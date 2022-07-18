News
Watchdog to DOJ: Secret Service ‘Likely’ Broke Federal Criminal Law by Deleting Text Messages
A well-known non-partisan federal government accountability watchdog has filed a complaint with the U.S. Dept. of Justice, calling for an investigation into the Secret Service deleting text messages, saying it “likely” broke federal criminal law. The deletions reportedly occurred on messages sent between January 5 and 6, 2021, the day before and of the insurrection.
“It is extremely troubling to think that the Secret Service would destroy key evidence in any investigation, let alone one that is central to getting answers and accountability for the unprecedented attack on our democracy that occurred on January 6, 2021,” Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) Chief Counsel Donald Sherman said in a statement.
The letter, dated Monday, is addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.
READ MORE: ‘Big One’: J6 Committee Announces Primetime Hearing After Meeting With DHS Inspector Over Secret Service Deleted Texts
“The Federal Records Act requires that agencies like the Secret Service preserve records so that there is a complete and accurate history of the government’s actions and decisions,” Sherman added. “It is especially distressing to see such behavior from a federal agency that had such critical duties during the attack on the Capitol and had a front row seat to former President Trump’s behavior that day. The Justice Department must take this apparent violation of federal law seriously.”
The Secret Service has offered differing explanations for the deletions.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
House to Vote to Protect Same-Sex Marriages After SCOTUS and Ted Cruz Comments
The House of Representatives this week will vote on legislation that would partially codify same-sex couples’ right to marriage into federal law. It would not make same-sex marriage the law of the land, but would protect existing couples’ marriages. The move comes after the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled in 2015 that equal marriage is a civil right, hinted when it struck down Roe v. Wade last month it might vote to overturn that and other rulings as well.
The bill would repeal the already-overturned Defense of Marriage Act that banned the federal government from recognizing marriages of same-sex couples, and would require states to recognize all marriages that are legal in other jurisdictions, Forbes reports.
“That means states can’t declare same-sex marriages or interracial marriages invalid even if they’re outlawed in that state, as long as the marriage took place legally in the state where it was performed.”
READ MORE: Top Senate Republican Doubles Down in Attack on Obergefell – Falsely Claims It Has ‘Mandated’ Same-Sex Marriages
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) over the weekend declared the Obergefell ruling, which found equal marriage rights in the Constitution, “overreaching,” and “clearly wrong.”
“Obergefell, like Roe v. Wade, ignored two centuries of our nation’s history. Marriage was always an issue that was left to the states,” he claimed, falsely. “We saw states before Obergefell, some states were moving to allow gay marriage, other states were moving to allow civil partnerships. There were different standards that the states were adopting.”
“The way the Constitution set up for you to advance that position is convince your fellow citizens, that if you succeeded in convincing your fellow citizens, then your state would change the laws to reflect those views,” Cruz added. “In Obergefell, the court said, ‘No, we know better than you guys do, and now every state must, must sanction and permit gay marriage.'”
READ MORE: Senate Republicans Refuse to Commit to Making Basic Rights, Including Interracial and Same-Sex Marriage, the Law
In June Gallup reported record-high support for same-sex marriage, now at 71% approval. Civil rights experts warn rights should not be subject to majority vote.
Cruz ignores the fact that marriage has always been a civil right, and the Court in 1967 in Loving v. Virginia, ruled that banning the right to marriage from interracial couples violated both the Equal Protection clause and the Due Process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment — as does banning marriage from same-sex couples.
In his concurring majority opinion, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas called for same-sex marriage, same-sex intimate relations, and contraception.
READ MORE: Trump Appointed Judge Blocks Biden From Enforcing LGBTQ Civil Rights Protections
Justice Thomas wrote, “in future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents.”
“Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous,’ we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents,” Thomas claimed.
News
Trump-Endorsed Congressman Gets Subpoena in Fulton County DA’s ‘Rapidly Escalating’ Investigation: Report
A far-right Republican U.S. Congressman is the latest to receive a subpoena from Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis‘ special criminal grand jury investigation into Trump allies’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA), who was endorsed by Donald Trump in the race for the GOP nomination to become Georgia Secretary of State, received the subpoena which instructs him to appear Tuesday morning, Politico reports.
“The subpoena underscores the rapidly escalating pace of District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation, which has already issued subpoenas to other figures close to Trump, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman.”
READ MORE: Fulton County DA May Request Trump Testify Under Oath as His Allies Are Notified They May Be Indicted: Report
Hice is a former far-right radio show host and pastor. He lost the GOP Secretary of State primary against incumbent Brad Raffensperger. Before getting elected to Congress Hice was probably best-known for his claim that LGBTQ people have a secret plot to seduce and sodomize America’s sons.
“In a 2012 book, that candidate—pastor and talk radio host Jody Hice—alleges the gay community has a secret plot to recruit and sodomize children.” Mother Jones reported in 2014. “In It’s Now or Never: A Call to Reclaim America, Hice also asserts that supporters of abortion rights are worse than Hitler and compares gay relationships to bestiality and incest. He proposes that Muslims be stripped of their First Amendment rights.”
News
Rubio Pushes Bill Mandating Men Pay Child Support From Moment of Conception
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) is sponsoring legislation that would require anyone whose sperm is used to fertilize an egg to begin paying child support from the moment of conception, upon the mother’s request.
The Florida Republican Senator’s bill also advances the GOP goal of legally claiming that life begins at conception, and that fertilized eggs are “persons” with all the rights of a human being.
“We should do everything we can to support American mothers and their children. This bill would allow expecting mothers to prepare and support their babies before they are born.” Sen. Rubio said in a statement.
READ MORE: Marco Rubio Blasts ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Opponents as ‘Ridiculous’
“The bill itself makes a specific change to current federal regulations regarding child support,” WFLA reports. “Under the proposed legislation, the government would require that states ‘establish and enforce child support obligations of the biological father of an unborn child (and subsequent to the birth of the child) to the mother of such child’ at the mother’s request.”
Senator Rubio is ranked among the most far-right GOP Senators, according to analysis by GovTrack. The bill is supported by some of the most far-right Senators and organizations in the U.S., including the Family Research Council and Concerned Women for America, along with GOP Senators James Lankford and Marsha Blackburn.
Meanwhile, Senator Rubio’s history of voting against children tells a different story.
READ MORE: Marco Rubio: ‘Not a Crime’ to Break Federal Law by Taking Top Secret National Security Documents From the White House
In 2012, after claiming he would draft legislation similar to the DREAM Act to protect those he called “blameless” children, and promised to include many GOP sponsors, the Florida Republican Senator filed a bill that excluded low-income immigrant families with undocumented parents from receiving a child tax credit.
He called attempts to provide these needy families with the same support other families were eligible for a “scam.”
Just last year Sen. Rubio again opposed a child tax credit, this time claiming it “has been called a ‘child allowance,’ paid out as a universal basic income to all parents. That is not tax relief for working parents; it is welfare assistance.”
“An essential part of being pro-family is being pro-work,” Rubio declared.
Trending
- News2 days ago
MAGA Rioters ‘Both Wept’ as They Were Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for J6 Violence: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
House Democrats Pass Two Bills to Protect Abortion Rights – Every No Vote But One Was From Republicans
- BREAKING NEWS18 hours ago
Trump Appointed Judge Blocks Biden From Enforcing LGBTQ Civil Rights Protections
- News1 day ago
Secret Service Scrambling to Explain Deleted Jan. 6 Texts to ‘Skeptical’ House Committee Members: Report
- News5 hours ago
Rubio Pushes Bill Mandating Men Pay Child Support From Moment of Conception
- News8 hours ago
Secret Service May Be Too Close to Trump — and They Might Even Be Co-Conspirators: Impeachment Lawyer
- News7 hours ago
Legal Expert Urges Garland to Indict Trump After Report Reveals He’ll Run for President to Avoid Prosecution
- News4 hours ago
Trump-Endorsed Congressman Gets Subpoena in Fulton County DA’s ‘Rapidly Escalating’ Investigation: Report