Jan. 6 Committee to Present New Evidence That ‘Trump Was Repeatedly Alerted to Brewing Violence’: Report

The woman Herschel Walker said he did not know who is the mother of one of his children had to repeatedly beg the former NFL star to send her money for the abortion he urged her to have in 2009. He now admits he does know her, but says she’s the one who’s lying.

“I didn’t know who it was until last week,” Walker said today in an interview that airs Tuesday evening on ABC News. “And I went, ‘Oh, that’s not true.'”

.@linseydavis sits down with GA Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker.@LinseyDavis: “Did you ever, to your knowledge, give money to pay for the cost of an abortion?”

Walker: “No.” Watch TONIGHT on @abcnewslive Prime at 7PM ET or stream on @hulu. https://t.co/Voga6OJEkC pic.twitter.com/0lD0vHOwRM — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) October 11, 2022

But it is true, according to The Washington Post.

“When I talked to him, I said, ‘You need to send — I can’t afford to pay for this,” the woman, whose name is not being released because of her child, told The Post.

“We did this too. Both of us did this. We both know how babies are made,” she says she told Walker.

The Post says it has proof he paid for her abortion.

“The woman, who lived in the Atlanta area at the time, said she became pregnant when she was unemployed and had less than $600 in her bank account. Walker sent a $700 check about a week after the procedure via FedEx, the woman said. The Post reviewed an image of the check that was printed on an ATM slip, with Walker’s name and an address matching where he lived at the time.”

The Post adds that the woman “had to repeatedly press the former football star and now-Republican Senate nominee in Georgia for funds to pay for a 2009 abortion that she said he wanted her to have, according to the woman and a person she confided in at the time.”

The Post has more proof.

“A copy of the check and deposit slip reviewed by The Post includes Walker’s signature and name. It was deposited nine days after the woman said she had an abortion. The Post has reviewed a receipt for $575 at a women’s medical center that day. She said she did not know exactly how much an abortion would cost and estimated the amount she told Walker she would need based on online searches.”

Walker, who did not serve in the U.S. military, was campaigning Tuesday with GOP Senators Tom Cotton and Rick Scott. He made disparaging remarks about America’s transgender service members during one of his speeches.

Walker’s net worth in 2009 its not known, but chances are he was well-off. Today, his financial disclosures say he is worth “between $29 million and $65 million, and he pulled down about $4 million in income from late 2020 through late 2021,” The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Walker’s Democratic opponent, incumbent U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock’s “financial disclosures, filed last year during his campaign, showed the pastor of an Atlanta church has a net worth between $555,014 and $1.3 million.”

Warnok is the “Senior Pastor of the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, spiritual home of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” the church’s website states.

Unlike most political candidates Walker was giving paid speeches even after declaring his candidacy. He earned hundreds of thousands of dollars for them.

