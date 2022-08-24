News
Watch: Val Demings Promises to ‘Protect Constitutional Rights’ as Marco Rubio Attacks Her for Voting in ‘Her Pajamas’
U.S. Congresswoman Val Demings (D-FL) won her primary race and will face incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio in November. Tuesday night each lawmaker gave a speech celebrating their wins. Demings served up a fiery and passionate promise to protect constitutional rights, including a woman’s right to choose, and Rubio complained that his new opponent follows the rules of the House, instituted because of COVID, and occasionally votes from home by proxy.
The GOP Senator from Florida sounded very angry about having to fly to Washington, D.C. to represent the people of the Sunshine State, something he promised in 2016 he would never do again.
Many probably remember that in 2016, running for president as a freshman U.S. Senator, Marco Rubio swore he would not ever run for any political office again unless he won the White House.
He lost the Florida GOP presidential primary to candidate Donald Trump in March of that year, and suspended his campaign. But just nine days after the Pulse Orlando nightclub mass shooting that June, a horrific hate crime terror attack that targeted LGBTQ and Hispanic people, Rubio announced he would run for re-election, claiming he was needed in the Senate because of the anti-LGBTQ massacre that took the lives of 49 people and wounded 53 more.
Rubio, who frequently starts his day by tweeting a passage from the Christian Bible, is extremely anti-LGBTQ, yet used the mass murder of LGBTQ Floridians to restart his political career.
According to The Recount (below), Rubio has one of the worst attendance records in the U.S. Senate, a body he made very clear in 2016 he did not want to return to. Yet Tuesday night he opted to attack his new Democratic opponent not on her actual record, but, as he put it, for voting “from her pajamas.”
After winning her primary Demings on Tuesday told supporters, “I dream of an America where we protect constitutional rights, like a woman’s right to choose. I’ve said it along this campaign trail, let me say it again: We’re not going back. We’re not. There are women and men and people of all races and ages, who suffered, bled, and died for us to have the constitutional rights that we enjoy. We’re not going back to being treated like second class citizens. We’re not going back to being treated like property. We will continue to fight and fight and fight some more for a woman’s right to choose. Do you believe in that, America?”
“I dream of an America where we protect constitutional rights like a woman’s right to choose … We’re not going back to being treated like property.”
— Val Demings delivers passionate speech after winning Florida’s Democratic nomination for Senate to face Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) pic.twitter.com/xnqBFRRhBO
— The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2022
Meanwhile, Sen. Rubio attacked Demings for voting in “her pajamas.”
“Even the House of Representatives have become a work from home place,” Rubio lamented. “You know that my opponent, Val Demings, how many times she’s voted from her pajamas or wherever she was wearing? Because they have this thing called proxy voting. She can be anywhere on the planet,” Rubio complained.
He then went after Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist, before going back to attacking Demings.
“The nominee – appears to be the next nominee for Florida Governor for the Democrats, Charlie Crist. He was once a Republican and he ran as an independent, and as a vegetarian,” Rubio snarked. “Now he’s, you know, a Democrat. Charlie Crist. He hasn’t even I don’t even think he’s been in Washington for a year. They can vote remotely. They can work remotely. You can’t work remotely,” Rubio again complained.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) — who has one of the worst attendance records in the Senate, missing more than 9% of all votes — attacks his opponent Val Demings (D) for voting “from her pajamas.” pic.twitter.com/CyUZ2s84QK
— The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2022
Watch Rubio’s and Demings’ speeches above or at this link.
‘Dead Wrong’: Biden Goes on Offensive Over Student Loan Plan – Won’t ‘Apologize to Folks Who Voted for $2 Trillion Tax Cut’
President Joe Biden Wednesday afternoon announced his plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for people making under $125,000, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, and extend the current pause on repayments through the end of the year.
As the President made his remarks, anticipating the GOP’s impending attacks, he explained that his plan to cancel debt is designed to help Americans across many parts of their lives.
“A lot of folks are putting off starting families because of the cost” of student loans, the President said, explaining this will give them a “fresh start.”
He also announced he is fixing the public service loan forgiveness program to will allow Americans who become first responders, teachers, and other public servants to have their loans forgiven.
Biden declared that when all these loans are forgiven, “everyone benefits.”
He also fended off GOP attacks by confronting them with the Trump tax cuts, which he noted primarily benefitted just the wealthy and were not paid for.
“I will never apologize for helping working Americans and the middle class — especially not to the same folks who voted for a $2 trillion tax cut that mainly benefitted the wealthiest Americans and the biggest corporations, that slowed the economy and didn’t do a hell of a lot for economic growth, and wasn’t paid for and racked up this enormous deficit,” Biden said.
“Just as we’ve never apologized when the federal government forgave almost every single cent of over $700 billion in loans to hundreds of thousands of small businesses across America during the pandemic – no one complained that those loans caused inflation.”
Reminding his detractors that those loans helped families and small businesses, Biden declared, “it was the right thing to do.”
“So the outrage over helping working people with student loans I think is simply wrong – dead wrong,” he said.
Watch below or at this link.
BIDEN: “By resuming student loan payments at the same time as we provide targeted relief, we’re taking an economically responsible course…I will never apologize for helping working Americans & the middle class—especially not to the same folks who voted for a $2 trillion tax cut” pic.twitter.com/0J9VPl9JZc
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) August 24, 2022
Trump’s Lawsuit Against the US Gov’t Is So Bad a Judge He Appointed Just Made Him Answer Some Pretty Basic Questions
Last week, after Fox News host Laura Ingraham beat up his new attorney, Donald Trump teased that a “major motion pertaining to the Fourth Amendment will soon be filed concerning the illegal Break-In of my home.” On Monday his lawyers filed a lawsuit against the federal government that was deemed “incompetent” by well-respected attorneys, with one calling it “shitty on every level.”
Late Tuesday afternoon the judge assigned to the case appeared to agree.
“In a brief order on Tuesday afternoon, U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon signaled some confusion about the motion Trump’s attorneys filed on Monday asking for an outsider to sift through materials the FBI seized from Trump’s home and resort in Palm Beach, Fla., earlier this month pursuant to a search warrant,” Politico reports.
READ MORE: Legal Expert: After Revelation Trump Had 700 Pages of Classified Docs ‘I Think Justice Is Finally Coming for Him’
Politico’s Kyle Cheney on social media adds, “Judge Aileen Cannon responds to Trump lawsuit re: FBI search with a list of more questions for Trump’s team about what, precisely, they’re asking for.”
He attached a screenshot of the judge’s order, which reads in part, “on or before August 26, 2022, Plaintiff shall file a supplement to the Motion further elaborating on the following: (1) the asserted basis for the exercise of this Court’s jurisdiction, whether legal, equitable/anomalous, or both; (2) the framework applicable to the exercise of such jurisdiction; (3) the precise relief sought, including any request for injunctive relief pending resolution of the Motion; (4) the effect, if any, of the proceeding before Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart; and (5) the status of Plaintiff’s efforts to perfect service on Defendant.”
Apparently mocking the former president, attorney, legal analyst, and MSNBC anchor Katie Phang “translated” the legal-speak into this: “Judge asking Trump: ‘How can you be here? Why are you here? What is this filing? Why aren’t you before the other judge? Have you bothered to comply with the service of process rules?’”
Judge Cannon is a Trump-appointee who is a member of the right wing Federalist Society.
READ MORE: ‘Self-Inflicted Wound’: Experts Stunned After Trump’s Late-Night Release of Incredibly Incriminating NARA Document
Retired attorney Linda Newman commented, “This would be a failing grad[e] on a first year civil procedure final exam. Subject matter jurisdiction, failure to state a claim, failure to document personal jurisdiction over the defendant.”
Ken White, the attorney who on Monday called the lawsuit “shitty on every level” Tuesday afternoon weighed in on Cannon’s request: “How federal judges say ‘excuse me wtf r u doin’”
Further mocking team Trump, White adds: “This is the kind of order you expect a judge to issue to a pro se litigant if the judge is being very generous.”
“Pro se” means self-representation.
“It is not the sort of order you expect a federal judge to have to issue to lawyers with the possible exception of Lin Wood.”
Rick Scott Slammed for Criticizing Biden Staycation After Reporters Discover Him Tweeting From a Luxury Yacht in Italy
Rick Scott is once again under fire. The former governor who now serves as a U.S. Senator and the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is being criticized for taking a swipe at President Joe Biden for his “staycation” at his home in Delaware, which reporters discovered the Florida Republican did while tweeting from a luxury yacht in Italy.
Presidents generally take a few weeks off in August because Congress is on their summer recess.
Scott, the former CEO of a healthcare company who oversaw the largest Medicaid fraud in U.S. history, is considered to be the richest person in the U.S. Senate.
The Florida GOP lawmaker “is spending part of his congressional recess on a luxury yacht in Italy with his family after criticizing President Biden for vacationing in Delaware,” Axios reports. “Vacationing in Europe while Republicans face cash problems and rough headlines about their midterm chances could further hurt his standing with his GOP colleagues.”
READ MORE: President Biden to Make Major Announcement on Student Loan Debt Repayment and Forgiveness
Scott is already under fire for lavish spending of the NRSC’s meager finances, including on efforts to improve his standing ahead of a possible presidential run.
Pointing to a Washington Post article about the NRSC’s money troubles, Talking Points memo editor Josh Marshall last week said: “There’s clearly been some shift in momentum over the summer. But fundraising collapses like this don’t happen in a week or a month. Did Rick Scott defraud the NRSC like he did Medicare? How on earth can they be out of money after a year of gop surge?”
The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman Tuesday afternoon, pointing to the Axios report, added: “The figurehead of the NRSC, whose staff posted in giant posterboard a tweet questioning if he’d have fundraising troubles after his J6 vote, is aboard someone’s luxury boat as R candidates are struggling and the NRSC’s $ situation is also troubled.”
“Knives are out for Rick Scott,” notes Washington Post congressional reporter Paul Kane. “Hey, he’s a mega-millionaire who can work from anywhere. But it’s a leak that shows Rs are growing restless.”
