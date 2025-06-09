News
‘Completely Obliterated’: Trump Claims LA Saved From Ruin by His National Guard Action
President Donald Trump’s nearly-unprecedented deployment of the National Guard to Los Angeles—deemed unconstitutional by California’s governor—has further inflamed tensions, critics and state officials say, as masked ICE agents detained individuals, many of whom have committed no crime beyond being undocumented.
But now, the Commander-in-Chief is claiming that protestors would have “completely obliterated” Los Angeles, a city of nearly 4 million people, and 18.5 million in the Greater Los Angeles area, had he not deployed the National Guard.
“We made a great decision in sending the National Guard to deal with the violent, instigated riots in California,” Trump claimed Monday afternoon. “If we had not done so, Los Angeles would have been completely obliterated. The very incompetent ‘Governor,’ Gavin Newscum, and ‘Mayor,’ Karen Bass, should be saying, ‘THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP, YOU ARE SO WONDERFUL. WE WOULD BE NOTHING WITHOUT YOU, SIR.’ Instead, they choose to lie to the People of California and America by saying that we weren’t needed, and that these are ‘peaceful protests.’ Just one look at the pictures and videos of the Violence and Destruction tells you all you have to know. We will always do what is needed to keep our Citizens SAFE, so we can, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
READ MORE: House Republicans Quietly Slip Anti-LGBTQ ‘Religious Freedom’ Clause Into Funding Bill
California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom plans to sue the Trump administration over the deployment of the National Guard, calling it “an illegal act, an immoral act, an unconstitutional act,” the Associated Press reported.
But the AP suggested the protest area was small: “Protests over the president’s immigration crackdown spared much of Los Angeles from violence. Weekend clashes swept through several downtown blocks and a handful of other places.”
Earlier in the day, Trump called the protestors “professional agitators,” “insurrectionists,” and “bad people who “should be in jail.”
The last time a U.S. president deployed the National Guard without a governor’s permission was in 1965, to “protect a civil rights march in Alabama,” the AP also reported, citing the Brennan Center for Justice.
Trump reportedly “invoked his Title 10 authority to federalize and deploy 2,000 National Guard in California and did not invoke the Insurrection Act,” according to CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe.
READ MORE: ‘Absolutely Incredible’: Dr. Oz Slammed for Telling Medicaid Users to ‘Prove You Matter’
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, a professor of law, responded: “If accurate, this is almost certainly a conflict with the Posse Comitatus Act, which prohibits the use of the military for domestic law enforcement, including the National Guard if they are federalized.”
On Sunday, Trump told reporters “we’re going to have troops everywhere.” Asked what the “bar” is on determining when the military should be deployed to a U.S. city, and if he would use legal authority, Trump declared, “The bar is what I think it is.”
National security and civil liberties journalist Marcy Wheeler remarked in response, “he is creating the mob.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Trump: Well, we’re going to have troops everywhere.
Reporter: What’s the bar for sending in the Marines
Trump: The bar is what I think it is. pic.twitter.com/XUBX9hEZJU
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 8, 2025
READ MORE: ‘He. Is. Lying.’: GOP Senator Ripped for Spinning Medicaid Cuts as ‘Transitioning’
Image via Reuters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Doesn’t Even Know Who He’s Talking to’: Newsom Scorches Trump Over Military Deployment
California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom chastised President Donald Trump for claiming he recently spoke with him to discuss his decision to deploy 700 Marines to Los Angeles, in addition to the 4,000 National Guard troops he is sending. A portion of L.A. has been besieged by anti-deportation protests.
Asked by reporters in the Oval Office when the last time was that he spoke to the Governor, Trump paused before replying, “A day ago, called him up to tell him, got to do a better job.”
“He’s doing a bad job, causing a lot of death and a lot of potential death,” Trump alleged (video below). There do not appear to have been any deaths due to the Los Angeles protests.
“If we didn’t send out the National Guard, and last time we gave him a little additional help, you would have Los Angeles would be burning right now. Los Angeles would be not a lot different than what you saw, take place in California, and Los Angeles, just a little while ago.”
READ MORE: ‘Show. Us. The. Plan.’: Pentagon Chief Ripped for Dodging Budget Details in Heated Hearing
But the California Democrat disputed Trump’s claim.
“There was no call. Not even a voicemail,” he wrote on social media.
“Americans should be alarmed that a President deploying Marines onto our streets doesn’t even know who he’s talking to,” said Newsom, leveling charges that appeared to reinforce claims—primarily from the left—that President Trump’s mental competence is in question.
Newsom did speak with Trump, he said over the weekend, but the two did not discuss the National Guard.
“Newsom said he and Trump spoke late on Friday night—about 1.30 a.m. Saturday in D.C.—but Trump never brought up the National Guard,” The Daily Beast reported on Monday.
“We talked for almost 20 minutes and he barely, this issue never came up,” Newsom said on MSNBC. “I tried to talk about L.A., he wanted to talk about all these other issues. We had a very decent conversation.”
READ MORE: ‘Subterfuge’: Noem Push a ‘Prelude’ to Invoking Insurrection Act, Experts Warn
But “Newsom slammed Donald Trump as a ‘stone-cold liar’ in an MSNBC interview on Sunday, insisting the president’s angry public posturing doesn’t match the tone he struck during a Friday phone call.”
Others also weighed in.
“This is concerning. Who did Trump think he was speaking to?” asked The Lincoln Project.
“Two very different stories here,” observed NBC News Senior National Political Reporter Natasha Korecki.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Reporter: When is last time you spoke with Governor Newsom?
President Trump: A day ago. Called him up to tell him, got to do a better job, he’s doing a bad job. Causing a lot of death and potential death pic.twitter.com/BXa7PUUZCk
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 10, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Looking for an Excuse’: Trump Under Fire for Violent Slogan as He Sends Marines to LA
News
‘Show. Us. The. Plan.’: Pentagon Chief Ripped for Dodging Budget Details in Heated Hearing
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testified before the House Appropriations Committee, where he appeared to be unfamiliar with his department’s budget and repeatedly was unable or unwilling to answer members’ questions, prompting several heated exchanges in what some described as his “filibustering.”
As Secretary Hegseth devolved into attacking the Biden administration, Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro, the committee’s top Democrat, interjected.
“Please, I don’t — I want, I want your plan. I’ve had difficulties with the prior administration, and I don’t mind calling them out. What is your plan for the future? Can we get that in writing and on paper so that we know where you’re going?” DeLauro demanded.
READ MORE: ‘Subterfuge’: Noem Push a ‘Prelude’ to Invoking Insurrection Act, Experts Warn
“Because we don’t have anything today,” she continued. “We have zip, nada, and knowing where you’re going. You could talk percentages, you could talk about whatever you want, but unless this committee sees dollars and cents and where you’re going and what your plan is, then we may reconsider what you need to do to go forward.”
“Give us the details.”
HEGSETH: The challenge is our department under the previous administration squandered—
DeLAURO: Please! I want your plan! What is your plan for the future? We have zip! Nada! pic.twitter.com/OjxGgPfrBx
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 10, 2025
In another heated exchange, Hegseth was accused of “filibustering” before U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum.
“So in Los Angeles, we believe that ICE, which is a federal law enforcement agency, has the right to safely conduct operations in any state and any jurisdiction in the country, especially after 21 million illegals have crossed our border under the previous administration,” Hegseth claimed, baselessly citing false numbers.
When he began attacking California Democrats, Governor Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, McCollum interjected.
READ MORE: ‘Looking for an Excuse’: Trump Under Fire for Violent Slogan as He Sends Marines to LA
“Mr. Chairman, if Secretary Hegseth’s not going to answer the budgetary questions, I will yield back my time if the Secretary refuses to answer the budgetary questions I put before him. They’re important. What training missions aren’t happening? Where are you pulling the money from? And how are you planning this moving forward?” she asked.
“These are budget questions that affect this committee, and the decisions we’re going to be making in a couple of hours. If you’re not going to answer them, please let the chairman know, and I will I will take back my time and I will yield it back.”
When asked by the committee chair, Hegseth again filibustered and attacked the Biden administration.
Pete Hegseth is blatantly filibustering budget-related questions he’s getting from Democratic House members pic.twitter.com/zzdpkdUAFn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 10, 2025
Later, after the hearing concluded, Congresswoman McCollum reposted video on social media and wrote: “Secretary Hegseth offers revisionist history because he can’t answer a single question about the defense budget.”
Fred Wellman, a 22-year combat vet, veterans activist, and West Point and Harvard Kennedy School graduate, blasted Hegseth:
“He showed up at the budget hearing with all of his usual bull—- talking points but none of the actual budget. He hasn’t bothered. His priority is prayer meetings, workouts, book banning, and travel. He does videos in his office but none of the actual boring work of a Cabinet Secretary.”
Ranking Member DeLauro also took to social media and blasted the Defense chief.
“Show. Us. The. Plan.” she demanded.
When the Defense Department’s “Rapid Response” social media account attacked DeLauro, asking, “why are you screaming?” the Ranking Member replied, “Why are you lying?”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: House Republicans Quietly Slip Anti-LGBTQ ‘Religious Freedom’ Clause Into Funding Bill
News
‘Subterfuge’: Noem Push a ‘Prelude’ to Invoking Insurrection Act, Experts Warn
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem reportedly requested that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth grant law enforcement powers—including the authority to detain and arrest—to the thousands of military troops President Donald Trump deployed to Los Angeles to suppress anti-deportation protests. Such powers are typically barred under federal law, and experts warn the move marks another step toward the administration invoking the Insurrection Act.
In a memo, Secretary Noem alleged protestors included “invasive, violent, insurrectionist mobs that seek to protect invaders and military aged males belonging to identified foreign terrorist organizations, and who seek to prevent the deportation of criminal aliens,” as the San Francisco Chronicle first reported.
“The military is generally barred under federal laws from taking part in domestic law enforcement. Noem’s request may be a step toward the administration sidestepping those laws by invoking the Insurrection Act, two legal experts said in interviews,” the Chronicle added.
RELATED: ‘Looking for an Excuse’: Trump Under Fire for Violent Slogan as He Sends Marines to LA
Syracuse University Professor of Law Emeritus William Banks told the Chronicle that Noem’s move is “a grave escalation” that “may presage the invocation of the Insurrection Act.” Professor Banks is an internationally recognized scholar on constitutional law, national security and counterterrorism law, as well as emergency powers and government surveillance and privacy, according to his biography.
Secretary Noem also requested “drone surveillance support” and weapons and logistics assistance. President Donald Trump has ordered 700 U.S. Marines and federalized up to 4,000 National Guard troops to go to Los Angeles to help tamp down the protests.
The Associated Press on Monday suggested the protest area itself was small: “Protests over the president’s immigration crackdown spared much of Los Angeles from violence. Weekend clashes swept through several downtown blocks and a handful of other places.”
Other experts weighed in as well.
READ MORE: House Republicans Quietly Slip Anti-LGBTQ ‘Religious Freedom’ Clause Into Funding Bill
Vermont Law and Graduate School professor emeritus Stephen Dycus, an expert in national security law and the Insurrection Act, told the Chronicle that “this could be viewed as a preparation for invoking the Insurrection Act, or it could be viewed as part of a larger effort to frighten people who otherwise would exercise their first amendment guarantee of free speech and protest.”
California Democratic state Senator Tom Umberg, a retired Army colonel and JAG officer, “said he found the letter’s requests alarming.”
“It looks like a preparation for a military assault,” Umberg said. “This looks like a subterfuge to create some sort of rationale for some sort of invocation of the Insurrection Act.”
Attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, an immigration expert and senior fellow at the American Immigration Council explained that the “reason that there is civil unrest in multiple cities throughout the country is because the Trump administration ordered ICE to engage in near-indiscriminate arrests, rounding up otherwise law-abiding people with no criminal records.”
Political scientist Dr. Norman Ornstein, a contributing editor for the Atlantic, wrote, “this is a prelude to invoking the insurrection act and declaring martial law.”
READ MORE: ‘Completely Obliterated’: Trump Claims LA Saved From Ruin by His National Guard Action
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News1 day ago
‘Looking for an Excuse’: Trump Under Fire for Violent Slogan as He Sends Marines to LA
- ANALYSIS1 day ago
House Republicans Quietly Slip Anti-LGBTQ ‘Religious Freedom’ Clause Into Funding Bill
- News1 day ago
‘Completely Obliterated’: Trump Claims LA Saved From Ruin by His National Guard Action
- News10 hours ago
‘Subterfuge’: Noem Push a ‘Prelude’ to Invoking Insurrection Act, Experts Warn
- News6 hours ago
‘Doesn’t Even Know Who He’s Talking to’: Newsom Scorches Trump Over Military Deployment
- News8 hours ago
‘Show. Us. The. Plan.’: Pentagon Chief Ripped for Dodging Budget Details in Heated Hearing
- COMMENTARY3 hours ago
Trump Mixes Up World Wars, Days, Civil Rights in Latest Remarks