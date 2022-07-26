‘We Save the Babies, We’ll Save America’: Mike Pence Calls for Total Abortion Ban Nationwide

Speaking at a conference for young conservatives, former Vice President Mike Pence called for a total ban on abortion nationwide, after the U.S. Supreme Court turned abortion into a state issue.

“We save the babies, we’ll save America,” the Republican from Indiana who served President Donald Trump for four years told attendees at the Young America’s Foundation, which his headquartered at the Reagan Ranch.

“I believe the destiny of our nation is inextricably linked to restoring the unalienable right to life for every American born and unborn,” Pence said, clearly endorsing the religious right’s claim, not backed by science, that personhood begins at conception.

Pence, expected to run for President in 2024, said he wanted “restored,” the “sanctity of life to the center of American law in the state in the nation,” another phrase calling for a complete and total ban on abortion.

The ultra-conservative former governor, former congressman, and former right wing radio talk show host appeared to target a very narrow audience: more than seven out of 10 Americans aged 18-29 identify as pro-choice. Just 11 percent of Americans 18-29 want a total ban on abortion, according to a recent Gallup poll. 53 percent of those of the same age want abortion legal under all circumstances.

Pence, now 63, said he had “a grateful heart that after nearly 50 years of lives of incalculable value lost to our nation, 50 years of heartbreak. 50 years of praying and fasting and working and volunteering and caring, last month, at long last, with the support of three Supreme Court justices appointed during the Trump – Pence administration, we sent Roe versus Wade to the ash heap of history where it belongs.”

He called on his audience, “this generation,” to “take the case for life to every state and every statehouse in America. Our freedom agenda calls for advancing pro-life protections in every state in the Union. Every single one.”

Pence also voiced “expanding support” for what he called “women in crisis pregnancy, to support the unborn and to support the newborn, with equal American generosity.” In other words, so-called “crisis pregnancy centers” that are often faith-based organizations that talk women who are pregnant into not obtaining an abortion.

“We call for reforming adoption laws so more forever families can be formed because you can’t be pro-life if you’re not pro-adoption,” he said, ignoring his stance against same-sex families adopting children.

Pence also called for “ending all taxpayer funding of abortion and defunding Planned Parenthood once and for all.”

Watch Mike Pence below or at this link. (Video begins at 11:14 mark.)