Nuclear Docs at Mar-a-Lago ‘Hugely Important for Prosecution of Espionage Act’: Expert
Federal Bureau of Investigations agents recovered highly classified documents about a foreign country’s nuclear capabilities, according to a bombshell new report published online by The Washington Post on Tuesday evening.
“A document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was found by FBI agents who searched former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and private club last month, according to people familiar with the matter, underscoring concerns among U.S. intelligence officials about classified material stashed in the Florida property,” the newspaper reported. “Some of the seized documents detail top-secret U.S. operations so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them. Only the president, some members of his Cabinet or a near-Cabinet-level official could authorize other government officials to know details of these special-access programs, according to people familiar with the search, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive details of an ongoing investigation.”
The report came one day after Judge Aileen Cannon ruled she would be appointing a special master to review the documents seized in the search.
The newspaper reported the need-to-know information is beyond top-secret clearance.
Trump claimed “nuclear weapons issue is a hoax” and suggested the FBI may have planted evidence during an Aug. 12 post on his Trump Social website.
“Records that deal with such programs are kept under lock and key, almost always in a secure compartmented information facility, with a designated control officer to keep careful tabs on their location,” The Post reported. “But such documents were stored at Mar-a-Lago, with uncertain security, more than 18 months after Trump left the White House.”
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance warned of the damage that could’ve been done.
“Trump’s damage to our national security includes relationship damage with friendly countries we work with & rely on the gather intelligence,” Vance posted to Twitter. “If they believe it’s no longer safe to work with us, we are in a much less secure position and why wouldn’t think that with this?
“Compromising sources and methods of collection leads to long-term damage to our security, compliments of the guy who blathered about making America great again,” Vance added.
National security lawyer Bradley Moss said, “I have no idea what the Special Master is supposed to do with a document like this other than clear it for use by the FBI.”
Former Pentagon special counsel Ryan Goodman said, “Hugely important for prosecution of Espionage Act. Many people are behind bars for far, far less.”
“The doc with nuclear intelligence information also means we need our country’s full FBI etc resources to investigate, including tracking chain of custody, damage assessment, remediation. But…Judge Cannon’s order and injunction has thrown wrench into that,” Goodman added. “Deeply unnerving.”
‘Just for Trump’: Legal Experts Blast Judge for ‘Special Exception’ That Puts Former President ‘Above the Law’
A federal judge appointed by Donald Trump and confirmed after he lost the 2020 presidential election on Monday granted the former president his request for a “special master,” an independent third party, to review the more than 11,000 documents stolen from the White House and seized by federal agents at Mar-a-Lago on August 8.
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a member of the far-right Federalist Society since 2005, not only granted Trump his request, but ordered the U.S. Dept.of Justice to cease, at least for now, its criminal investigation into Trump and the stolen documents, which include more than 100 classified, highly classified, and top secret documents.
Last week former federal prosecutor Shan Wu said Judge Cannon “has no business trying to oversee a federal criminal investigation.”
“Special masters are used in federal courts to assist judges in matters involving some ‘exceptional condition,’ or ‘complex accounting or computation of damages,’ or where a ‘district judge or magistrate judge of the district’ is not available to address the issue,” he explained at The Daily Beast.
On Monday he wrote: “DOJ must continue to fight this attack on the integrity of the criminal justice system. A really gutsy move by AG Garland & DOJ would be to appeal while defying her attempt to derail a criminal investigation.”
Glenn Kirschner, the well-known former federal prosecutor of 30 years and an MSNBC legal analyst last week blasted Cannon as “dead wrong” for announcing she was considering the appointment of a special master before even hearing DOJ’s side.
“In 30 years of prosecuting cases, I never saw a judge make up her mind on an issue BEFORE the other party had an opportunity to respond to the request. This is dead wrong.”
He agrees DOJ should appeal, and explains the gravity of Judge Cannon’s decision today.
“So this means DOJ must withdraw any witness subpoenas they issued base on the documents Trump stole and unlawfully concealed. It also means,” he adds, “DOJ must stop any forensic testing (fingerprints/DNA) that may be underway regarding the stolen documents. I hope the DOJ chooses to appeal this decision rather than just let it lie.”
Former Harvard Law professor of law Laurence Tribe slammed Judge Cannon:
“According to Judge Cannon, the robber can get a special master — but only if he had been the president before robbing the bank, because ‘the investigation and treatment of a former president is of unique interest to the general public.’ I.e., a former president is above the law.”
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti adds that “Judge Cannon made sense out of Trump’s bizarre, convoluted motion and gave him more than he was entitled to.”
“The motion didn’t really help the defense much, but by granting a temporary injunction, she delays the investigation,” he says, which does help Trump.
“She bent over backwards to grant him this review based on ‘extraordinary circumstances’ and the need for the appearance of fairness,” he says.
‘Nothing’ Should Stop DOJ From Investigating Trump – Not Even 60 Day ‘Unwritten Rule’ Says Former Inspector General
Former Dept. of Justice Inspector General Michael Bromwich says “nothing” should stop the DOJ from investigating Donald Trump, not even the department’s unwritten “60-day rule” about not intentionally influencing the outcomes of elections.
Bromwich’s resumé reads like a walk through late 20th century political history. As a federal prosecutor at the vaunted U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), which was once headed by Robert Morgenthau, Jim Comey, Preet Bharara, and even the now-disgraced Rudy Giuliani, Bromwich prosecuted Lieutenant-Colonel Oliver L. North.
As Inspector General at DOJ, Bromwich investigated the FBI’s investigation into the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, and the Bureau’s investigation into former Central Intelligence Agency counterintelligence officer Aldrich Ames, convicted in 1994 of espionage for spying for the USSR and Russia. He’s also represented former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, and served as the Director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management under President Barack Obama.
“Nothing–not even the unwritten rule– should stop DOJ from following up on the scores of investigative leads generated by the Mar-A-Lago search,” Bromwich writes, “including interviews of the people seen moving the doc[uments]. That’s not ‘overt’ unless Trump or his employees choose to make it so.”
Bromwich was responding to a tweet from The New York Times that reads: “As the midterms near, Justice Department officials are weighing whether to temporarily scale back work in criminal investigations involving Donald Trump because of an unwritten rule forbidding overt actions that could improperly influence the vote.”
That tweet points to a Times’ article that says, “As the midterm elections near, top Justice Department officials are weighing whether to temporarily scale back work in criminal investigations involving former President Donald J. Trump because of an unwritten rule forbidding overt actions that could improperly influence the vote.”
“Under what is known as the 60-day rule,” the Times adds, “the department has traditionally avoided taking any steps in the run-up to an election that could affect how people vote, out of caution that such moves could be interpreted as abusing its power to manipulate American democracy.”
Then-FBI Director Jim Comey infamously violated that rule when he announced in a letter to Congress barely weeks before the 2016 presidential election that he was re-opening the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails. That move “probably” threw the race to Donald Trump, according to FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver.
Bromwich is not the only attorney speaking out in reference to the Times piece.
Civil rights lawyer and former President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (LDF) Sherrilyn Ifill writes: “Trump is not on the ballot, and won’t be for two years. He has not even declared his candidacy. It can’t be the ‘rule’ that a DOJ investigation or indictment ‘might’ affect or influence a vote in *any* election. Otherwise they could never act. Come. On.”
‘Disingenuous Grandstanding’: McCarthy Mocked for Trying to Bully Merrick Garland With Powers He Does Not Have
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), in an apparent effort to protect Donald Trump, is now attempting to bully Attorney General Merrick Garland and Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Wray into undermining the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s criminal investigation into the former president’s ‘s unlawful retention and refusal to return stolen White House records including secret defense and national security documents classified at the highest levels.
In a letter to both law enforcement leaders dated Friday Congressman McCarthy threatens them with powers he does not have, and legal and government experts are mocking him as a result.
“Just put AG Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray on notice for their appearance in public hearings before @JudiciaryGOP concerning the unprecedented raid on President Trump’s home,” McCarthy tweeted Friday. “They must provide all communications and documents relating to the raid.”
They in fact are under no obligation to provide the House Minority Leader with any documents, nor are they required to appear before him to testify.
“The unprecedented nature of the FBI’s search of President Trump’s home and the broad public interest surrounding the raid require more than just a private briefing with the congressional and intelligence committee leadership. The Biden Administration cannot ignore its obligation to submit to public hearings in the House Judiciary Committee, which is charged with broad oversight of the operations and functions of the DOJ and the FBI,” McCarthy claims.
“Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee have called on you to testify in public; the Administration’s failure to appear before the Judiciary Committee only willfully illustrates a desire by the DOJ and the FBI to avoid oversight by their committee of primary jurisdiction,” he writes.
“We will not accept any unlawful attempts to limit congressional access to documents,” the California Republican adds.
“In summation, we request the following,” says McCarthy, who has no legislative authority to formally demand anything from Garland. “Your appearance, along with FBI Director Christopher Wray, in public hearings before the House Judiciary Committee concerning the raid on President Trump’s home,” and “The provision of all communications and documents requested by Republicans relating to the raid on President Trump’s home.”
Ironically, for the better part of the year Minority Leader McCarthy has ignored a lawful subpoena from the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, making his “request” all the more inadequate.
Steve Vladeck, a University of Texas School of Law law professor with a focus on national security writes: “As separation-of-powers debates go, I’m usually pretty pro-Congress. And even *I* don’t think that Congress has the constitutional authority to demand ‘all communications and documents’ from the Executive Branch relating to an ongoing criminal investigation.”
Former CEO and Editor of the publisher of Foreign Policy Magazine, journalist, podcast host, former Deputy Undersecretary of Commerce, and foreign policy, national security and political affairs analyst and commentator David Rothkopf mocks McCarthy, saying, “Er, nope. That’s just not something you have the power to do.”
Former Assistant United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey Mitchell Epner rhetorically asks, “Does Kevin McCarthy believe that AG Merritt Garland is unaware that the House GOP does not have subpoena power? McCarthy’s statement that “they must provide all communications and documents relating to the raid” confuses his wishcasting with enforceable demands.”
Former former DOJ Inspector General and Asst. U.S. Attorney at SDNY Michael Bromwich writes, “Oversight over ongoing criminal investigations simply doesn’t happen, unless you want to kill the investigation. This is dishonest and disingenuous grandstanding for an audience of one.”
“Kevin McCarthy wants the FBI to stop investigating where 80 classified/military aide documents disappeared,” notes national security journalist Marcy Wheeler.
Read the letter below or at this link.
🚨 NEW → Just put AG Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray on notice for their appearance in public hearings before @JudiciaryGOP concerning the unprecedented raid on President Trump’s home.
They must provide all communications and documents relating to the raid. pic.twitter.com/BgzOuo3dgY
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) September 2, 2022
