Gunman Threatens and Tries to Break Into FBI Field Office in Ohio – Armed Suspect on the Loose: Reports

An armed man tried to break into an FBI field office in Cincinnati, Ohio Thursday morning, and is still on the loose. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are in pursuit, according to the Wilmington News Journal.

“Troopers in Wilmington area in pursuit of man who tried to break into FBI building in Cincinnati,” the Journal adds.

“Unconfirmed reports say his [sic] now firing at police from a corn field,” reports NBC 15 News.

The “police pursuit and ongoing police situation in Clinton County has shut down two highways and prompted an area lockdown. It all started after a potential threat was made at a FBI building in Cincinnati,” WLTW reports. “Officials with the Cincinnati FBI field office confirmed the situation began after a potential threat was made at an FBI building in Cincinnati.”

The Ohio suspect’s motivation is unknown but the news comes just days after the FBI executed a search warrant on the Mar-a-Lago home of Donald Trump, drawing massive right wing outrage including calls for “civil war.”

UPDATE: 12:16 PM ET –

FBI Cincinnati confirms earlier reporting:

“At approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at #FBI Cincinnati. After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71.”

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.

Image via Shutterstock