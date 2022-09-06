News
‘I Was Waiting Peter’: Karine Jean-Pierre Calls Doocy’s Claim ‘Ridiculous’ as He Presses About ‘MAGA Republicans’
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pushed back against Fox News personality Peter Doocy‘s attempt to conflate remarks she made in 2016 with those President Joe Biden made recently about “MAGA Republicans.”
“So if we’re all in agreement that it is incorrect to say the 2020 election was stolen, what about the 2016 election?” Doocy charged.
Jean-Pierre made clear she was not taking the bait.
“Look, I’m not gonna go back to where we were or what happened in 2016. We’re going to focus on the here and now, we’re going to focus on what’s happening today. ”
She noted the “inflection point that the President pointed out … about what the country needs to do at this time to bring the country together.”
READ MORE: Watch: White House Names and Shames ‘Extreme’ MAGA Republicans for Promotion of Violent Rhetoric
President Biden “believes that’s where [the] majority of Americans are when it comes to protecting our democracy, when it comes to protecting our rights, and when it comes to protecting our freedoms, that’s what we’re going to talk about. That’s what we’re going to focus on on where we are at today.”
“But just in terms of trying to understand the new attention on the MAGA Republicans, you tweeted –” Doocy began.
“Oh I knew this was coming,” Jean-Pierre interjected.
“‘Trump stole an election,'” he said of the Press Secretary’s remarks six years ago.
“I was waiting, Peter, when you were gonna ask me that question.”
“Well, you tweeted, ‘Trump stole an election, you tweeted [Georgia GOP governor] Brian Kemp stole an election. If denying election results is extreme now, why wasn’t it then?” he asked.
READ MORE: ‘Are You Kidding Me Jeff?’: Reporters Pummeled for Panning Biden’s Anti-Fascism Speech as ‘Political’
“So, let’s be really clear that that comparison that you made is just ridiculous,” she responded, as he interrupted. “I have been, I have been, well, you’re asking me, you’re asking me a question. Let me answer it.”
“I was, I was talking specifically at the time of what was happening with voting rights, and the what was in danger of voting rights. That’s what I was speaking to at the time. And here’s the thing, I have said, Governor Kemp won the election in Georgia. I’ve been clear about that. I have said President Trump won the election of 2016, and I’ve been clear about that.”
“What we are talking about right now is let’s not forget what happened on January 6, 2021,” she continued. “We saw an insurrection, a mob that was incited by the person who occupied this campus, this facility, at that time, and it was an attack on our democracy. Let’s not forget people died that day. Law enforcement were attacked that day. That was the danger that we were seeing at the time. That’s what the President has called out. And that’s what he’s going to continue to call it out,” she explained.
President Joe Biden on September 1 told America, “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic. Now, I want to be very clear,” he stressed, “very clear up front: Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology.”
A fact Jean-Pierre stressed.
“So yes, when you have MAGA Republicans, a[n] extreme part of Republicans who, for who ,just deny or do not want to really say what exactly happened on that day, or say it was a protest when it clearly was not a peaceful protest? That’s not what we saw on that day? Yes, the President is going to call that out. And here’s the thing, the majority of Americans agree with him. the majority of Americans agree with this president on protecting our democracy, protecting our freedom, and protecting our rights. That’s what we’re talking about today. And that’s what the President’s going to focus on.”
Watch below or at this link:
Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre responds to Fox’s Peter Doocy comparing Trump denying the 2020 election results to her calling out attacks on voting rights:
“That comparison that you made is just ridiculous … Let’s not forget what happened on January 6th … People died that day.” pic.twitter.com/XagO7LFIcf
— The Recount (@therecount) September 6, 2022
News
‘But My Emails’: Hillary Clinton Slams Trump and Says She Had ‘Zero Emails That Were Classified’
Former First Lady, U.S. Senator, U.S. Secretary of State, and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton offered a rare statement Tuesday on the situation with Donald Trump, her former political opponent and the former president who “removed” hundreds of classified and top secret documents belonging to the federal government and refused to return them despite a grad jury subpoena.
Experts like Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight say Clinton “probably” lost the White House thanks to then-FBI Director Jim Comey’s violation of DOJ rules about not doing anything to influence voters within 60 days of an election, announcing he was re-opening the Bureau’s investigation into her emails 13 days before Election Day.
At issue in the mind of many Americans, thanks especially to media outlets like The New York Times that ran page one articles about almost every detail of the issue, was Clinton’s handling of allegedly classified materials. The Atlantic’s James Fallows in the year after the election wrote that “the Times very badly erred in its wild over-coverage of the Clinton email ‘issue,’ and that this distorted coverage was, in turn, one of many factors leading to Donald Trump’s elevation to the presidency.”
READ MORE: Politico’s New Owner Asked His Top Executives to ‘Pray’ For Trump to Be Re-Elected: Report
Politifact last month after the FBI seized over 20 cartons and other items from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort-slash-residence, tried to explain why one thing was not like the other.
“Hillary Clinton used a private email address for exchanges with her State Department staff. In three instances, email chains included information with ambiguous classification markings,” Politifact noted. “Of the tens of thousands of emails investigators reviewed, 113 contained classified information, and three of those had classification markers,” which does not automatically mean they are classified.
Regardless, “in 2018, a Justice Department report found that the classification markings were not clear,” further exonerating Clinton. That would be a Trump DOJ report, given it was in 2018.
READ MORE: Trump Suggests It’s Corruption for DOJ to Not Release Information Regardless of How It Could Influence an Election
Meanwhile, Donald Trump “took properly marked hard copy classified documents from the White House, shipped them to Florida, and stored them in an unsecured location at his residence,” national security attorney Brad Moss told Politifact.
The Clinton e-mails “were never marked as classified because these were communications from unclassified government accounts,” Moss added.
Hillary Clinton agrees.
On Tuesday, via Twitter Clinton served up a lengthy thread about her emails.
“I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, but my emails…” she wrote, ellipses included. “As Trump’s problems continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again. There’s even a ‘Clinton Standard.’ The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified.”
“Comey admitted he was wrong after he claimed I had classified emails,” she continued. “Trump’s own State Department, under two different Secretaries, found I had no classified emails.”
“That’s right: ZERO,” she added emphatically. “By contrast, Trump has hundreds of documents clearly marked classified, and the investigation just started.”
“I’m more tired of talking about this than anyone, but here we are. If you’re interested in the facts, you can read more here,” she added, pointing to an article in The National Memo by Joe Conason.
“How Many Of ‘Her Emails’ Were Classified? Actually, Zero,” is the title.
News
‘It’s Not Going to Bite’: Legal Experts Slam Trump Judge for Refusing Top GOP Legal Experts’ Filing
Every day across the country judges are sent and accept advice, in the form of a “friend of the court” brief, better known in the Latin as an “amicus” brief. The U.S. Supreme Court accepted 148 amicus briefs in the landmark 2015 Obergefell case that resulted in a constitutional right to marriage for same-sex couples, and the court also accepted 136 amicus briefs in the 2013 case that ultimately upheld Obamacare.
But U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon (photo), nominated by then-President Donald Trump and confirmed after he lost the 2020 election, has once again defied convention.
Her first headline-grabbing act was to accept the case Trump’s legal team filed when they went “judge shopping” and bypassed the court and judge handling Trump’s lawsuit against the Government of the United States for executing a “search and seizure” warrant on Mar-a-Lago.
READ MORE: ‘Almost Impossibly Stupid’: George Conway Slams Trump-Appointed Judge’s Opinion on Special Master
Her second headline-grabbing act was to announce, without hearing any argument from the U.S. Dept. of Justice, that she intended to appoint a “special master,” and her third headline-grabbing act was to go through with that declaration, despite, as legal experts have made clear, there is no reason to do so, and these independent third-parties are almost always appointed only in criminal cases after charges have been filed.
Headline-grabbing act number five: rejecting an amicus brief from seven top Republican legal experts, represented by a team of top-notch legal experts, not even explaining why.
“New,” The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell reports. “Judge Cannon — overseeing Trump special master case — rejects proposed amicus brief submitted by former DOJ and state officials who served in GOP admins that opposed appointing a special master, per new paperless order.”
READ MORE: ‘Just for Trump’: Legal Experts Blast Judge for ‘Special Exception’ That Puts Former President ‘Above the Law’
That order reads: “the Court appreciates the movants’ willingness to participate in this matter but does not find the proposed appointment of amici curie to be warranted.”
The amicus brief was written by six former federal prosecutors, all Republicans, and former GOP Governor of New Jersey Christine Todd-Whitman, who also served under President George W. Bush as his EPA Administrator.
Bloomberg News’ Zoe Tillman, who covers law and politics writes that Cannon effectively said, “thanks but no thanks” to the brief.
MSNBC News anchor and legal analyst Katie Phang mocked Judge Cannon, tweeting: “It’s an amicus brief. It’s not going to bite.”
In other words, Judge Cannon could just have accepted it, and not read it, but she went out of her way to refuse it, signaling her intentions even further.
Kelly McClanahan, Executive Director of National Security Counselors tweeted, “In the middle of the Special Master briefing, a group of experts filed an amicus brief. Judge Cannon just rejected it. I can’t recall ever seeing this happen before.”
Image via Wikimedia
News
Trump-Loving Cop Undermined Legitimate Probe Into Death of DNC Staffer Seth Rich: Report
According to a new report from Rolling Stone, a former pro-Trump D.C. Metropolitan Police Department Officer named Doug Berlin meddled into a legitimate investigation of slain Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich, whose death in 2016 became a focal point among pro-Trump conspiracy theorists.
As the publication reports, Berlin leaked the name of a witness to Rich’s murder to a pro-Trump podcaster who had claimed that the Democratic National Committee had murdered Rich for supposedly being behind the theft of documents and data from the DNC during the 2016 presidential election.
Federal prosecutor Deborah Sines, who was investigating the Rich murder, was shocked when she saw her witness’s name publicly leaked to a right-wing blog and subsequently started trying to track down who could be behind it.
After getting some assistance from an anonymous tipster, Sines eventually discovered that Berlin was behind the leak.
READ MORE: Trump claims he doesn’t even ‘need financing’ as Truth Social deal falls apart
Berlin had reportedly been pushing conspiracy theories about Rich since the day after Rich’s murder, as he allegedly told a fellow cop that “the DNC whacked him” before any investigation had even been conducted.
When confronted about this, Berlin resigned from his position and said that he would never agree to keep quiet about his belief that the DNC murdered Rich.
As of this writing, Rich’s murder remains unsolved.
