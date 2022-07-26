News
‘We Save the Babies, We’ll Save America’: Mike Pence Calls for Total Abortion Ban Nationwide
Speaking at a conference for young conservatives, former Vice President Mike Pence called for a total ban on abortion nationwide, after the U.S. Supreme Court turned abortion into a state issue.
“We save the babies, we’ll save America,” the Republican from Indiana who served President Donald Trump for four years told attendees at the Young America’s Foundation, which his headquartered at the Reagan Ranch.
“I believe the destiny of our nation is inextricably linked to restoring the unalienable right to life for every American born and unborn,” Pence said, clearly endorsing the religious right’s claim, not backed by science, that personhood begins at conception.
READ MORE: As Jan. 6 Rioters Were Chanting ‘Hang Mike Pence’ Trump Told Colleagues Maybe They Should: Report
Pence, expected to run for President in 2024, said he wanted “restored,” the “sanctity of life to the center of American law in the state in the nation,” another phrase calling for a complete and total ban on abortion.
The ultra-conservative former governor, former congressman, and former right wing radio talk show host appeared to target a very narrow audience: more than seven out of 10 Americans aged 18-29 identify as pro-choice. Just 11 percent of Americans 18-29 want a total ban on abortion, according to a recent Gallup poll. 53 percent of those of the same age want abortion legal under all circumstances.
Pence, now 63, said he had “a grateful heart that after nearly 50 years of lives of incalculable value lost to our nation, 50 years of heartbreak. 50 years of praying and fasting and working and volunteering and caring, last month, at long last, with the support of three Supreme Court justices appointed during the Trump – Pence administration, we sent Roe versus Wade to the ash heap of history where it belongs.”
READ MORE: Busted: Mike Pence Quietly Adds Hate Group Leader to Advisory Board of His New Organization
He called on his audience, “this generation,” to “take the case for life to every state and every statehouse in America. Our freedom agenda calls for advancing pro-life protections in every state in the Union. Every single one.”
Pence also voiced “expanding support” for what he called “women in crisis pregnancy, to support the unborn and to support the newborn, with equal American generosity.” In other words, so-called “crisis pregnancy centers” that are often faith-based organizations that talk women who are pregnant into not obtaining an abortion.
“We call for reforming adoption laws so more forever families can be formed because you can’t be pro-life if you’re not pro-adoption,” he said, ignoring his stance against same-sex families adopting children.
Pence also called for “ending all taxpayer funding of abortion and defunding Planned Parenthood once and for all.”
Watch Mike Pence below or at this link. (Video begins at 11:14 mark.)
Merrick Garland Just Said He Will Prosecute ‘Anyone Who Was Criminally Responsible’ – Some Still Doubt That Means Trump
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, gave a rare interview assuring that the Dept. of Justice has not ruled out prosecuting Donald Trump. As some legal experts noted, the former federal judge was clearly responding to increased public frustration and anger over the lack of high-level prosecutions of those responsible for the January 6 insurrection,
“We pursue justice without fear or favor,” Garland told NBC News anchor Lester Holt on Tuesday. It is a phrase used by judges perhaps more than prosecutors, and one made popular in 1896 by the publisher of The New York Times.
Holt told Garland, “the indictment of a former president, perhaps candidate for president, would arguably tear the country apart,” and asked: “Is that your concern as you make your decision down the road here? Do you have to think about things like that?”
READ MORE: ‘What Is Merrick Garland Waiting for?’ There’s ‘Growing Frustration’ in White House Over AG’s Inaction on Jan. 6
“Look,” replied Garland, seemingly frustrated. “We pursue justice without fear or favor. We intend to hold everyone, anyone who was criminally responsible for the events surrounding January 6th, for any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to the another accountable. That’s what we do. We don’t pay any attention to other issues with respect to that.”
566 days after the U.S. Capitol and American democracy were attacked, not everyone sees it the same way.
Six weeks ago, also responding to frustration of Americans not seeing high level actors of the insurrection arrested and charged, “remained cagey about whether the Justice Department is exploring the potential criminal culpability of former President Donald Trump or his top advisers in the insurrection at the Capitol,” as Politico had reported.
READ MORE: ‘Do Your Job or Resign’: Former Federal Prosecutor Urges Merrick Garland to Prosecute After Second Jan. 6 Hearing
The Guardian on Tuesday noted that the DOJ “is itself investigating Trump’s election subversion efforts.”
In March Attorney General Garland, the former Chief Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit told NPR: “We are not avoiding cases that are political or cases that are controversial or sensitive.”
In recent days on social media many have spoken out against Garland.
One popular commentator, author Don Winslow, last week wrote a note to the Attorney General:
Dear Merrick Garland,
If no one is above the law why didn’t you pick up any of Mueller’s packaged cases when you took over and why did you let the 5 year statute of limitations run out on Trump’s obstruction case when Trump fired FBI Director Comey to stop Russia investigation? pic.twitter.com/AdyNDi624V
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 20, 2022
After video of Garland’s interview was released Tuesday, Winslow added this clip of then-President Trump saying, “Had I not fired James Comey… it’s possible I wouldn’t even be standing here right now.”
No one ever plays this clip of Trump…but they should.
Translation: As President, I fired James Comey, the head of the FBI, to stop the FBI’s Russia investigation into my crimes, and in doing so committed obstruction of Justice and Merrick Garland let the 5 year statute EXPIRE. pic.twitter.com/NlPMAQCQw9
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 26, 2022
Just days ago former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner wrote an MSNBC opinion piece titled, “Trump’s criminal intent is now clear. Merrick Garland’s intentions aren’t.”
On Monday, former Harvard Law law professor Laurence Tribe, who literally wrote the book on the Constitution, wrote: “Now that the summer season of the January 6 Committee’s hearings is over, it’s time to tell AG Garland he has NO CHOICE but to INDICT the former president. NOT indicting Trump amounts to giving him an unearned PARDON. Handing out pardons isn’t within any AG’s job description.”
Former SDNY prosecutor Richard Signorelli served up this observation: “Remember how psyched the Garland cult was when he spoke about no person being above the law . . . in early January. Not one insider charged before or since. Trump does not fear Garland. Indeed, he can’t believe his luck with both Garland and [NY Attorney Alvin] Bragg.”
Watch below or at this link:
EXCLUSIVE: @LesterHoltNBC presses AG Merrick Garland on the Jan 6 investigation
Garland pledges to hold accountable anyone “criminally responsible for the events surrounding Jan 6, for any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to another” pic.twitter.com/1J041nB5eH
— NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) July 26, 2022
‘Gift to Prosecutors’: New Emails Show How Trump Aides Coordinated ‘Desperate’ Fake Electors Scheme
Newly released emails are shedding light on the frantic effort by aides to then-President Donald Trump trying to reverse the results of the 2020 election in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.
The emails show people connected to Trump working to assemble lists of people who could falsely claim to be Electoral College electors on his behalf in battleground states that he lost.
“Previously undisclosed emails provide an inside look at the increasingly desperate and often slapdash efforts by advisers to President Donald J. Trump to reverse his election defeat in the weeks before the Jan. 6 attack, including acknowledgments that a key element of their plan was of dubious legality and lived up to its billing as ‘fake,” the newspaper reported.
“In emails reviewed by The New York Times and authenticated by people who had worked with the Trump campaign at the time, one lawyer involved in the detailed discussions repeatedly used the word ‘fake’ to refer to the so-called electors, who were intended to provide Vice President Mike Pence and Mr. Trump’s allies in Congress a rationale for derailing the congressional process of certifying the outcome,” The Times reported. “And lawyers working on the proposal made clear they knew that the pro-Trump electors they were putting forward might not hold up to legal scrutiny.”
IN OTHER NEWS: Trump suffering inner turmoil as the Jan. 6 committee exposes him more and more
The emails show how the Trump campaign conspired with others “to organize the elector plan and pursue a range of other options, often with little thought to their practicality,” according to The Times.
According to Just Security’s Ryan Goodman, the emails are a “gift to prosecutors.”
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti tweeted that this is “the sort of proof DOJ is looking for in its investigation of the fake electors scheme.”
Listen: Leaked Speech at Gay Son’s Wedding Made by Republican Who Voted Against ‘Stunt’ Bill Protecting Same-Sex Marriage
This week many were stunned to learn U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-PA) had voted against the House Democrats’ bill to protect same-sex marriage at the state and federal level, just days before attending his own gay son’s wedding.
Buzzfeed obtained audio of Congressman Thompson’s toast to the happy couple, during which he bestows the warmest of wishes and says he’s just like any parent who hopes their child finds “that one true love so that they have the opportunity to experience that: someone to grow old with.”
Last week Rep. Thompson voted against the Respect for Marriage Act, legislation that rescinds the anti-gay Defense of Marriage Act, and requires the federal government and states to recognize the existing and lawful marriages of same-sex couples. That bill passed the House with the support of 47 Republicans and all Democrats.
Not only did he vote against the bill, Thompson’s press secretary called the bill a “stunt.”
“This bill was nothing more than an election-year messaging stunt for Democrats in Congress who have failed to address historic inflation and out of control prices at gas pumps and grocery stores,” Maddison Stone told Thompson’s local Pennsylvania newspaper, the Centre Daily Times.
Buzzfeed reports that Congressman Thompson “not only attended the event, but he delivered a speech to celebrate the nuptials, which he called ‘a really good experience.’ Media of the speech was provided to BuzzFeed News by a guest, who asked to remain anonymous.”
“I think the word should definitely get out there,” the guest said of their decision for BuzzFeed News to publish it. “These politicians need to be exposed for who they really are.”
Below, via Buzzfeed, is the text of Congressman Thompson’s toast at his son’s wedding, and a portion of the audio Buzzfeed obtained, posted by The Recount. For the full audio visit Buzzfeed News.
We really appreciate you all being here, and being a part of that. You know, as a parent — parents have hopes and dreams, right, with their kids, from the time that they’re born and they’re creeping and crawling and walking and falling over and walking again, and all the things that they learn right through their teens and into becoming adults. We have hopes and dreams. First of all, obviously, we hope right from the beginning, it’s all about having a healthy child. But it’s about being healthy. It’s about them being healthy. We hope for safety. We’re hoping that they find their way, find opportunity, they find inspiration. And as they grow and as they get a little older, we also hope and pray they’re going to find that one true love so that they have the opportunity to experience that: Someone to grow old with. So we’re just really thankful that you’re here. It actually goes beyond that, as parents. We love it when they find their one true love, especially when they become a part of our families then. That’s what we’re rooting for. We’ve been fortunate with three sons, and [REDACTED]’s done a great job of adding to the family. Every kid showed up through cesarean section so it wasn’t all pleasant, right! So this has been a really good experience, especially for Penny, to have a new son enter the family! So we’re just blessed, and we just want to say thank you to everyone here as part of the celebration.
Listen to the video below or at this link:
.@BuzzfeedNews uncovers new audio of Rep. Glenn Thompson’s (R-PA) speech at his gay son’s wedding three days after voting against federal recognition of same-sex marriages:
“This has been a really good experience … to have a new son enter the family … We’re just blessed.” pic.twitter.com/m4W7YLolkU
— The Recount (@therecount) July 26, 2022
