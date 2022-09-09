COMMENTARY
Critics Again Forced to Remind ‘Complete Sycophant’ Mike Pence Trump ‘Wanted to See You Hanged by a Violent Mob’
Mike Pence is being mocked and highly criticized for attacking President Joe Biden and the primetime speech he delivered more than a week ago. Pence, who is clearly positioning himself for another run at the White House, this time on the top of the ticket, went after the President’s remarks in which he urged Americans to “defend” and “protect” democracy, while warning them that “MAGA Republicans” are a threat to the republic.
Despite what the pundits, CNN and Fox News hosts, and far right wing media say, President Biden was very clear in his comments last week on Thursday, when he said, “we must be honest with each other and with ourselves.”
“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal.”
“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” the President added, stressing, “Now, I want to be very clear — (applause) — very clear up front: Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology. I know because I’ve been able to work with these mainstream Republicans.”
READ MORE: ‘We Save the Babies, We’ll Save America’: Mike Pence Calls for Total Abortion Ban Nationwide
Mike Pence on Friday, eight days after President Biden’s speech, tweeted, “Did you see that speech last week? President Biden held a partisan campaign rally at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, flanked by uniformed United States Marines, and revealed what’s truly at stake in the next election.”
President Biden absolutely did reveal what’s truly at stake in the next election: fascism or democracy.
Ironically, Pence appears to be tweeting remarks he may have given before a right-wing virulently anti-LGBTQ organization, Concerned Women for America, headed by Penny Nance. One of the oldest anti-LGBTQ organizations, CWA says it “protects and promotes Biblical values and Constitutional principles through prayer, education, and advocacy.”
Pence added, “The President made it clear that he views pro-life Americans as enemies of democracy. In fact, he said that anyone who refuses to bend the knee to his extremist left-wing ideology represents ‘an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic.'”
Is that what President Biden said? His remarks are above. You can also read them on the White House’s website, or watch them on C-SPAN.
READ MORE: As Jan. 6 Rioters Were Chanting ‘Hang Mike Pence’ Trump Told Colleagues Maybe They Should: Report
In his speech, titled, “The Continued Battle for the Soul of the Nation,” Biden didn’t say one word about abortion, or “pro-life Americans.” In fact, he used the word “life” just twice, including saying:
“I ran for President because I believed we were in a battle for the soul of this nation. I still believe that to be true. I believe the soul is the breath, the life, and the essence of who we are. The soul is what makes us “us.” The soul of America is defined by the sacred proposition that all are created equal in the image of God. That all are entitled to be treated with decency, dignity, and respect. That all deserve justice and a shot at lives of prosperity and consequence. And that democracy — democracy must be defended, for democracy makes all these things possible. (Applause.) Folks, and it’s up to us.”
Why Pence has a problem with any of that is unknown, but he did continue his attack.
“Never before in the history of our nation has a President stood before the American people and accused millions of his own countrymen of being a ‘threat to this country.’ To top it off, President Biden had the audacity to claim, ‘I’m asking our nation to come together, to unite.'”
He sure did ask that, and again, why does Mike Pence have such a visceral response to that request?
READ MORE: ‘Seize the Power’: Christian Nationalist Doug Mastriano Prayed MAGA Would ‘Rise Up’ Against the Gov’t on 1/6 (Video)
After nearly a full day of his tweets being out in the social media sphere, they are finally getting some attention, and it’s not looking good for the former vice president.
Fascism and authoritarianism scholar and historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat says, “To understand MAGA Republicans, start with this show of loyalty by Pence to someone who tried to kidnap or kill him. Classic authoritarian dynamic. With each performance, Pence ties himself further to Trump. Never ends well.”
“(1) Trump & Pence hosted the 2016 Republican Convention at the White House,” economist David Rothschild noted. “(2) Biden called MAGA Republican leaders semi-fascist because they promote violence to overturn will of people. Fact-check: true (3) Republican leaders regularly call Democrats fascist, Marxist, pedophiles.”
“Has any person ever debased themselves so completely for people who just tried to murder them, as @Mike_Pence is doing here?” Rothschild asked.
Donald Trump “wanted to see you hanged by a violent mob he incited in an attempted coup,” observed attorney George Conway, whose spouse was a top Trump counselor and his former campaign manager.
“Your boss tried to ban all Muslims, called immigrants rapists, called Nazis very nice people, retweeted white supremacists screaming ‘white power,’ &…and I cannot stress this enough…incited a mob to try & murder you on 1/6,” wrote attorney Qasim Rashid. “Why do you believe white supremacy is worth dying for?”
Tom Nichols, the retired U.S. Naval War College professor whose focus is Russia, nuclear weapons, and national security affairs tweeted that Pence “had one moment of courage at the right time in history, and now he’s determined to make us forget about that one day and remember that in every other way he was, and remains, a complete sycophant.”
Historian Thomas Lecaque noted, “The former President was excited about his supporters breaking into the capitol chanting… ‘hang Mike Pence’… so, I don’t know, maybe you’re wrong here.”
Former journalist Helen Kennedy notes, “Pence defending the mob who tried to hang him in a delusional attempt to cling to hopes of the nomination is a sad and embarrassing spectacle.”
Image by Mike Pence via Twitter
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
COMMENTARY
‘Are You Kidding Me Jeff?’: Reporters Pummeled for Panning Biden’s Anti-Fascism Speech as ‘Political’
President Joe Biden Thursday night delivered a 23-minute primetime address urging Americans to choose democracy over fascism, while calling out, by name, Donald Trump and his MAGA Republicans.
Historians, political scientists, and journalism and extremism experts are praising the President for standing up for American values in the face of rising far-right threats of political violence. President Biden in very clear terms warned Americans they must “defend” and “protect” democracy against the fascism of the far-right – which is not a political speech, but a speech about, as Biden said, the “soul of the nation.”
As expected, many Republicans expressed outrage over President Biden calling out the portion of the GOP that identifies as “MAGA,” even though he made clear his criticism was not of mainstream Republicans.
READ MORE: ‘Isn’t That Sedition?’: Trump Slammed for Floating Pardons and Revealing He’s Financially Supporting J6 Defendants
One news network’s coverage in particular is being highly criticized as several of its reporters took umbrage with President Biden delivering what they wrongly characterized as a “political” speech, while criticizing that two uniformed Marines were standing behind him.
CNN Chief National Affairs Correspondent Jeff Zeleny tweeted a photo of the President in front of the Marines, saying: “There’s nothing unusual or wrong with a President delivering a political speech — it’s inherent in the job description — but doing it against a backdrop of two Marines standing at attention and the Marine Band is a break with White House traditions.”
There’s nothing unusual or wrong with a President delivering a political speech — it’s inherent in the job description — but doing it against a backdrop of two Marines standing at attention and the Marine Band is a break with White House traditions. pic.twitter.com/s3TSYHtkcA
— Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) September 2, 2022
Journalist Jamison Foser observed that “Biden is talking about defending democracy and the rule of law from assault by a fascist movement that staged a deadly insurrection. Marines take an oath to ‘support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.’ Pretty compatible!”
Former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskil (D-MO) slammed Zeleny.
“Are you kidding me Jeff? The last President did official Republican political events at the White House! And used the National Park Service as political event planners. How about political interview inside the Lincoln Memorial? Those are all examples of demolishing WH traditions,” she wrote.
U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) asked, “Didn’t TFG,” referring to Donald Trump, “accept his nomination on the White House lawn?”
RELATED: Watch: Biden to Warn America in Nationwide Primetime Address ‘MAGA Forces Determined to Take Country Backwards’
“I recall a certain president giving a political speech on a damn aircraft carrier,” blasted national security attorney Brad Moss. “I recall another president accepting his political nomination at the WHITE HOUSE. Ask me how little I care about the two marines deep in the background.”
The former Communications Director for Senator Amy Klobuchar, Tim Hogan, corrected the record with photographic evidence:
Won’t somebody think of the norms?! pic.twitter.com/sSmt65X4I1
— Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) September 2, 2022
Zeleny was not the only CNN journalist to instigate the ire of Americans watching the President’s speech.
“Whatever you think of this speech the military is supposed to be apolitical. Positioning Marines in uniform behind President Biden for a political speech flies in the face of that. It’s wrong when Democrats do it. It’s wrong when Republicans do it,” tweeted CNN host Brianna Keilar.
University of South Carolina Political Science Professor David Darmofal corrected Keilar, saying: “It was a speech about defending democracy.”
Mary Trump, the former President’s niece who is a psychologist, added: “I see everyone at CNN got their talking point. This was NOT a political speech (unless you think condemning fascism and encouraging people to vote are political positions in which case–that’s what we call a tell).
CNN wasn’t the only news outlet with reporters attracting anger.
CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe was also criticized for equating a call to fight fascism and defend democracy as a “political” speech.
O’Keefe characterized the fight for civil rights as partisan politics, which it is not.
Remind yourself that White House officials insisted repeatedly today this isn’t a political speech. Then read these excerpts. https://t.co/ce0lFwJUhN
— Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) September 1, 2022
Marquette University Political Science Professor Julia Azari, who teaches about the American presidency, American political parties, and the politics of the American state blasted O’Keefe: “This frame undermines both democracy and journalism.”
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain graciously challenged O’Keefe:
Yes, please do read the excerpts.
They defend Freedom. Equality. Democracy.
They are as “political” as Ben Franklin, saying in 1787, that the Framers had given us “a Republic, if you can keep it.” https://t.co/NO445eizZC
— Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) September 1, 2022
Dan Froomkin, one of the most credible media critics also slammed O’Keefe.
“Biden is describing a major democratic crisis that actually exists. But political journalists only see a Democrat saying negative things about Republicans and so, you know, both sides,” he wrote.
The White House Deputy Press Secretary, Andrew Bates, summed up what many were saying: “Democracy is not a partisan or political issue.”
COMMENTARY
‘Every Time He Opens His Mouth He Incriminates Himself’: Legal Experts Stunned by Latest DOJ Trump Revelation
Legal experts were quick to react to the U.S. Dept. of Justice near-midnight filing, a 36-page response to Donald Trump’s legal team’s deemed for a “special master” to review all the evidence federal agents seized at Mar-a-Lago on August 8 – a demand they have been saying was inappropriate to begin with and either too early or too late.
That demand, filed with a federal judge appointed by Donald Trump after the 2020 election, likely became moot quickly as DOJ had wasted no time in completing its review of the 20 cartons of documents, classified and Top Secret documents, and other White House records Trump apparently took with him to his Florida residence.
The special master demand allowed the Dept. of Justice to “speak” through its filing, which is public, and includes the now-viral damning photo displaying the “Top Secret” headings, or covers, of numerous national defense and national security documents sprawled out on the rug of a room at Mar-a-Lago office, which Trump’s team refers to as “45 Office.”
READ MORE: ‘Idiots and Traitors’: Jim Jordan and Judiciary GOP Under Fire for Mocking DOJ Photo of Top Secret Docs at Mar-a-Lago
Now that the experts have had 12 hours overnight to absorb the DOJ’s latest filing, they remain dumbfounded as to the severity of its impact on, if nothing else, public perception of the growing and apparent criminal case the federal prosecutors appear to be putting together against the former president.
“DOJ says FBI found one current and one expired official passport, and one expired personal passport, with classified documents in a desk drawer — seemingly tying Trump himself to the unauthorized retention of govt docs,” reports The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell, who points in part to this portion of the DOJ’s filing that reads:
“The location of the passports is relevant evidence in an investigation of unauthorized retention and mishandling of national defense information; nonetheless, the government decided to return those passports in its discretion.”
READ MORE: ‘Biggest Secrets in the World’: Steve Doocy Refuses to Cover for Trump After DOJ Photo of Top Secret Docs Goes Viral
Retired Harvard professor of law Laurence Tribe, who wrote a well-known book on the U.S. Constitution, slammed Trump.
“So even Trump’s complaint about the passports the FBI seized at Mar-a-Lago and has since returned turns out to have backfired! Every time he opens his mouth, he incriminates himself further,” Tribe tweeted.
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, also now a professor of law, and an MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst offered this insight.
“A rare moment where we can thank Trump for something. Without his Ill-advised lawsuit asking for a special master, DOJ would not have had this opportunity to explain the situation with such clarity,” she writes.
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner adds: “After Trump’s lawyers certified that everything had been returned to the government, the search of MAL [Mar-a-Lago] uncovered tons of ADDITIONAL highly classified documents that had’t been returned, including CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS IN TRUMP’S DESK DRAWERS!”
Tribe sarcastically responded to Kirschner’s remarks.
“A new Trump defense,” he writes, mocking the former president: “’How in the world would I know what was in MY DRAWERS? Who do you think I am? Houdini? Spiderman? Sheesh. Lots of people are saying NOBODY knows that stuff. They’re saying I’m being treated worse than anybody in world history. Much worse. Hugely worse.’”
Attorney George Conway, who withdrew from consideration to be Trump’s Solicitor General, posted a screenshot of a recent Trump “truth,” a post from his Truth Social account.
It reads: “Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see. Thought they wanted them kept Secret? Lucky I Declassified!”
Conway, who occasionally question’s Trump’s mental state, writes, “Not a parody. Evidence of guilt, and of a highly disordered personality.”
He also points to this portion of the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent opinion piece that reads: “In a strange twist of poetic justice, Trump’s own screams of a coverup — which are rooted in his conviction that he can spin away any set of damaging facts with his magical reality-bending powers — are resulting in an uncommon level of transparency that is only further damning him.”
COMMENTARY
‘Shame if Anything Happened to It’: Former Federal Prosecutor Blasts Lindsey Graham’s ‘Organized Crime Types’ Threat
A former federal prosecutor is leveling strong criticism against U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham after the South Carolina Republican appeared to threaten violence if the Dept. of Justice charges Donald Trump. The former president is believed to be under multiple criminal investigations, including for his alleged mishandling of the nation’s top defense intelligence. Last week multiple legal experts including former DOJ officials said it seemed clear Trump would be charged.
“I’ll say this. If there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information, after the Clinton debacle,” Graham told Fox News Sunday night, “there’ll be riots in the streets.”
Graham says there will be riots in the streets if Trump is prosecuted pic.twitter.com/oE6MyuqjeA
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 28, 2022
Some took that not as a prediction but as a promise – and a threat.
READ MORE: ‘Will Be Indicted’: Legal Experts Say Trump Should Expect to Get Target Letter After Release of ‘Pulverizing’ Affidavit
“Why would a US Senator say this?” asked Joyce Vance, a U.S. Attorney for eight years under President Barack Obama and now a Distinguished Professor of the Practice of Law at the University of Alabama School of Law and a frequent MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst.
“It’s the classic threat of organized crime types against prosecutors. ‘Nice little ___ you’ve got there. Shame if anything happened to it,'” Vance noted. “Republicans, who’ve done nothing meaningful, like impeach Trump, after 1-6, now openly condone violence?”
“Is threatening violence if things don’t go their way the new normal for the GOP?” Vance continues. “Would it work for BLM or groups protesting anti-abortion prosecutions too? Can the GOP also do this if they don’t like future election outcomes? These are no longer just theoretical questions.”
READ MORE: ‘None of Trump’s Usual Excuses Are Going to Work’: Legal Experts Agree Former President Likely to Be Indicted
Yale Professor of History Dr. Joanne Freeman appears to agree with Vance.
“And…..that’s a threat,” she writes. “That’s basically saying: if you do this thing that we don’t like, you’ll be VERY sorry. In this case, it means: if you end up prosecuting” Trump, “you’ll pay for it.”
“That’s not democratic governance. And it’s certainly not the rule of law.”
Former Obama Senior Advisor Dan Pfeiffer also weighed in, stating: “Give us what we want or our people will be violent is now the standard GOP response to everything — criminal prosecutions, passing gun laws, losing elections.”
Trending
- News1 day ago
Watch: Lincoln Project ‘Double Dog Dares’ Trump to Sue After He Threatens Them Over Ad Saying He Waged ‘Biggest Scam’
- 'NOW THAT’S A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT'2 days ago
‘Doesn’t Give a Damn’: Rubio Slammed for Being More Angry About Leak Than Trump Holding Foreign Gov’t Nuclear Secrets
- CRIME2 days ago
Nuclear Docs at Mar-a-Lago ‘Hugely Important for Prosecution of Espionage Act’: Expert
- News2 days ago
‘Clear and Present Threat to Democracy’: Republican Former Defense Secretary Suggests Trump Should Be Prosecuted
- News2 days ago
‘Lock Him Up’: Nuclear, Government, and Legal Experts Call for Trump to Be Indicted
- BREAKING NEWS1 day ago
Watch: Bannon Surrenders in ‘We Build the Wall’ Alleged Fraud Case as Protestor Calls Him a ‘Two-Bit Grifter’
- News2 days ago
Watch: Michelle Obama Takes a Few Swipes at Donald Trump – ‘We Hold an Inauguration to Ensure a Peaceful Transition of Power’
- News1 day ago
DOJ Warns Judge Empty Classified Folders Seized at Mar-a-Lago May Indicate Documents Already ‘Compromised’