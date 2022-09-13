CRIME
‘Many Crimes’: Hannity Mocked for Defending Trump by Scrolling Long List of Investigations
Fox News personality Sean Hannity Monday night tried to defend Donald Trump by scrolling a long list of dozens of investigations into the now-former president, suggesting they are evidence of political persecution rather than actual misdeeds or criminal acts.
In a 34-second clip Hannity manages to list about 30 investigations and related actions, including the Mar-a-Lago “raid.”
I’m not sure listing all these investigations helps pic.twitter.com/YqbtMvUCYL
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 13, 2022
Last month Vox published an explainer of the “4 major criminal probes into Donald Trump,” including, “The DOJ’s Mar-a-Lago classified documents investigation,” “The Justice Department investigation into January 6,” “The Georgia election investigation,” and “The New York investigations into the Trump Organization.”
Also last month Vanity Fair published what it calls, “The Complete Guide to All the Ways Donald Trump Is Legally Screwed,” promising “Every single criminal investigation and civil lawsuit the ex-president is currently facing, including the ones you’ve probably never heard about.”
READ MORE: DOJ Has Issued 40 Subpoenas and Executed Search Warrants on Top Trump Advisors in the Past Week: NYT
The nonprofit and nonpartisan watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) in March published “President Trump’s staggering record of uncharged criminal misconduct.” They write: “Donald Trump has been credibly accused of committing at least 48 criminal offenses while he was serving as President of the United States or campaigning for that office.”
And on January 20, 2021, McSweeney’s published a 360-page compendium titled, “Lest We Forget the Horrors: A Catalog of Trump’s Worst Cruelties, Collusions, Corruptions, and Crimes,” which includes 1056 “atrocities.”
Hannity’s list does not include all of those.
Civil liberties and national security journalist Marcy Wheeler took to Twitter to thank Hannity “for laying out the reason Trump is so desperate to try to claw back information from the FBI, [because] Trump literally obstructed every single one of these investigations, every time with Hannity’s assistance.”
READ MORE: Donald Trump Talks to Sean Hannity All the Time – Including Every Night Right Before Bed
Journalist Aaron Rupar observed, “it’s remarkable that Hannity doesn’t realize he’s actually owning Trump with this scroll.”
National security attorney Brad Moss commented, “Sean Hannity basically just made a contribution” to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.
“Some of these have gotten lost in the mists of time,” noted journalist and professor Bill Grueskin, thanking Hannity “for reminding us of Trump’s many crimes.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
CRIME
‘Illegally Removed’: House Dems Direct National Archives to Review Records to Determine if Trump Still Has More
The Chair of the House Oversight Committee is asking the National Archives to conduct a review of all the presidential records it has from the Trump White House to determine if any remain missing, including ones the former president “illegally removed.”
The Washington Post was the first to report on the letter, which cites Trump’s “dangerous decision to retain these sensitive government records in non-secure locations at his Mar-a-Lago Club,” and “revelations that Mr. Trump’s representatives misled investigators about his continued possession of government property and that material found at his club included dozens of ’empty folders’ for classified material.”
Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) tells the Acting Archivist of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), Debra Steidel Wall, that she is “deeply concerned that sensitive presidential records may remain out of the control and custody of the U.S. Government.”
READ MORE: ‘Many Crimes’: Hannity Mocked for Defending Trump by Scrolling Long List of Investigations
“In light of the serious risk that Mr. Trump may still be retaining sensitive government records at Mar-a-Lago or his other properties, I urge NARA to seek a personal certification from Donald Trump that he has surrendered all presidential records that he illegally removed from the White House after leaving office,” Chair Maloney states.
“I also ask that the agency conduct an urgent review of presidential records recovered from the Trump White House to assess whether presidential records remain unaccounted for and potentially in the possession of the former president.”
Many have wondered if Trump stashed other government records, including classified documents, at any of his other properties. Both Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen, and former National Security Advisor John Bolton have suggested he might.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if there were more highly classified documents at Bedminster or some some other residence of his,” Bolton said two weeks ago. That same day Cohen tweeted, “I believe #Trump has copies, potentially other documents as well, at other locations including his children’s homes, Weisselberg’s florida home, Bedminster, NJ golf course, Fifth Avenue apartment, etc…”
READ MORE: ‘Infiltrated’: Senator Angered Democrats Allowed to Go to College and Church, Work in Government Agencies (Video)
In her letter, Maloney adds that the “written certification” from Trump “that he has surrendered all presidential records or classified materials,” should include this important component: that he “has not made any copies or reproductions of such materials, and has not transferred any records or government documents to any party other than NARA or DOJ since his term ended.”
As legal experts have noted, it is the information in the documents that is classified.
CRIME
Trump’s DOJ Ordered Investigations of His Enemies Based on His Tweets: Former US Attorney
Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday morning, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Bermanrevealed that orders came down from Donald Trump’s Department of Justice to investigate his enemies within hours of the former president launching an attack on his target on Twitter.
Case in point, he told the Morning Joe panel, was former Secretary of State John Kerry.
“So was it ever verbal to you from Bill Barr or some deputy attorney general under Bill Barr, hey, let’s take a look at John Kerry,” Morning Joe regular Mike Barnicle asked.
“Let me tell you what happened with John Kerry,” Berman replied with a smirk. “President Trump attacks John Kerry in two tweets saying that Kerry engaged in possible illegal conversations with Iranian officials regarding the Iran nuclear deal. The very next day, the Trump Justice Department refers to the Southern District of New York the John Kerry criminal case.”
RELATED: ‘Out-maneuvered’ Trump lawyers’ ‘desperation’ is showing in latest filing: legal expert
“Two tweets from the president and the John Kerry criminal case becomes a priority for the Department of Justice,” he added for emphasis.
“When you say referred, how did they refer it, by paper, by phone call, how did they do it?” Barnicle pressed.
“Initially, it was a meeting at the National Security Division within the Department of Justice followed up by, you know, phone calls,” he elaborated. “And the statute they wanted us to use was enacted in 1799 and had never been successfully prosecuted. So for about 220 years, this criminal statute had been on the books, and not a single conviction, so we investigated it and John Kerry was entirely innocent, and but yet the Justice Department pushed us and pushed us and pushed us and when I declined, Bill Barr did not take no for an answer. He referred the case to another district and, fortunately, that district didn’t charge John Kerry either.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
CRIME
Nuclear Docs at Mar-a-Lago ‘Hugely Important for Prosecution of Espionage Act’: Expert
Federal Bureau of Investigations agents recovered highly classified documents about a foreign country’s nuclear capabilities, according to a bombshell new report published online by The Washington Post on Tuesday evening.
“A document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was found by FBI agents who searched former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and private club last month, according to people familiar with the matter, underscoring concerns among U.S. intelligence officials about classified material stashed in the Florida property,” the newspaper reported. “Some of the seized documents detail top-secret U.S. operations so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them. Only the president, some members of his Cabinet or a near-Cabinet-level official could authorize other government officials to know details of these special-access programs, according to people familiar with the search, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive details of an ongoing investigation.”
The report came one day after Judge Aileen Cannon ruled she would be appointing a special master to review the documents seized in the search.
The newspaper reported the need-to-know information is beyond top-secret clearance.
Trump claimed “nuclear weapons issue is a hoax” and suggested the FBI may have planted evidence during an Aug. 12 post on his Trump Social website.
“Records that deal with such programs are kept under lock and key, almost always in a secure compartmented information facility, with a designated control officer to keep careful tabs on their location,” The Post reported. “But such documents were stored at Mar-a-Lago, with uncertain security, more than 18 months after Trump left the White House.”
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance warned of the damage that could’ve been done.
“Trump’s damage to our national security includes relationship damage with friendly countries we work with & rely on the gather intelligence,” Vance posted to Twitter. “If they believe it’s no longer safe to work with us, we are in a much less secure position and why wouldn’t think that with this?
“Compromising sources and methods of collection leads to long-term damage to our security, compliments of the guy who blathered about making America great again,” Vance added.
National security lawyer Bradley Moss said, “I have no idea what the Special Master is supposed to do with a document like this other than clear it for use by the FBI.”
Former Pentagon special counsel Ryan Goodman said, “Hugely important for prosecution of Espionage Act. Many people are behind bars for far, far less.”
“The doc with nuclear intelligence information also means we need our country’s full FBI etc resources to investigate, including tracking chain of custody, damage assessment, remediation. But…Judge Cannon’s order and injunction has thrown wrench into that,” Goodman added. “Deeply unnerving.”
