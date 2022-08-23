News
Trump’s Lawsuit Against the US Gov’t Is So Bad a Judge He Appointed Just Made Him Answer Some Pretty Basic Questions
Last week, after Fox News host Laura Ingraham beat up his new attorney, Donald Trump teased that a “major motion pertaining to the Fourth Amendment will soon be filed concerning the illegal Break-In of my home.” On Monday his lawyers filed a lawsuit against the federal government that was deemed “incompetent” by well-respected attorneys, with one calling it “shitty on every level.”
Late Tuesday afternoon the judge assigned to the case appeared to agree.
“In a brief order on Tuesday afternoon, U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon signaled some confusion about the motion Trump’s attorneys filed on Monday asking for an outsider to sift through materials the FBI seized from Trump’s home and resort in Palm Beach, Fla., earlier this month pursuant to a search warrant,” Politico reports.
READ MORE: Legal Expert: After Revelation Trump Had 700 Pages of Classified Docs ‘I Think Justice Is Finally Coming for Him’
Politico’s Kyle Cheney on social media adds, “Judge Aileen Cannon responds to Trump lawsuit re: FBI search with a list of more questions for Trump’s team about what, precisely, they’re asking for.”
He attached a screenshot of the judge’s order, which reads in part, “on or before August 26, 2022, Plaintiff shall file a supplement to the Motion further elaborating on the following: (1) the asserted basis for the exercise of this Court’s jurisdiction, whether legal, equitable/anomalous, or both; (2) the framework applicable to the exercise of such jurisdiction; (3) the precise relief sought, including any request for injunctive relief pending resolution of the Motion; (4) the effect, if any, of the proceeding before Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart; and (5) the status of Plaintiff’s efforts to perfect service on Defendant.”
Apparently mocking the former president, attorney, legal analyst, and MSNBC anchor Katie Phang “translated” the legal-speak into this: “Judge asking Trump: ‘How can you be here? Why are you here? What is this filing? Why aren’t you before the other judge? Have you bothered to comply with the service of process rules?’”
Judge Cannon is a Trump-appointee who is a member of the right wing Federalist Society.
READ MORE: ‘Self-Inflicted Wound’: Experts Stunned After Trump’s Late-Night Release of Incredibly Incriminating NARA Document
Retired attorney Linda Newman commented, “This would be a failing grad[e] on a first year civil procedure final exam. Subject matter jurisdiction, failure to state a claim, failure to document personal jurisdiction over the defendant.”
Ken White, the attorney who on Monday called the lawsuit “shitty on every level” Tuesday afternoon weighed in on Cannon’s request: “How federal judges say ‘excuse me wtf r u doin’”
Further mocking team Trump, White adds: “This is the kind of order you expect a judge to issue to a pro se litigant if the judge is being very generous.”
“Pro se” means self-representation.
“It is not the sort of order you expect a federal judge to have to issue to lawyers with the possible exception of Lin Wood.”
News
Rick Scott Slammed for Criticizing Biden Staycation After Reporters Discover Him Tweeting From a Luxury Yacht in Italy
Rick Scott is once again under fire. The former governor who now serves as a U.S. Senator and the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is being criticized for taking a swipe at President Joe Biden for his “staycation” at his home in Delaware, which reporters discovered the Florida Republican did while tweeting from a luxury yacht in Italy.
Presidents generally take a few weeks off in August because Congress is on their summer recess.
Scott, the former CEO of a healthcare company who oversaw the largest Medicaid fraud in U.S. history, is considered to be the richest person in the U.S. Senate.
The Florida GOP lawmaker “is spending part of his congressional recess on a luxury yacht in Italy with his family after criticizing President Biden for vacationing in Delaware,” Axios reports. “Vacationing in Europe while Republicans face cash problems and rough headlines about their midterm chances could further hurt his standing with his GOP colleagues.”
READ MORE: President Biden to Make Major Announcement on Student Loan Debt Repayment and Forgiveness
Scott is already under fire for lavish spending of the NRSC’s meager finances, including on efforts to improve his standing ahead of a possible presidential run.
Pointing to a Washington Post article about the NRSC’s money troubles, Talking Points memo editor Josh Marshall last week said: “There’s clearly been some shift in momentum over the summer. But fundraising collapses like this don’t happen in a week or a month. Did Rick Scott defraud the NRSC like he did Medicare? How on earth can they be out of money after a year of gop surge?”
The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman Tuesday afternoon, pointing to the Axios report, added: “The figurehead of the NRSC, whose staff posted in giant posterboard a tweet questioning if he’d have fundraising troubles after his J6 vote, is aboard someone’s luxury boat as R candidates are struggling and the NRSC’s $ situation is also troubled.”
“Knives are out for Rick Scott,” notes Washington Post congressional reporter Paul Kane. “Hey, he’s a mega-millionaire who can work from anywhere. But it’s a leak that shows Rs are growing restless.”
News
‘Self-Inflicted Wound’: Experts Stunned After Trump’s Late-Night Release of Incredibly Incriminating NARA Document
Former President Donald Trump reportedly released a new document very late Monday night that legal experts believe is incredibly damning.
Far-right writer John Solomon, who is one of Donald Trump’s official representatives for the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), released a May 10 letter on his JustTheNews.com website.
Solomon released a letter from NARA to Trump’s lawyers.
“As you are no doubt aware, NARA had ongoing communications with the former President’s representatives throughout 2021 about what appeared to be missing Presidential records, which resulted in the transfer of 15 boxes of records to NARA in January 2022,” the letter read. “In its initial review of materials within those boxes, NARA identified items marked as classified national security information, up to the level of Top Secret and including Sensitive Compartmented Information and Special Access Program materials. NARA informed the Department of Justice about that discovery, which prompted the Department to ask the President to request that NARA provide the FBI with access to the boxes at issue so that the FBI and others in the Intelligence Community could examine them.”
Experts were stunned.
“Yikes,” tweeted Tufts Prof. Daniel Drezner. Washington Post reporter Olivier Knox said, “this is incredible.”
Attorney Bradley Moss wondered, “Does [John Solomon] realize how bad that letter is for Trump?”
“Trump not only had classified records at Mar-a-Lago, not only had TS/SCI classified records, he had Special Access Program classified information,” Moss explained. “Those are our most sensitive secrets. They were sitting in a damn basement.”
READ MORE: Revealed: Trump Had Hundreds of Classified Documents at Mar-a-Lago Including Set With ‘Highest Level of Classification’
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said, “The letter also confirms that Trump was on notice that the documents he possessed were federal government property and that he needed to return them to the government’s possession. Very uphill battle for Trump’s team.”
Justin Baragona, a correspondent for The Daily Beast, explained, “The best part of this is that John Solomon posted the letter because he thinks it is extraordinarily damning for the Biden White House. (Or he’s at least trying to preemptively frame it that way for Trumpworld.)”
“Also John Solomon refers to Trump as ‘the man Joe Biden beat in the 2020 election,'” Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) expert Jason Leopold wrote.
“This is quite a damning letter,” he concluded.
But attorney Teri Kanefield tried to put herself in the shoes of the man who released the letter, purportedly on Trump’s behalf.
“I’m trying to figure out why John Solomon thought this letter would help Trump,” Kanefield wrote. “I’m stumped.”
University of Law Prof. Steve Vladeck wrote, “The May 10 letter from NARA is damning to former President Trump on any number of levels — not the least of which is the lack of any reference to a claim by Trump’s representatives that he had *declassified* any of the classified materials that were quite specifically at issue.”
“It’s also telling that, even though this letter really hurts the Trump version of events, it wasn’t released by the Biden Administration or NARA. It was released by Trump’s own team—both a self-inflicted wound and further proof of how the government has been playing by the rules,” Vladeck added.
News
‘Publicity Stunt?’: Legal Experts Already Seeing ‘Highly Unusual’ Aspects in Trump ‘Incompetent’ Legal Filing
Legal experts are already noticing curious aspects about Donald Trump‘s legal filing late Monday afternoon – including with the strategy and writing of the motion, and that Trump may be representing himself. In that new filing, Trump asks the court to block DOJ from reviewing the White House records, including classified documents federal agents confiscated two weeks ago, and appoint a “special master.”
Attorney Tristan Snell, who successfully prosecuted the case against Trump University, points to a screenshot from the federal court’s PACER system, and says, “Trump is representing HIMSELF, with no lawyer at all, in his case against the United States regarding the search of Mar-a-Lago and recovery of government records. The legal term is ‘pro se’ – for himself. He could not find anyone to represent him.”
Screenshot from the federal court online system: pic.twitter.com/B1k1OEbHYU
— Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) August 22, 2022
“There are attorneys on a motion, though,” Snell adds, meaning at the end of the document there are three of Trump’s new attorneys’ names listed.
“So what is going on here?” he asks. “Is this a publicity stunt by Trump? Or some kind of administrative snafu? Or did the attorneys file the motion without first appearing / being admitted for the case?”
“This is highly unusual, to say the least.”
READ MORE: White Evangelicals Buried by Conservative for Abandoning ‘Human Decency’ to Support Trump
Noted attorney and former federal prosecutor Ken White, who runs the popular Popehat Twitter account, calls the filing “just bad,” and goes as far as to blast Trump’s attorneys, writing: “I mean this is shitty on every level. It’s shitty strategy, shitty lawyering, shitty writing, shitty organization. It’s even shitty as propaganda. It’s just incompetent.”
“Last time we had attorney-client privileged docs seized from a client we were in court to contest it THAT DAY. Two weeks later is . . . well,” White writes.
“Also, if I DID take two weeks to file it, with the greatest respect, it wouldn’t look like this,” White says. “This is just bad.”
“Also, when I file a motion, I use a weird trick,” he says apparently with some snark. “I identify the rule or statute I’m invoking that gives the court power to act and the rules governing the process. In criminal cases I cite criminal rules. And cases.”
“Finally, I think it’s fair to say I don’t have a LOT of shame, but I have enough that I wouldn’t file a motion arguing that my client took an official legal position the court should have noticed on Truth Social,” he adds.
Andrew Weissmann, who spent two decades at DOJ, including as General Counsel of the Federal Bureau of Investigation weighed in.
“The new Trump defense that the docs were for personal memoir,” Weissmann says. “1. That’s not an exception in any criminal statute. 2. Inconveniently for you, Gen. Petraeus did just that and was criminally charged.”
Weissmann concludes, “The new Trump Florida court filing is a press release masquerading (tenuously) as a legal brief.”
