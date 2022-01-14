'SCANDAL-PLAGUED SENATOR'
‘Delusional Huckster,’ ‘Charlatan,’ ‘Political Grifter’ and a ‘Virus’: 100-Year Old Newspaper Destroys Ron Johnson
A century-old newspaper in Wisconsin has issued a damning takedown of the Badger State’s senior Senator, Ron Johnson, who announced this week he is running for re-election despite having promised to serve only two terms. It is urging Republicans to primary him.
“Ron Johnson is a virus that infects the Wisconsin GOP,” The Capital Times writes of the “political careerist who has become known nationally as the U.S. Capitol’s primary purveyor of conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic.” Johnson, they add, is a “charlatan” and “a delusional huckster who recommends fighting COVID-19 with Listerine.”
Senator Johnson, the paper continues, is a “political grifter” who “serves as little more than a placeholder for his chief benefactor, defeated former President Donald Trump.”
Indeed, it begins its well-informed attack by noting that “Ron Johnson is not a Wisconsin Republican. He’s a Trump Republican, and he could care less about what Wisconsin Republicans think, or about the future of their party. That was obvious in the scandal-plagued senator’s decision of where to announce his reelection run: on the opinion pages of New York City-based Wall Street Journal.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- SORE LOSER2 days ago
Trump Spews Conspiracy Theories and Lies in Off-the-Wall Interview – Then Disappears After Reporter Tells Him the Truth
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Mike Lindell Goes on Unhinged Rant Claiming He Has Evidence to Put 300 Million Americans in Jail for Election Fraud
- CRIME2 days ago
‘Seems to Be Moving Closer to Being Indicted’: Legal Experts Agree on New Development in Matt Gaetz’s Sex Crimes Case
- CRIME1 day ago
Trump Suspected of Possible ‘Witness Tampering’ in January 6 Attack Probe: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
AZ Lawmaker Who Signed Forged 2020 Certification Ran Russian-Style Troll Farm That Paid Teens to Post Pro-Trump Propaganda
- ROAD BLOCK3 days ago
Bait and Switch: Manchin Teases Out ‘Rule Changes’ to Make Senate ‘Work Better’ After Biden’s Big Speech
- 'SICK'2 days ago
‘They’re All Grifters’: Morning Joe Compares GOP Lawmakers to Notorious 1980s Televangelists
- 'THROWING DEMOCRACY UNDER THE BUS'1 day ago
‘Needs to Resign or Be Removed From Office’: Sinema Scorched for ‘Stupidest Speech by a Democrat’