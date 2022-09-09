RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
‘Seize the Power’: Christian Nationalist Doug Mastriano Prayed MAGA Would ‘Rise Up’ Against the Gov’t on 1/6 (Video)
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano just two weeks before the 2021 insurrection was video taped leading a group in prayer, asking God that the MAGA movement would overthrow the federal government, praying they would “seize the power” and “rise up” on January 6.
Mastriano, increasingly described as a “white Christian nationalist” as his views become more public, is a Pennsylvania state senator who first took office in 2019. He was an Army Colonel, and holds three Masters degrees and a PhD.
Despite his extensive education, Mastriano believes the Constitution does not provide for a separation of church and state, and has promoted QAnon and 9/11 conspiracy theories, as well as Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that the presidential election was stolen by Joe Biden.
“Seated before a Revolutionary War flag with the motto ‘An Appeal to Heaven,'” Rolling Stone reports, Mastriano “spoke of the nation’s founding in biblical terms: ‘We remember 1776, our Declaration of Independence, speaking God’s Truth and Word over what would become the United States of America.’ He tied Pennsylvania to God’s divine plan, from the Battle of Gettysbug to the fate of Flight 93, which crashed after a ‘strong Christian man’ confronted Islamist hijackers on 9/11, with the cry, ‘Let’s roll!'”
“We’re surrounded by wickedness and fear, and dithering, and inaction,” Mastriano also says in that December 20, 2020 two-minute video, posted by Heartland Signal (below). “But that’s not our problem. Our problem is following Your lead.”
“God we come up before you in Jesus name and we remember the promises of old and we know we overcome Satan by the blood of the Lamb and the word of our testimony and not loving our lives unto death,” he says in the beginning off the clip.”
“I pray that… we’ll seize the power that we had given to us by the Constitution, and as well by You, providentially. I pray for the leaders also in the federal government, God, on the Sixth of January that they will rise up with boldness.”
In July, The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent said Mastriano is “essentially a White Christian nationalist, and pretty open about his desire to bring White Christian nationalism to his understanding (if that’s the right word for it) of how democracy should function.”
“Mastriano,” Sargent continued, “is also running for governor of Pennsylvania on an explicit willingness to subvert future election results — I should say, on an explicit willingness to use the power of the governor’s office to subvert future election results.”
The clip closes with Mastriano saying, “we’ll fight this good fight for freedom. God we stand on the testimony of shoulders of giants I pray God that we will not waver in this time of need when our republic needs us most.”
“God you’re calling forth modern day Esthers and Gideons and I pray that you’ll give us the courage to do so.”
“We think about our elected officials in Pennsylvania who’ve been weak and feckless and we’ve handed over our power to a governor who disregards the freedoms of this Republic, I pray that we’ll take responsibility, we’ll seize the power that we have given to us by the Constitution and as well by you, providentially.”
“I pray for the leaders and also in the federal government guard on the sixth of January that they’ll rise up with boldness you’ll bless these letters that President Trump asked me this morning to send to Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy outlining the fraud in Pennsylvania, and this will embolden them and stand firm and disregard what has happened in Pennsylvania until we have an investigation.”
“God we pray truth will go forth in victory as your truth will go marching on in Jesus name.”
Watch below or at this link.
In video found by @7im, PA Gov. nom Doug Mastriano (R) prays with Christian Nationalists in Dec. ‘20: “I pray… we’ll seize the power… given to us by the Constitution, as well by you, providentially… that leaders in the federal government… on the 6th of January will rise up.” pic.twitter.com/s3KCZTOUMH
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) September 9, 2022
Trump-Loving Right Wing Pastor Praises $1.6 Billion Donation to Right-Wing Group as God’s ‘Reward’ for Overturning Roe
Curt Landry is a Trump-loving right-wing pastor and purported “prophet” who regularly teaches the concept of “wealth transfer“—the theological belief that God will financially reward those who are doing his work on Earth so they will have abundant resources to fund their efforts.
On Monday, the New York Times reported that a conservative donor had given $1.6 billion to a “new political group controlled by Leonard A. Leo, an activist who has used his connections to Republican donors and politicians to help engineer the conservative dominance of the Supreme Court and to finance battles over abortion rights, voting rules and climate change policy.”
The billion-dollar donation to Leo’s dark money Marble Freedom Trust was, according to a videoLandry posted on his YouTube page, God’s reward to Leo for his years of work helping the GOP, and particularly former President Donald Trump, fill the Supreme Court with right-wing judges and overturn Roe v. Wade.
“The wealth transfer has begun,” Landry cheered. “The great latter rain wealth transfer has begun. Yes, it’s started right now with $1.6 billion being transferred into a conservative community that’s going to be able to fight for constitutional rights and fight for the things that we all want and stand for.”
“I want you to know spiritually why is this happening,” Landry continued. “Why did this group get rewarded of God? The Lord rewards the righteous, but you’re gonna have to read between the lines. This is the prophetic piece right here. … This man, Leonard Leo, was the one who advised Donald J. Trump on his Supreme Court appointments. And we understand that because of the Supreme Court appointments, Roe v. Wade—the dark, murderous Baal structure of a nation who killed babies—got overturned because of this organization’s influence to President Trump to appoint the correct Supreme Court justices.”
“The fact is this organization, this nonprofit was the one that literally used its influence with Donald J. Trump as 45th president to put these Supreme Court justices in—[Brett] Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett—and it’s interesting that that’s what flipped the biggest death curse in the history of the United States of America—[it] was lifted off this nation,” Landry said. “Knowing that God is real and that he rewards the faith of those who passionately seek him, well, $1.6 billion is a pretty good reward.”
We need your help. Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution—or a small monthly donation—will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Christian Nationalist’ Declaration Is ‘Alarming’ Says Religious Liberty Executive
Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia set off yet another controversy when, during a Saturday, July 23 interview conducted at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Florida, she proudly described herself as a “Christian nationalist” and urged the Republican Party to openly embrace an ideology of “Christian nationalism.” One of the people who is calling Greene out is Amanda Tyler, executive director of the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty (BJC) and the main organizer for Christians Against Christian Nationalism.
Greene told Taylor Hanson of the right-wing Next News Network, “We need to be the party of nationalism, and I’m a Christian. And I say it proudly: We should be Christian nationalists. When Republicans learn to represent most of the people that vote for them, then we will be the party that continues to grow without having to chase down certain identities or chase down certain segments of people.”
In an op-ed published by CNN’s website on July 28, Tyler lays out some reasons why she finds Greene’s “Christian nationalist” talk incredibly dangerous.
“For years, I have been closely tracking Christian nationalism and sounding the alarm about it,” Hanson explains. “Greene’s recent comments mark an alarming shift in the public conversation about Christian nationalism. Until recently, the public figures who most embrace Christian nationalism in their rhetoric and policies have either denied its existence or claimed that those of us who are calling it out are engaging in name-calling. But Greene is evidently reading from a different script now, explicitly embracing the identity as her own and urging others to join her.”
Tyler continues, “She is not alone in doing so. Greene’s embrace of Christian nationalism follows closely after troubling remarks from Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert: ‘The church is supposed to direct the government, the government is not supposed to direct the church,’ she said at a church two days before her primary election and victory in late June. ‘I’m tired of this separation of church and state junk.'”
Tyler describes Christian nationalism as “a political ideology and cultural framework that merges Christian and American identities, distorting both the Christian faith and America’s promise of religious freedom.”
“Though not new, Christian nationalism has been exploited in recent years by politicians like former President Donald Trump to further an ‘us vs. them’ mentality and send a message that only Christians can be ‘real’ Americans,” Tyler observes. “Growing support for Christian nationalism comes at a time when the political ideology behind it poses increasingly urgent threats to American democracy and to religious freedom. Perhaps the most chilling example of Christian nationalism came on the most public of world stages, from some Trump supporters during the January 6 insurrection.”
On February 9, BJC published a disturbing report that details the role Christian nationalism played in the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
“I care about dismantling Christian nationalism both because I’m a practicing Christian and because I’m a patriotic American,” Tyler writes. “And no, those identities are not the same. As Christians, we can’t allow Greene, Boebert or Trump to distort our faith without a fight.”
Watch Greene’s July 23 interview with Next News Network below:
Reporter @TaylerUSA and @RepMTG sat down for an exclusive interview.
They talked about God, Child Drag Shows, January 6th, and the lack of courage in the GOP. pic.twitter.com/1apZJOb2cB
— Next News Network 🇺🇲 (@NextNewsNetwork) July 24, 2022
Nikki Haley Hints at White House Run During Christian Conference Held by Pastor With ‘Record of Anti-Semitic Statements’
Nikki Haley has been called “a moderate Republican who is likely to run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.” While some disagree, calling her “an extremist on Israel, Iran, and human rights,” being painted as a moderate has been beneficial to her career.
As South Carolina’s governor she took her time before agreeing to have the Confederate flag removed from flying on a flagpole by the State Capitol, but ensured it had a place inside. She served as Donald Trump‘s U.S. Ambassador to the UN but at times ensured a perception of distance between them, like criticizing Russia when Trump refused.
And she promised that she would not run against Trump.
That promise appears to have had a limited shelf life.
Monday night, Haley headlined the Christians United for Israel Summit, a conference held by CUFI’s founder, John Hagee, a well-known far-right extremist evangelical pastor.
After her speech Haley took to Twitter to imply not only a White House run, but that she will be the next President.
READ MORE: ‘Calls for Pelosi to Become President’: Nikki Haley Again Mocked – This Time for Demanding Biden and Harris Resign
Attacking any potential Biden deal to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, a deal her former boss once exited, Haley tweeted: “And if this president signs any sort of deal, I’ll make you a promise… The next President will shred it – on her first day in office.”
And if this president signs any sort of deal, I’ll make you a promise… The next President will shred it – on her first day in office. #CUFISummit2022
— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 19, 2022
That tweet catapulted her to “trending” on Twitter.
In recent years in opinion pages from CBS News to Religion News Service to Haaretz, Hagee has been blasted for antisemitic remarks.
READ MORE: ‘Republican Pinball Machine’ Nikki Haley Blasted for ‘Whitewashing’ Racism So She Can Ride Trump’s Coattails
He’s been called “a Muslim-hating, antisemitic, annexationist extremist,” who is “no friend of Israel.”
His Christians United for Israel summit, the same one Haley headlined, in 2008 was called “Rapture Ready” by The Nation’s Max Blumenthal, who warned of Hagee’s “long record of anti-Semitic statements.”
In 2019 Rabbi Lynn Gottlieb wrote: “Anyone who actually listens to CUFI’s leader, the Rev. John Hagee, will be horrified at the meeting’s toxic blend of anti-Semitism, racism, homophobia, Islamophobia and sexism.”
“Hagee and his more than 5 million followers believe that the establishment of Israel in 1948 and its subsequent military occupation and colonization of Palestinian and other Arab lands are the fulfillment of biblical prophecy and the necessary precursors to the return of Jesus Christ and the coming of the apocalypse.”
Indeed, Hagee has allegedly claimed Hitler was a descendent of “accursed, genocidally murderous half-breed Jews,” while blaming them for their own persecution – including for the Holocaust – while reportedly attacking Hitler as “a spiritual leader in the Catholic Church.”
Monday night, Haley praised Pastor Hagee, whose remarks have been so toxic Republican presidential nominee John McCain in 2008 was forced to renounce Hagee’s endorsement.
READ MORE: Nikki Haley Tries to Stop National Outrage: It Was Other People Who Saw Confederate Flag as ‘Service, Sacrifice, Heritage’
Religion News Service in 2008 reported that “Hagee drew the ire of the nation’s largest Jewish movement for a 1990s sermon that reportedly suggested that God used Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust as part of a divine plan to have Jews return to Israel.”
CNN reported Hagee’s remarks that forced McCain to renounce his endorsement included saying, “God says in Jeremiah 16: ‘Behold, I will bring them the Jewish people again unto their land that I gave to their fathers. … Behold, I will send for many fishers, and after will I send for many hunters. And they the hunters shall hunt them.’ That would be the Jews. … Then God sent a hunter. A hunter is someone who comes with a gun and he forces you. Hitler was a hunter.”
Haley Monday night declared “America and Israel’s best days are yet to come!” as she thanked Pastor Hagee for inviting her to speak.
Just wrapped up an incredible night with @CUFI! A big thank you to my friend @PastorJohnHagee for inviting me to speak. America and Israel’s best days are yet to come! 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/V5Dr5ovREN
— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 19, 2022
