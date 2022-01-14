‘Delusional Huckster,’ ‘Charlatan,’ ‘Political Grifter’ and a ‘Virus’: 100-Year Old Newspaper Destroys Ron Johnson

Connect with us

A century-old newspaper in Wisconsin has issued a damning takedown of the Badger State’s senior Senator, Ron Johnson, who announced this week he is running for re-election despite having promised to serve only two terms. It is urging Republicans to primary him.

“Ron Johnson is a virus that infects the Wisconsin GOP,” The Capital Times writes of the “political careerist who has become known nationally as the U.S. Capitol’s primary purveyor of conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic.” Johnson, they add, is a “charlatan” and “a delusional huckster who recommends fighting COVID-19 with Listerine.”

Senator Johnson, the paper continues, is a “political grifter” who “serves as little more than a placeholder for his chief benefactor, defeated former President Donald Trump.”

Indeed, it begins its well-informed attack by noting that “Ron Johnson is not a Wisconsin Republican. He’s a Trump Republican, and he could care less about what Wisconsin Republicans think, or about the future of their party. That was obvious in the scandal-plagued senator’s decision of where to announce his reelection run: on the opinion pages of New York City-based Wall Street Journal.”

