RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Beyond Un-American’: Experts Blast Trump’s ‘Psychotic’ 103-Minute Ohio Rally Speech
The former leader of the free world spoke for 103 minutes at a Saturday campaign rally in Ohio.
As his long-winded speech began winding down, dramatic music played while Donald Trump continued speaking.
“This is deeply, deeply weird,” tweeted Tom Nichols of The Atlantic.
“It really is Jonestown-level stuff. These people are worshiping a real estate developer from Queens who can barely hold a thought in his head,” he wrote. “This is beyond un-American. It’s psychotic.”
The conservative writer suggested Democrats run ads featuring Trump’s Youngstown rally.
“I think Democrats should run clips of the weird culty shit that just happened at the Trump rally and ask: “Is this the party you want running the country?” Trump is the best weapon Democrats have,” Nichols wrote.
Retired four-star General Barry McCaffrey sounded alarm.
“Astonishing Trump language. The crowd is similar to a Nuremberg rally 1936,” he wrote.
“A lawless Trump in office in 2024 election would slide us into autocracy and deny our Constitutional safeguards. This is our greatest danger as a nation since 1860,” McCaffrey warned.
Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan wrote, “Very scarily and tragically, this will only get worse…”
“A rally or a death cult?” wondered Washington Post columnist Helaine Olen. “This is seriously strange. Also: notice the empty seats.”
Will Bunch, a columnist at the Philadelphia Inquirer, wrote, “Fascism…now with music!”
In related news: Appeals court sets deadline for Trump lawyers to respond to DOJ: report
Watch below or at this link:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘It is Absolutely Done’: West Virginia Governor Signs ‘Strict’ and ‘Near-Total Abortion Ban’ Into Law (Video)
In a defiant video West Virginia Republican Governor Jim Justice Friday announced he has signed into law legislation news outlets have described as a “strict,” and “near-total abortion ban.”
“It is done, it is absolutely done,” Gov. Justice declared, repeatedly insisting the bill’s exceptions are “reasonable and logical.”
The Mountain State Spotlight reports the new law “will ban almost every abortion in the state,” and says the legislation makes “elective abortions extremely difficult to get in West Virginia – and even medically necessary abortions won’t be easy.”
It also reports the new law, which is in effect immediately, provides criminal penalties for those performing abortions that could include years in prison.
READ MORE: GOP Nominee for Governor Was Registered to Vote in NJ Until Last Year – While a State Senator in Pennsylvania: Report
During debate this week one Republican state Senator expressed outrage that the bill, he said, did not go far enough, and blasted the anti-abortion lobbying group behind it for allowing it to include exceptions for rape and incest.
“I’ve heard arguments, if you go out in a burning building and you can save almost all the children but not all of them would you do it?” Sen. Eric Tarr, a doctor, said, adding: “I’d burn the building.”
No West Virginia news outlets reported on Sen. Tarr’s gruesome argument (video here).
Another Republican, state Sen. Robert Karnes said he voted for the bill because “it is going to shut down that abortion clinic.”
There was just one remaining facility performing abortions in West Virginia. WSAZ reports the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia closed down for good on Wednesday, just one day after the bill passed and was sent to the governor’s desk.
READ MORE: US Attorney in Massachusetts and DOJ Are ‘Looking Into’ DeSantis Flying 50 Immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard: Report
Noting that the new law “allows for abortion in only narrow circumstances, including a medical emergency, a non-viable pregnancy and limited cases of rape and incest,” WSAZ adds: “Any abortion permitted in those situations must be performed by a medical doctor or osteopath and take place inside of a state-licensed facility, such as a hospital. The physician also must have hospital admitting privileges in state.”
“I believe that maneuver, more than anything else that we’ve done, is what’s going to shut down the abortion clinic here in West Virginia, and it’s the only one that we have, and so I believe that it is going to save a lot of babies,” Sen. Karnes added.
Watch Gov. Justice below or at this link.
Gov. Jim Justice announced today during a COVID-19 briefing that he has signed West Virginia’s near-total abortion ban into law.
The ban takes effect immediately. pic.twitter.com/mZ2UjK3HI7
— Mountain State Spotlight (@mtnstspotlight) September 16, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Newsom Urges Garland to Open RICO, Kidnapping Investigation Over ‘Inhumane’ Use of ‘Kids as Political Pawns’
California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate “possible criminal or civil violations of federal law,” including possible “kidnapping” or “RICO” charges after Florida and Texas shipped thousands of undocumented immigrants across state lines to states including Massachusetts, New York, and to Washington, D.C.
“Like millions of Americans, I have been horrified at the images of migrants being shipped on buses and planes across the country to be used as political props,” Newsom’s letter begins. “Clearly, transporting families, including children, across state lines under false pretenses is morally reprehensible, but it may also be illegal.”
“Several of the individuals who were transported to Martha’s Vineyard have alleged that a recruiter induced them to accept the offer of travel based on false representations that they would be transported to Boston and would receive expedited access to work authorization. The interstate travel at issue provides a basis for federal jurisdiction over this matter.”
READ MORE: Martha’s Vineyard Welcomes Planes of Migrant Families Sent ‘Like Cargo’ by DeSantis: ‘We’re Going to Take Care of You’
Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, facing a heated re-election race in November against Democrat Charlie Crist, proudly took “credit” Thursday for the two planes filled with undocumented immigrants flown to the tiny island of Martha’s Vineyard, weeks after Fox News’ Tucker Carlson made the suggestion. Residents, elected officials, and church volunteers welcomed them with open arms, despite having received no notice and having no facilities set up to accept them.
“I strongly urge the U.S. Department of Justice (US DOJ) to open an investigation into possible criminal or civil violations of federal law based on this alleged fraudulent scheme. In particular, I urge US DOJ to investigate whether the alleged fraudulent inducement would support charges of kidnapping under relevant state laws, which could serve as a predicate offense for charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) provisions of the Organized Crime Control Act of 1970.”
“Additionally, based on the allegations, the recruiters targeted the individuals based on their national origin, and the intent appears to have been to humiliate and dehumanize them. Accordingly, I urge US DOJ to investigate whether the alleged targeting of these individuals based on their national origin, in violation of their right to equal protection under the law, constituted a civil rights conspiracy in violation of 42 U.S.C. section 1985.”
READ MORE: ‘I’d Burn the Building’: In Abortion Debate Lawmaker Says He’d Let All Children Burn to Death if He Could Only ‘Save’ Some
42 U.S. Code § 1985 is titled, “Conspiracy to interfere with civil rights.”
Read below or at this link.
What @GovRonDeSantis and @GregAbbott_TX are doing isn’t clever, it’s cruel.
I’m formally requesting the DOJ begin an immediate investigation into these inhumane efforts to use kids as political pawns. pic.twitter.com/x2sBa06nSw
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘I’d Burn the Building’: In Abortion Debate Lawmaker Says He’d Let All Children Burn to Death if He Could Only ‘Save’ Some
A West Virginia Republican state lawmaker angry the anti-choice lobby in his state is supporting legislation that includes exceptions for rape and incest bragged that he is voting against the bill because it is not a complete and total ban on abortion.
News outlets call it a “strict,” and “near-total abortion ban.”
“This bill will pass,” Republican state Senator Eric Tarr lamented on the floor of the West Virginia Senate this week. “It’ll save lives but it does it at the sacrifice of others.”
“I’ve heard arguments, if you go out in a burning building and you can save almost all the children but not all of them would you do it?” Tarr, the chair of the West Virginia Senate Finance Committee said, using a gruesome argument.
“I’d burn the building,” Tarr, with no remorse or care, bragged.
READ MORE: Martha’s Vineyard Welcomes Planes of Migrant Families Sent ‘Like Cargo’ by DeSantis: ‘We’re Going to Take Care of You’
Sen. Tarr also seemed to be more concerned with lambasting the right-wing anti-choice lobby and how they “score” lawmakers’ votes than about the people it affects.
“You know, West Virginians for Life, they’re going to score this vote, and when they score it, and when I vote ‘no’ on this bill, they’ll score that ‘no’ vote as a vote against life,” he added, concerned about his score by the lobbyist group.
“I’m confident that this bill shuts down the abortion clinics,” Tarr also said.
Tarr’s bio at West Virginia University’s School of Public Health says he is a Doctor of Physical Therapy and “CEO for the Tarr Family Businesses, which include over 20 businesses in 10 different industries.” Those appear to be physical therapy offices and Snap Fitness centers.
“They’ve got it wrong,” Dr. Tarr continued. “West Virginians for Life is stopping at 8 and 14 weeks. I’m astounded that we have to have this debate. So I thank God for the children that are going to be saved for this. I pray to God for forgiveness for the ones we don’t.”
READ MORE: Watch: Pelosi Cracks Joke About Republicans After Lindsey Graham’s Abortion Ban Plan Flails
Mountain State Spotlight reports the bill passed “by a 22-7 vote. The House of Delegates approved it by a 78-17 vote. As soon as Gov. Jim Justice signs the bill, it will become law.”
Watch below or at this link.
WV State Sen. Eric Tarr (R) explains his “no” vote on the state’s near-total abortion ban, citing rape and incest exceptions as too lenient:
“If you got a burning building and you can save almost all the children but not all of them, would you do it? I’d burn the building.” pic.twitter.com/vnZDxdY5RM
— The Recount (@therecount) September 14, 2022
Trending
- CRIME3 days ago
Legal Experts: DeSantis ‘Reckless Decision’ May Have Violated Federal Law – Immigrants Are ‘Victims of Kidnapping’
- News2 days ago
GOP Nominee for Governor Was Registered to Vote in NJ Until Last Year – While a State Senator in Pennsylvania: Report
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Religious University Shutters All Student Clubs Rather Than Recognize One LGBTQ Group – Despite Supreme Court Order
- FOLLOW THE MONEY2 days ago
DeSantis Paid Oregon Company Over $600,000 to Transport Immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard – Threatens ‘More Flights’
- News2 days ago
‘Pure Essence of Judicial Corruption’: Morning Joe Panelists ‘Stunned’ by Cannon’s Ruling on Classified Docs
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
‘Special Treatment’: Trump Judge Denies DOJ’s National Security Request Over Classified Docs Seized at Mar-a-Lago
- News2 days ago
US Attorney in Massachusetts and DOJ Are ‘Looking Into’ DeSantis Flying 50 Immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard: Report
- News1 day ago
‘We’re All Children of God’: Crist Calls Out DeSantis With Bible Verse Over Flying Immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard (Video)