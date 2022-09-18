‘Beyond Un-American’: Experts Blast Trump’s ‘Psychotic’ 103-Minute Ohio Rally Speech

The former leader of the free world spoke for 103 minutes at a Saturday campaign rally in Ohio.

As his long-winded speech began winding down, dramatic music played while Donald Trump continued speaking.

“This is deeply, deeply weird,” tweeted Tom Nichols of The Atlantic.

“It really is Jonestown-level stuff. These people are worshiping a real estate developer from Queens who can barely hold a thought in his head,” he wrote. “This is beyond un-American. It’s psychotic.”

The conservative writer suggested Democrats run ads featuring Trump’s Youngstown rally.

“I think Democrats should run clips of the weird culty shit that just happened at the Trump rally and ask: “Is this the party you want running the country?” Trump is the best weapon Democrats have,” Nichols wrote.

Retired four-star General Barry McCaffrey sounded alarm.

“Astonishing Trump language. The crowd is similar to a Nuremberg rally 1936,” he wrote.

“A lawless Trump in office in 2024 election would slide us into autocracy and deny our Constitutional safeguards. This is our greatest danger as a nation since 1860,” McCaffrey warned.

Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan wrote, “Very scarily and tragically, this will only get worse…”

“A rally or a death cult?” wondered Washington Post columnist Helaine Olen. “This is seriously strange. Also: notice the empty seats.”

Will Bunch, a columnist at the Philadelphia Inquirer, wrote, “Fascism…now with music!”

In related news: Appeals court sets deadline for Trump lawyers to respond to DOJ: report

Watch below or at this link: