CRIME
Secret Service Held Onto Violent Jan. 6 Threat Against Pelosi, Watchdog Says
Two days before the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump the U.S. Secret Service discovered a “series of violent threats” made on social media, including against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, but did not pass them on to the Capitol Police until the evening of January 6 – after the violence of the insurrection had ended, a watchdog reports.
“On January 4, Secret Service agents discovered a Parler account, which we’ve chosen not to name, posting a series of violent threats towards lawmakers. Other profiles with the same name appeared on Twitter, MeWe, Bitchute, Youtube and Facebook,” Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) reveals.
“On December 31, the account posted, ‘January 6 starts #1776 all over again…Fight for EVERYTHING’ and listed ‘Enemies,’ including Pelosi. At 5:55 pm on January 6, after hours of defending the United States Capitol from a violent mob, the United States Capitol Police received the post along with a message from the Secret Service.”
“The language used by the account, as we’ve now seen repeated in recordings released by the January 6th Committee, is a clear call for a violent overthrow of the American government on January 6, 2021,” CREW adds.
The Secret Service found what CREW calls other “troubling” posts tied to that account.
“Biden will die shortly after being elected,” the account posted on January 2, four days before the insurrection. “Patriots are gonna tear his head off. Prison is his best case scenario.”
“We’re all on a mission to save America. Lone wolf attacks are the way to go,” read a Jan. 3 post. “Stay anonymous. Stay alive. Guns up Patriots!!”
CREW takes the Secret Service to task.
“In the past month, we’ve learned that the Secret Service failed to prepare for violence on January 6 despite receiving explicit warnings, then deleted key evidence from the day, likely breaking the law,” the nonpartisan watchdog reports, presumably referring to the deleted text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021. “The delay in notifying Capitol Police about the threat to the Speaker of the House only adds to the impression that the agency failed to do its job, and leads to more questions. Why did the agency wait two days, until after the Capitol had been breached and Congressional leaders were in hiding to pass it along?”
CRIME
Man Taken Into Custody and Charged After Allegedly Making Death Threats Against FBI Following Mar-a-Lago Raid
Federal agents have taken a Pennsylvania man into custody after he allegedly made death threats against the FBI on the far right wing social media platform Gab, following last week’s raid on Mar-a-Lago. Trump supporters have been increasing their level of threats of violence and civil war against the left and the FBI since last Monday when federal agents confiscated 20 cartons worth of items that had been removed from the White House, including highly classified documents.
“Adam Bies was charged with influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal law enforcement official after the social media exploitation team in the FBI’s National Threat Operations Section referred a tip about a Gab post by the user ‘BlankFocus,'” NBC News reports. “The user, according to a FBI affidavit, posted that employees of the bureau deserved to die.”
Bies allegedly wrote on Gab, “I’m ready for the inevitable. Once you accept reality for what it is instead of what you want or to be, you can move on with your life and get prepared for the inevitable outcome. I already know I’m going to die at the hands of these piece of shit child molesting law enforcement scumbags.”
According to authorities Bies also wrote his “only goal is to kill more of them before I drop. I will not spend one second of my life in their custody.”
“Records show that Bies was taken into custody,” NBC News adds.
The New York Times’ Alan Feuer posted screenshots of a few of Bies’ alleged threats.
“I am going to f**cking slaughter you,” one of the threats reads. “I sincerely believe that if you work for the FBI, then you deserve to die,” says another.
In one of his posts on Gab he appears to be addressing the far right platform’s Christian nationalist and antisemitic founder, Andrew Torba.
Just in: Prosecutors charge a PA man w/multiple online threats against the FBI for posting violent messages on Gab in the days after agents searched Mar-a-Lago.
“I sincerely believe that if you work for the FBI, then you deserve to die.”
“I am going to f**cking slaughter you.” pic.twitter.com/KY6EY0BQiQ
— Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) August 15, 2022
Torba, who has been called a consultant to far right Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, has declared America is a “Christian nation,” Christians are “taking back” America from Jewish people, he has said, and bragged how they have “Christian nationalists” who are current members of Congress, along with a multitude of Christian nationalists who are running for elected office at the local, state, and national levels.
CRIME
‘Should Expect to Be Indicted’: Giuliani Now Target of Georgia DA Investigation Into Efforts to Overturn Election – Report
Rudy Giuliani is now a target of Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to New York Times reporter Danny Hakim.
“Rudy Giuliani has been told that he is a target of the criminal investigation in Georgia into election interference. He is scheduled to testify in Atlanta later this week,” Hakim writes.
In June, the Times reported Giuliani had “emerged as a central figure in a Georgia criminal investigation of efforts by Donald J. Trump and his allies to overturn his election loss in the state, with prosecutors questioning witnesses last week before a special grand jury about Mr. Giuliani’s appearances before state legislative panels after the 2020 vote, the witnesses said.”
Last week Giuliani had tried to escape testifying, citing issues he claimed were related to travel, but The Times’ Richard Fausset, who co-wrote the June article with Hakim, reports “Giuliani’s lawyer says Rudy will definitely appear Weds before grand jury (there was talk of a 2nd doc’s note). Says attorney client privilege will be invoked re questions between Giuliani & Trump. ME: How will Rudy get here? LAWYER: ‘No comment’.”
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti explains the term “target.”
“‘Target’ is a term prosecutors use to indicate that they are likely to indict someone. It has a specific meaning in this context. If Giuliani has in fact been told that he is a target of the Georgia investigation, he should expect to be indicted.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
CRIME
Secret Service ‘Better Than Quantico’ at Retrieving Deleted Texts Says Ex-Prosecutor Who Wants ‘Criminal Investigation’
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner is calling for a “criminal investigation” into the U.S. Secret Service‘s deleted text messages, revealing that the agency’s forensic experts are “even better than” the FBI’s Quantico lab at retrieving data like deleted text messages.
“I am not fully buying an innocent explanation,” Kirschner, who was a federal prosecutor for nearly three decades, told Zerlina Maxwell on her MSNBC on Peacock show Wednesday.
Kirschner notes that “cell phone providers will purge text messages over time,” but says, “what’s gotten me, got me so sort of frustrated and a little bit angry,” is when “I was a federal prosecutor at the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office, and we obtained evidence – cell phone evidence, and it looked like the target, the owner of that cell phone had deleted information off of it, you know where we went to have a forensic search and a recovery of deleted information taken from those cell phones? We went to the United States Secret Service Forensic Sciences Division, because they are the premier unit.”
“I’m going to say even better than the lab down at Quantico, the FBI lab. They are the premier unit that can recover deleted information off of cell phones and computers,” he explains.
“I am hugely concerned these text messages should have been preserved in the first instance. They should be turned over to authorities, whether congressional or law enforcement authorities, they should be backed up. They should still be retrievable.”
“If they did nothing wrong, they should welcome a law enforcement investigation,” Kirschner adds, noting “if they have nothing to be concerned about they should welcome an FBI investigation of how it is that this important, historic evidence was deleted.”
On Thursday he added to his commentary, tweeting: “A criminal investigation should be opened into the destruction of this extremely important evidence.”
The Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General notified the House and Senate Homeland Security Committees last week that the U.S. Secret Service erased text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021, after the OIG specifically requested them.
Wednesday night new reporting from The Washington Post revealed the Inspector General knew as early as February that the texts had been deleted, but did not notify Congress until July.
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack subpoenaed the Secret Service for the text messages but the agency handed over only one.
“House investigators also learned that the texts were seemingly lost as part of an agency-wide reset of phones on 27 January 2021,” The Guardian reported Wednesday, “11 days after Congress first requested the communications and two days after agents were reminded to back up their phones.”
Watch Kirschner’s remarks below or at this link:
Image by Ryan Johnson via Flickr and a CC license
