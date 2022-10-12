News
Herschel Walker Says Dems Have ‘Woken a Grizzly Bear’ as Top Republicans Stand Up to Support Him Despite Abortion Allegations
Embattled Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, continuing to deny he paid for his girlfriend’s abortion and later urged her to have a second, says Democrats have “woken a grizzly bear,” and promises now will beat his opponent, Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, “by a lot.” Republican lawmakers are standing firmly beside him.
“They don’t realize that they’ve woken a grizzly bear,” said Walker, whose girlfriend also said she had to repeatedly ask him for the money for the abortion he urged to to get.
“Now they got a fight on their hand. Before I was just going to beat them by a little bit. Now I’m going to beat them by a lot,” he told Fox News.
READ MORE: Woman Had to ‘Repeatedly’ Beg Herschel Walker to Pay for the Abortion He Urged Her to Get: Report
Strong reporting from The Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberger earlier uncovered Walker has four children, not just the one he publicly has acknowledged. But last week Sollenberger also revealed Walker paid for an abortion despite running on a platform that includes a complete ban on abortion, including for rape and incest and the life and health of the mother. He has said he would support a national 15-week ban. The Washington Post has also confirmed this story.
“Walker sent a $700 check via FedEx about a week after the procedure, the woman said. The Post reviewed an image of the check that was printed on an ATM slip, with Walker’s name, signature and an address associated with him at the time.”
Walker told Fox News “this party is behind me,” and he is correct. Despite all the falsehoods Walker has told, including that he had a military “career,” and despite what many see as his abortion hypocrisy, The Republican Party is standing strongly behind Walker.
Literally.
On Tuesday Republican U.S. Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Rick Scott of Florida, two of the party’s most anti-abortion lawmakers, stood beside Herschel Walker, on stage, campaigning with him.
READ MORE: ‘Pronoun?’: Tom Cotton Laughs as Herschel Walker Mocks Transgender Service Members (Video)
On stage, with top GOP leaders by his side, Walker told supporters, “I don’t think they know that they woke up a bear…so they got to bring more than that.”
He also told them, “wake up… it’s time for us to stand up, to straighten up.”
No Republican lawmaker has come out to denounce Walker paying for an abortion and urging his girlfriend to have a second one. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Tuesday he too supports Walker. Graham has proposed a nationwide abortion ban so extreme Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and other GOP Senators, oppose it.
Walker told Fox News on Tuesday that he stands by his denials he paid for her abortion as well, despite all the reporting, literally with receipts. He claimed, “it’s a lie so I’m not a hypocrite.”
Jan. 6 Committee to Present New Evidence That ‘Trump Was Repeatedly Alerted to Brewing Violence’: Report
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots will hold what will likely be its final hearing this week, and the Washington Post reports that it will present new evidence that former President Donald Trump blew off warnings of imminent violence from his supporters.
As the Post puts it, the evidence will show that Trump “was repeatedly alerted to brewing violence that day, and he still sought to stoke the conflict” that culminating in his supporters violently rioting at the Capitol and sending lawmakers fleeing for their lives.
Additionally, the Post reports that the committee has obtained new video footage and internal Secret Service emails that “appear to corroborate parts of the most startling inside accounts of that day,” likely a reference to the bombshell testimony given this past summer by former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson.
Overall, the Post’s sources say that the new evidence will be part of the committee’s “closing arguments” against Trump and will reinforce that the former president “sought to rile up his supporters to help block the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory; used his bully pulpit to encourage a fiery showdown at the Capitol; and then refused to budge to help rescue thousands of lawmakers, staff members and police officers on Capitol Hill who were either fleeing or fighting for their lives that afternoon.”
READ MORE: ‘Fabulist’ Ron Johnson is the ‘worst Wisconsin political representative since Joe McCarthy’: local newspaper
Among other things, the committee has reportedly obtained an internal Secret Service email expressing “alarm” about Trump’s desire to join his supporters at the Capitol, although he was eventually taken back to the White House, where he watched the riots unfold on television.
Biden: ‘I Believe I Can Beat Donald Trump Again’ (Video)
President Joe Biden says he believes he can beat his one-term predecessor one more time.
In a wide ranging interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, President Biden was asked if “one of the calculations” he is making is if he thinks he is “the only one that can beat Donald Trump.”
The President, with a smile, responded: “I believe I can beat Donald Trump again.”
READ MORE: Trump Plotted to Trade Mar-a-Lago Files for ‘Sensitive Documents’ About His 2016 Campaign Russia Ties: Report
Trump is not currently a political candidate, and is facing several criminal investigations, and numerous lawsuits for a variety of issues. He is rumored to be planning a White House run and is unofficially campaigning. But he is also taking advantage of federal campaign finance laws that allow him to collect and spend funds with less reporting requirements and fewer strings than if he had declared he is a candidate.
President Biden did say he has not yet made a decision on running in 2024, and will wait until after the midterms.
Watch below or at this link:
Biden’s CNN interview ends with him saying “I believe I can beat Donald Trump again” and that he’s rooting for the Phillies because “if I weren’t I’d be sleeping alone. I married a Philly girl.” pic.twitter.com/aoiCMEYFOw
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 12, 2022
Woman Had to ‘Repeatedly’ Beg Herschel Walker to Pay for the Abortion He Urged Her to Get: Report
The woman Herschel Walker said he did not know who is the mother of one of his children had to repeatedly beg the former NFL star to send her money for the abortion he urged her to have in 2009. He now admits he does know her, but says she’s the one who’s lying.
“I didn’t know who it was until last week,” Walker said today in an interview that airs Tuesday evening on ABC News. “And I went, ‘Oh, that’s not true.'”
.@linseydavis sits down with GA Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker.@LinseyDavis: “Did you ever, to your knowledge, give money to pay for the cost of an abortion?”
Walker: “No.”
Watch TONIGHT on @abcnewslive Prime at 7PM ET or stream on @hulu. https://t.co/Voga6OJEkC pic.twitter.com/0lD0vHOwRM
— ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) October 11, 2022
But it is true, according to The Washington Post.
“When I talked to him, I said, ‘You need to send — I can’t afford to pay for this,” the woman, whose name is not being released because of her child, told The Post.
READ MORE: ‘Pathological Liar’: Herschel Walker’s Own Advisors Don’t Trust Him, Think He Isn’t Mentally Fit for the Job – Report
“We did this too. Both of us did this. We both know how babies are made,” she says she told Walker.
The Post says it has proof he paid for her abortion.
“The woman, who lived in the Atlanta area at the time, said she became pregnant when she was unemployed and had less than $600 in her bank account. Walker sent a $700 check about a week after the procedure via FedEx, the woman said. The Post reviewed an image of the check that was printed on an ATM slip, with Walker’s name and an address matching where he lived at the time.”
The Post adds that the woman “had to repeatedly press the former football star and now-Republican Senate nominee in Georgia for funds to pay for a 2009 abortion that she said he wanted her to have, according to the woman and a person she confided in at the time.”
The Post has more proof.
“A copy of the check and deposit slip reviewed by The Post includes Walker’s signature and name. It was deposited nine days after the woman said she had an abortion. The Post has reviewed a receipt for $575 at a women’s medical center that day. She said she did not know exactly how much an abortion would cost and estimated the amount she told Walker she would need based on online searches.”
Walker, who did not serve in the U.S. military, was campaigning Tuesday with GOP Senators Tom Cotton and Rick Scott. He made disparaging remarks about America’s transgender service members during one of his speeches.
Walker’s net worth in 2009 its not known, but chances are he was well-off. Today, his financial disclosures say he is worth “between $29 million and $65 million, and he pulled down about $4 million in income from late 2020 through late 2021,” The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.
READ MORE: ‘Nothing to Be Ashamed of’: Herschel Walker Says if He Paid for an Abortion He Would ‘Be Forgiven’
Walker’s Democratic opponent, incumbent U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock’s “financial disclosures, filed last year during his campaign, showed the pastor of an Atlanta church has a net worth between $555,014 and $1.3 million.”
Warnok is the “Senior Pastor of the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, spiritual home of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” the church’s website states.
Unlike most political candidates Walker was giving paid speeches even after declaring his candidacy. He earned hundreds of thousands of dollars for them.
Watch Walker’s interview above or at this link.
