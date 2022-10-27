‘Maybe They Can Get a Full Sentence Out’: Ronna McDaniel Mocks Fetterman and Biden Campaigning Together (Video)

Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, mocked President Joe Biden and Lt. Governor John Fetterman who, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, will be campaigning in Pennsylvania.

President Biden’s life-long stutter is very well-known, as is Fetterman’s stroke, which he suffered several months ago.

That did not stop McDaniel, who was joined in the personal shaming by right wing radio host Hugh Hewitt, who attacked all three Democrats.

“Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and John Fetterman are going to quote, campaign together today,” announced Hewitt, mocking the very idea that the three are even capable of campaigning.

“I think this is an effort to show that the President is on the campaign trail and the Vice President is on and they – no one wants them, except the doomed campaign,” Hewitt claimed, “but I do not underestimate what the triple toxicity politically of those three can do.”

According to FiveThirtyEight, Fetterman is largely expected to beat his GOP opponent, Mehmet Oz, with 60-40 odds. The Fetterman campaign announced that, contrary to how the right and the mainstream media portrayed Fetterman’s debate performance this week, it took in one million dollars in donations in the 24 hours after the debate.

“I hope there are cameras and microphones because you put those three together and they could say anything wrong,” Hewitt said, continuing his attack.

“Maybe they can get a full sentence out,” McDaniel, not known for her oratory prowess, replied. “I think John Fetterman drew the short straw that was right. I think all the campaigns got together and said, ‘Which one of us has to campaign with Biden?'”

McDaniel has claimed insurrectionists engaged in a violent attempted coup were merely engaging in “legitimate political discourse.” In 2020 she was accused of using “Russian talking points to sow division among Americans.”

This week McDaniel teamed up with convicted criminal Steve Bannon to urge his far right extremist base to become poll watchers.

Watch McDaniel below or at this link.