BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: Attorney General Merrick Garland to Make a Statement This Afternoon
Attorney General Merrick Garland will deliver a statement Thursday afternoon at 2;30 PM ET, the Dept. of Justice has announced.
The subject of his address was not included. A gunman threatened and attacked an FBI Field Office in Ohio earlier Thursday, and the far right and Republicans have been outraged over the execution of a search warrant by the FBI Monday at Mar-a-Lago, which resulted in the confiscation of classified materials and federal government property.
Watch live below.
DOJ website feed:
PBS News feed:
BREAKING NEWS
Nearly Half the Country Supports FBI Mar-a-Lago Search – Only Republicans Are Opposed, New Poll Shows
Americans on the right are so outraged the FBI, having probable cause and a federal judge’s signature on a legal and valid search warrant, showed up at Mar-a-Lago Monday to confiscate what we now know were between ten and 12 cartons of federal government property, including classified documents.
Trump supporters upon hearing the news almost immediately began calling for civil war, with right wing media including Fox News and other far right outlets reinforcing those attacks.
But a brand new poll just released finds that, as with most issues, Republicans stand alone in their opposition and outrage.
READ MORE: DOJ Served Trump With Grand Jury Subpoena for Classified Documents Months Before FBI Raid: Report
“Just about half of registered voters approve of the FBI search of Trump’s Florida compound,” reveals Politico’s Morning Consult polling, published Thursday afternoon.
Specifically, 49 percent of registered voters support the raid. 37 percent, slightly more than one-third, oppose it, and 13% don’t know.
But the political breakdown reveals what many would expect.
84% of Democrats support the FBI’s execution of the search warrant on the former president’s home.
READ MORE: Federal Appeals Court Rules House Can Have Trump’s Tax Returns – Committee Expects Them ‘Immediately’
47% of independents also support the raid, with just 33% opposed.
But a whopping 72% of Republicans are opposed to the FBI’s actions, and just 15% are in support.
The Morning Consult poll also finds that a “majority of voters believe Trump either ‘definitely’ or ‘probably’ broke the law while he was president.”
That includes 90% of Democrats, 59% of independents, and 24% of Republicans.
We’ve got an exclusive snap poll with Morning Consult that was conducted on Wednesday with some early reaction to the FBI’s search of DONALD TRUMP’s Mar-a-Lago compound. See the findings in today’s Playbook PM: https://t.co/WG3q4dEL7X pic.twitter.com/HS57ErPw9q
— POLITICO Playbook (@playbookdc) August 11, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Gunman Threatens and Tries to Break Into FBI Field Office in Ohio – Armed Suspect on the Loose: Reports
An armed man tried to break into an FBI field office in Cincinnati, Ohio Thursday morning, and is still on the loose. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are in pursuit, according to the Wilmington News Journal.
“Troopers in Wilmington area in pursuit of man who tried to break into FBI building in Cincinnati,” the Journal adds.
“Unconfirmed reports say his [sic] now firing at police from a corn field,” reports NBC 15 News.
The “police pursuit and ongoing police situation in Clinton County has shut down two highways and prompted an area lockdown. It all started after a potential threat was made at a FBI building in Cincinnati,” WLTW reports. “Officials with the Cincinnati FBI field office confirmed the situation began after a potential threat was made at an FBI building in Cincinnati.”
The Ohio suspect’s motivation is unknown but the news comes just days after the FBI executed a search warrant on the Mar-a-Lago home of Donald Trump, drawing massive right wing outrage including calls for “civil war.”
UPDATE: 12:16 PM ET –
FBI Cincinnati confirms earlier reporting:
“At approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at #FBI Cincinnati. After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Image via Shutterstock
BREAKING NEWS
Federal Appeals Court Rules House Can Have Trump’s Tax Returns – Committee Expects Them ‘Immediately’
A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. ruled Tuesday that the powerful House Ways and Means Committee can be given Donald Trump‘s tax returns.
The decision is “a blow” to the former president,” as CNN reports. It comes after a Trump-appointed lower court judge had ruled against Trump, allowing the House to gain access to the documents Trump has protected for years.
The former president appealed.
READ MORE: Tax Researcher Reveals Ivana Trump Being Buried at Bedminister Gets Her Ex-Husband a Ton of Tax Breaks
The federal appeals court Tuesday morning upheld the lower court’s ruling, granting the House access. Trump can still appeal.
The House Ways and Means Committee was quick to respond, tweeting: “We expect to receive the requested tax returns and audit files immediately.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
