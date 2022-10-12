News
‘Ableist Propaganda’: Media Criticized for Negative Treatment of Fetterman’s Use of Closed Captioning Device After Stroke
Pennsylvania Democratic U.S.. Senate nominee John Fetterman has been very open about the stroke he suffered just days before the primary, and appeared in an interview Tuesday night with NBC News after asking for a simple accommodation: a speech-to-text device so he could read the questions, which he was more than able to answer.
But NBC News correspondent Dasha Burns, who interviewed Fetterman, is now being accused of misrepresenting Fetterman’s abilities.
“‘Because of that auditory processing, he still has a hard time understanding what people are saying,’ Ms Burns said, while explaining the use of closed caption technology for her interview,” The Independent reports.
“She added that ‘some of the conversations’ she had with the Democrat before his first sit-down interview post-stroke – which were without closed caption help – were a ‘challenge for a canddidate’ and that ‘it wasn’t clear he understood what I was saying’ without the use of captions.”
READ MORE: Dr. Oz Campaigned in Front of Hitler’s Car at a Fundraiser Hosted by Matt Gaetz’s In-Laws and Rick Scott’s NRSC: Report
Fetterman, a former mayor and current Lt. Governor, has never had a problem doing his job and there his no indication he does now.
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell put the entire situation in context.
“I have a confession to make. I used a teleprompter in this interview last night,” he tweeted, pointing to his interview with Fetterman which was after the NBC News interview with Burns.
“The truth is I am not able to do my show without a teleprompter. (That’s true of every TV news host who is discussing the way John Fetterman does interviews.)”
By many accounts the NBC News interview was good, but some, like now-former New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin took to social media to claim it did not go well for the Democrat, who is leading his GOP opponent, celebrity physician Dr. Oz, by a strong margin.
READ MORE: ‘What I Saw Was Abuse’: Allegations of Dr. Oz’s Experiments Killing Hundreds of Animals Fact-Checked by Whistleblower
“This is a rough clip for @JohnFetterman, will only fuel questions about his health,” Martin tweeted, pointing to the NBC News interview.
Axios senior political correspondent Josh Kraushaar tweeted out the quote from Burns, writing, “NBC News’ Dasha Burns: ‘In small talk before my interview [with Fetterman], it wasn’t clear he understood what I was saying.'”
He, and Burns, were excoriated.
Journalist Molly Jong-Fast, who contributes to The Daily Beast and Vogue, among other top publications, responded to Kraushaar by tweeting: “This is bs.”
“I interviewed @JohnFetterman on @FastPoliticsPod two weeks ago,: she said, pointing to her podcast.
Kara Swisher, a noted journalist, contributing editor at New York magazine, and formerly of The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and The Washington Post, also responded to the Burns quote.
“Sorry to say but I talked to @JohnFetterman for over an hour without stop or any aides and this is just nonsense. Maybe this reporter is just bad at small talk.”
“Listen to the interview in which we did not edit the ums or ahs out as we typically do for everyone else. There were few slips — I had more — and at no moment did he seem distracted,” she also tweeted.
Listen to the interview in which we did not edit the ums or ahs out as we typically do for everyone else. There were few slips — I had more — and at no moment did he seem distracted: https://t.co/ZdWDI6MifV
— Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) October 12, 2022
Swisher, who is highly respected, did not stop there.
“Lastly the most irksome thing for me when I had a stroke in 2011 is all Dr. Google folks who kept trying to give me advice (‘Slow down,’ they’d say; ‘Fuck you,’ I’d reply) or study my speech for signs of trouble. It is a slow recovery but many younger people do just fine,” she added.
READ MORE: Dr. Oz Trounced in Newsmax Interview as Host Demands Explanation for ‘Wegner’s’ and ‘Crudité’ Ad
New York magazine writer Rebecca Traister also pushed back – hard – against the mainstream media’s attacks on Fetterman.
“I wrote in my lengthy profile of Fetterman this week about how open he has been about his ongoing stroke recovery, and how awful it is to watch not just Fox but mainstream media push for ‘transparency’ even as he offers just that,” she writes, pointing to her article.
“Watching tv news/online pundits leer over clips of an interview in which he’s completely engaged and communicative is stomach-turning and a super depressing example of what I was trying to describe,” she adds, pointing to these excerpts:
“Every week, Fetterman’s public engagement has increased, & nothing about his increasingly frequent rallies & media interactions is at odds with what doctors suggest would be normal for a 53-year-old four months out from a serious stroke and expected to make a recovery.”
“Yet legitimate newspapers are pushing for further documentation with some of the energy once applied to Hillary’s emails, while the right-wing carnival barkers treat complete medical records as they did Obama’s birth certificate.”
And she adds, “Fetterman speaks about what it’s like to have a doctor (Oz) mock his recovery—a gross irony, yes. Also ironic is news media clamoring for transparency then themselves offering distortion: implying challenges are cognitive when they’re not, failing to contextualize accommodations.”
CBS News Senior White House & Political Correspondent Ed O’Keefe is also among those being blasted for attacking Fetterman.
“An important interview with top Senate contender. Will Pennsylvanians be comfortable with someone representing them who had to conduct a TV interview this way?” he tweeted, suggesting that using a teleprompter-like device was too much of an accommodation.
Benjamin Dreyer, the copy chief at Random House and the author of “Dreyer’s English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style,” responded to O’Keefe by asking, “What in God’s name is the matter with you?”
Another Twitter user responded, noting: “FDR was crippled by polio and helped lead USA through unfathomable catastrophe and media would now turn him into a circus freak.”
Others on social media, like this attorney, are also blasting NBC News.
“NBC News is pushing ableist propaganda to imply John Fetterman isn’t well enough to be a Senator for Pennsylvania because he requested closed captioning. Meanwhile, Republicans believe Herschel Walker has brain damage and they are pouring millions in his Georgia race.”
NBC News is pushing ableist propaganda to imply John Fetterman isn’t well enough to be a Senator for Pennsylvania because he requested closed captioning. Meanwhile, Republicans believe Herschel Walker has brain damage and they are pouring millions in his Georgia race. pic.twitter.com/2lwJrRhW4W
— KD (@Fly_Sistah) October 12, 2022
Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinic clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo says, “It’s absolutely disgusting what the media is doing to John Fetterman. He has a hearing impairment as a result of his stroke and they’re treating it as a scandal. It’s one of the worst examples of ableism in politics I’ve ever seen.”
Even the retired former MSNBC host Chris Matthews made an appearance on “Morning Joe” and mischaracterized Fetterman’s abilities.
Chris Matthews popped up on Morning Joe this morning and had this to say about John Fetterman:
"She was soft, she was reasonable, and she asked reasonable questions of a guy who cannot answer the question because he has to look at the monitor." pic.twitter.com/hzHMFkReO6
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 12, 2022
In his interview with O’Donnell, Fetterman has responded to critics, saying, “The truth is, is that I’m going to be feeling better in January, but [Dr. Oz is] going to still be a fraud!”
John Fetterman on #TheLastWord talking about Oz making an issue out of his stroke, “The truth is, is that I’m going to be feeling better in January, but he’s going to still be a fraud!” pic.twitter.com/eTy3v0OYmI
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 12, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Really Smoked Trump’: Federal Judge Slams Former President, Says He ‘Should Not Be Permitted to Run the Clock Out’
A federal judge has denied Donald Trump‘s request to delay his scheduled deposition in a case brought against him by the noted writer E. Jean Carroll, saying the former president “should not be permitted to run the clock out.”
Trump is being sued for defamation by Carroll, who has accused him of raping her in the dressing room of a top Manhattan department store.
“This is a defamation action against Donald J. Trump. The question whether Mr. Trump defamed the plaintiff depends largely upon whether Mr. Trump, as plaintiff claims, raped her in a department store fitting room,” Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan writes.
“The matter is before the Court on a motion by Mr. Trump to substitute the United States for him as the defendant and to stay the action. A previous motion by the United States to substitute itself for Mr. Trump was denied, so this is a second bite at that apple,” Kaplan adds.
READ MORE: E. Jean Carroll Says Trump Raped Her. Now She’s Seeking His DNA for Testing.
The Daily Beast adds that the “famed advice columnist alleged that Trump had harmed her reputation after he denied the attack, claiming the rape was impossible because she wasn’t his ‘type.’ Carroll’s first lawsuit against the former president was pushed from state court to federal court, and is still pending in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.”
“As this Court previously has observed,” Kaplan continued, “Mr. Trump has litigated this case since it began in 2019 with the effect and probably the purpose of delaying it.”
“Among the actions with this effect was this. After litigating the case in the state court for almost a year without any suggestion that the government of the United States had anything whatever to do with it, Mr. Trump” reportedly instructed William Barr, then [Mr. Trump’s appointee as] Attorney General, to cause the United States to intervene and remove the case to this Court under the Westfall Act.'”
Judge Kaplan goes on to note that Trump “has conducted extensive discovery on the plaintiff, yet produced virtually none himself.”
The judge does not stop there.
READ MORE: ‘Ableist Propaganda’: Media Criticized for Negative Treatment of Fetterman’s Use of Closed Captioning Device After Stroke
“Given his conduct so far in this case, Mr. Trump’s position regarding the burdens of discovery is inexcusable.”
Trump, he adds, “should not be permitted to run the clock out on on plaintiff’s attempt to gain a remedy for what allegedly was a serious wrong.”
Bloomberg News’ Zoe Tillman posted the judge’s order.
George Conway, the attorney who Trump considered to be his Solicitor General but pulled his name from consideration before the then-president had decided, commented on Judge Kaplan’s ruling.
“Wow,” Conway writes. “Judge Kaplan really smoked Trump and his counsel here.”
News
Herschel Walker Says Dems Have ‘Woken a Grizzly Bear’ as Top Republicans Stand Up to Support Him Despite Abortion Allegations
Embattled Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, continuing to deny he paid for his girlfriend’s abortion and later urged her to have a second, says Democrats have “woken a grizzly bear,” and promises now will beat his opponent, Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, “by a lot.” Republican lawmakers are standing firmly beside him.
“They don’t realize that they’ve woken a grizzly bear,” said Walker, whose girlfriend also said she had to repeatedly ask him for the money for the abortion he urged to to get.
“Now they got a fight on their hand. Before I was just going to beat them by a little bit. Now I’m going to beat them by a lot,” he told Fox News.
READ MORE: Woman Had to ‘Repeatedly’ Beg Herschel Walker to Pay for the Abortion He Urged Her to Get: Report
Strong reporting from The Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberger earlier uncovered Walker has four children, not just the one he publicly has acknowledged. But last week Sollenberger also revealed Walker paid for an abortion despite running on a platform that includes a complete ban on abortion, including for rape and incest and the life and health of the mother. He has said he would support a national 15-week ban. The Washington Post has also confirmed this story.
“Walker sent a $700 check via FedEx about a week after the procedure, the woman said. The Post reviewed an image of the check that was printed on an ATM slip, with Walker’s name, signature and an address associated with him at the time.”
Walker told Fox News “this party is behind me,” and he is correct. Despite all the falsehoods Walker has told, including that he had a military “career,” and despite what many see as his abortion hypocrisy, The Republican Party is standing strongly behind Walker.
Literally.
On Tuesday Republican U.S. Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Rick Scott of Florida, two of the party’s most anti-abortion lawmakers, stood beside Herschel Walker, on stage, campaigning with him.
READ MORE: ‘Pronoun?’: Tom Cotton Laughs as Herschel Walker Mocks Transgender Service Members (Video)
On stage, with top GOP leaders by his side, Walker told supporters, “I don’t think they know that they woke up a bear…so they got to bring more than that.”
He also told them, “wake up… it’s time for us to stand up, to straighten up.”
No Republican lawmaker has come out to denounce Walker paying for an abortion and urging his girlfriend to have a second one. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Tuesday he too supports Walker. Graham has proposed a nationwide abortion ban so extreme Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and other GOP Senators, oppose it.
Walker told Fox News on Tuesday that he stands by his denials he paid for her abortion as well, despite all the reporting, literally with receipts. He claimed, “it’s a lie so I’m not a hypocrite.”
News
Jan. 6 Committee to Present New Evidence That ‘Trump Was Repeatedly Alerted to Brewing Violence’: Report
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots will hold what will likely be its final hearing this week, and the Washington Post reports that it will present new evidence that former President Donald Trump blew off warnings of imminent violence from his supporters.
As the Post puts it, the evidence will show that Trump “was repeatedly alerted to brewing violence that day, and he still sought to stoke the conflict” that culminating in his supporters violently rioting at the Capitol and sending lawmakers fleeing for their lives.
Additionally, the Post reports that the committee has obtained new video footage and internal Secret Service emails that “appear to corroborate parts of the most startling inside accounts of that day,” likely a reference to the bombshell testimony given this past summer by former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson.
Overall, the Post’s sources say that the new evidence will be part of the committee’s “closing arguments” against Trump and will reinforce that the former president “sought to rile up his supporters to help block the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory; used his bully pulpit to encourage a fiery showdown at the Capitol; and then refused to budge to help rescue thousands of lawmakers, staff members and police officers on Capitol Hill who were either fleeing or fighting for their lives that afternoon.”
READ MORE: ‘Fabulist’ Ron Johnson is the ‘worst Wisconsin political representative since Joe McCarthy’: local newspaper
Among other things, the committee has reportedly obtained an internal Secret Service email expressing “alarm” about Trump’s desire to join his supporters at the Capitol, although he was eventually taken back to the White House, where he watched the riots unfold on television.
Trending
- 'ACCOMPLICES2 days ago
Proud Boys’ founder declares ‘massive civil war’ as members accuse each other of pedophilia
- 'ARE YOU KIDDING?!'2 days ago
Army leader investigated for defending female soldiers against Tucker Carlson’s insults
- 'HOLD THE U.S. ECONOMY HOSTAGE'1 day ago
‘Global Financial Meltdown’: GOP Plans ‘Catastrophic Default’ if Dems Don’t Cut Social Security and Medicare, Critics Warn
- 'VIRAL MOMENT'1 day ago
‘Kisser’ vs. ‘Kicker’: Tim Ryan Scorches JD Vance With Trump’s Vulgarity During Ohio Debate
- News1 day ago
New Moves Show Merrick Garland’s Indictment of Trump Is ‘Inevitable’: Analysis
- 'CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS?'2 days ago
Major U.S. insurance companies stole billions from taxpayers in overbilling scam
- 'ASTOUNDING'2 days ago
Russian hackers crash 14 U.S. airport websites after coordinated cyberattack
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM23 hours ago
‘Pronoun?’: Tom Cotton Laughs as Herschel Walker Mocks Transgender Service Members (Video)