutter — and Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman (D), who is recovering from a stroke:
“Maybe they can get a full sentence out.” pic.twitter.com/BoXD4Ynvl9
— The Recount (@therecount) October 27, 2022
News
‘Hundreds of Death Threats’: Katie Hobbs’ Campaign Office Burglarized – Dems Blame Kari Lake for ‘Inciting Violence’
The campaign office of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee running for governor, was broken into and burglarized Monday night, and the Democratic Party is blaming her Trump-endorsed GOP opponent Kari Lake, an election denier and Christian nationalist who has appeared with a Nazi sympathizer and QAnon-linked activist.
“A police spokesperson said officers responded to a call about a break-in Tuesday afternoon and determined that items had been taken from the office Monday night. Details about the property that was taken were not immediately available,” NBC News reports.
“Campaign officials shared surveillance photos of a person they believe to be of interest to the incident,” ABC15 Arizona reports.
RELATED: Watch: Kari Lake Ad Features Pastor Who Frames LGBTQ People as Sex-Obsessed Violent Criminals
Hobbs (photo, left), her campaign, and the Arizona Democratic Party released statements blasting Kari Lake (photo, right) and her allies.
“Secretary Hobbs and her staff have faced hundreds of death threats and threats of violence over the course of this campaign,” her campaign office revealed.
“Let’s be clear: for nearly two years Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit. The threats against Arizonans attempting to exercise their constitutional rights and their attacks on elected officials are the direct result of a concerted campaign of lies and intimidation.”
READ MORE: 2020 Election Denier Kari Lake Lashes Out at CNN Host After She's Asked if She'll Accept 2022 Results
“It won’t work,” Hobbs’ campaign adds. “Katie is running for governor to ensure the safety and security of every Arizona family. She will win this race.”
The Arizona Democratic Party was even more adamant, calling the break-in and burglary “a direct result of Kari Lake and fringe Republicans spreading lies and hate and inciting violence — and it is despicable.”
Secretary Hobbs on Twitter wrote: “As Secretary of State, I face intimidation, violence, and even death threats. But democracy is on the line and nothing will deter me from protecting our freedoms. As governor, I will always be a leader who gets the job done for Arizonans — because our future depends on it.”
In response, Lake denied any involvement, saying, “I don’t even know where her campaign office is, I assume it’s in a basement somewhere.”
READ MORE: Kari Lake Caught Red-Handed Using Footage of Russian Troops Marching in a Victory Parade in Her Campaign Ad
Lake, a far-right wing extremist, has promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin to combat COVID-19, despite studies proving they are at best ineffective. She has said she is unvaccinated.
Lake has called abortion a “sin,” said she wants to close abortion clinics and ban abortion pills. Later her campaign, according to Axios, “said she supports exceptions for rape and incest.”
She claims Democrats have a “demonic agenda.”
Lake opposes all protections for LGBTQ people. She endorsed a known antisemitic Republican candidate for the state senate, then when pressured said she rescinded the endorsement, “If his reported comments are true.”
You can watch local AZFamily 3 TV's report below or at this link.
News
‘I Didn’t Kill JFK’ Herschel Walker Says as Lindsey Graham Laughs to Defend Him From Latest Abortion Allegation (Video)
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is campaigning with Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker, and defending the former NFL star from accusations by a second woman earlier today that the man who claims to be one-hundred-percent anti-abortion “pressured” her to have an abortion and even drove her to her appointment when she was unable to go through with it the previous day.
“All right now guys I’m done with this foolishness I’m already told the line I’m not gonna continue to carry a lie alone and I also want to let you know I didn’t kill JFK either,” Walker told reporters Wednesday after the allegations were announced,.
Sen. Graham laughed.
READ MORE: Watch: Herschel Walker 'Pressured Me' to Have an Abortion Claims Second Woman – Says He Is Not 'Morally Fit'
“I want them to know they don’t know Herschel Walker. They don’t know that I’m from Wrightsville Georgia, and I’m gonna win this seat. I told them when I got in this race, I’m gonna win it and they now see that I am going to win it,” Walker told reporters. “So I just want you guys to know that this right here that right now. I’m winning to see. So I think that Senator Warnock seems not likely too hot. But I think he voted for me”.
As he concluded his remarks a reporter asked: “Just to clarify, can you unequivocally deny you’ve never paid for any woman to have an abortion?”
Walker ignored her.
Senator Graham then stepped up to the microphone.
READ MORE: Critics Blast Hypocrisy of Attacking Fetterman's Debate Performance While Supporting Herschel Walker
“So I’ve seen this movie before, folks. I remember the Kavanaugh storyline really well,” Graham claimed. “The hearing’s over, does a great job. All of a sudden I’ve got this letter. I want to share it with the committee. Well it was shared at the Washington Post before it was shared with the committee making a salacious allegation. And Judge [Justice Brett] Kavanaugh met with every Democrat and the ones that knew about it never gave him a chance to explain himself and the rest is history. Another one another one and another one. So here’s the game plan her she’ll get a celebrity lawyer like Avenatti, who’s down in jail, get a celebrity lawyer to come out and make a wild accusation. Right before it’s time to make a decision about who should be on the Supreme Court or who should be in the Senate. So I’ve seen this movie. I live 40 miles right over the hills there. I know Raven County and I know Dillard. Really well.”
“People here are not going to tolerate that’s gonna be a backlash in Georgia. Yes, this is coming from LA. It’s coming from an activist, democratic celebrity lawyer who went to the 2016 convention for Hillary Clinton. And people in Georgia are not this dumb.”
Watch below or at this link.
Herschel denies latest abortion claim joking he didn’t kill JFK while Lindsey Graham laughs pic.twitter.com/rwTCO6dLYw
— Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) October 26, 2022
