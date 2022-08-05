BREAKING NEWS
‘Ain’t No Recession’: Economists Praise ‘Huge’ Employment Numbers – ‘We’re Back, Baby’
Employers in July hired more than double the number of people experts had predicted, 528,000, after many predicted the number to be just 258,000. Unemployment is now at the lowest level in half a century, at 3.5%.
CNBC calls today’s report from the federal government’s Bureau of Labor Statistics “far better than expected, defying signs that the economic recovery is losing steam.”
That was far from the only good news in Friday’s release.
“Wage growth also surged higher, as average hourly earnings jumped 0.5% for the month and 5.2% from the same time a year ago,” CNBC notes. “Despite downbeat expectations, the July gains were the best since February and well ahead of the 388,000 average job gain over the past four months.
“The bureau noted that private sector payrolls are now higher than the February 2020 level, just before the pandemic declaration,” a massive accomplishment, as economists are noting.
Economist Justin Wolfers, a professor at University of Michigan, New York Times contributor and a Senior Fellow at Brookings sums up today’s news.
“Put that recession talk away, and change the subject. A vibecession ain’t no recession: July payrolls came in at a huge +528k, and unemployment is down to 3.5%. A whap-bop-a-loopa-a-whap-bam-boo!”
Minutes later he added: “Hang on… I just-recalculated the unemployment rate (to extra decimal places), and at 3.46%, THIS IS THE LOWEST UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN OVER HALF A CENTURY.”
Wolfers, continuing to examine the report, finds even more good news.
READ MORE: ‘Did Not Further Investigate’: FBI Director Reveals Trump White House Was in Charge of FBI’s Tips About Brett Kavanaugh
The number of people forced to work “part-time for economic reasons, — is also at the lowest rate ever recorded.”
Putting another economic overview on the data, Wolfers explains: “We’re back, baby.”
David Rothkopf, who wears many hats including professor of international relations, political scientist, journalist, CEO, podcast host, author, and member of the Council on Foreign Relations also summed up the news.
“To recap,” he writes. “More jobs created during Biden presidency than the net of the preceding 8 yrs added up. More jobs created during Biden presidency than the last 3 GOP admins added up. More jobs created last month than the net total of the entire Trump presidency. In short: Lotta jobs.”
Economist David Rothschild takes a moment to examine how the negativism of the media is affecting the economy.
“Disconnect between reality of healthy US economy and negative mainstream media narrative is startling: beyond demonstrating a Republican bias in trying to undermine Democrats, it is an actual serious source of harm to the an economy where confidence & expectations matter.”
READ MORE: ‘That’s a Lie. A Pure Outright Lie’: Joe Manchin Corrects Fox News Host Falsely Claiming Bill Raises Personal Taxes
He adds: “Mainstream Media/Republicans will argue that ‘numbers’ don’t tell real story of how working class (obviously for them they mean white working class) families are hurt by inflation: but reality is jobs are plenty & wage growth is keeping pace w/ inflation.”
Rothschild also preempts any talk of recession.
“Amazing job growth, strong & sustainable wage growth, and slowing inflation: WE ARE NOT IN A RECESSION.”
And economist Danny Blanchflower, an economics professor at Dartmouth, has a word of advice for workers: ask for a raise.
“Workers should definitely not refrain from asking/demanding inflation adjusted pay increases. They can tell the bosses it is their turn to show up.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Trump’s Legal Team Now in ‘Direct Communication’ With DOJ Officials About J6 Criminal Investigation: Report
Attorneys for Donald Trump, the former president, are now in direct talks with officials from the U.S. Dept. of Justice.
CNN in its breaking news exclusive calls it “the first sign of talks between the two sides as the criminal probe into January 6, 2021, accelerates.”
“The talks revolve around whether Trump would be able to shield conversations he had while he was president from federal investigators,” including “whether any communications that witnesses from the Trump West Wing had with the former president can be kept from a federal criminal grand jury under Trump’s claims of executive privilege.”
READ MORE: Trump-Installed DHS Inspector General Who Ignored Text Deletions Violated ‘Prohibition on Unethical Conduct’: Report
Legal experts generally default to executive privilege resting with the sitting U.S. president, but DOJ has also not prosecuted former top Trump officials, including Mark Meadows, after Congress voted to convict him on contempt charges for not cooperating with the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack’s investigation.
“Mark Meadows could be a key witness,” CNN reveals.
“Trump has specifically been counseled to cut contact with his former White House chief of staff,” CNN adds, “whose actions leading up to and on the day of the US Capitol insurrection have been deeply scrutinized by the House panel.”
READ MORE: ‘That Is a Conspiracy’: Former Impeachment Lawyer Lays Out Damning New Evidence Against John Eastman
“In recent months,” CNN states, “the former President has ignored advice from some of his advisers to avoid speaking with former and current aides who have become entangled in the House select committee’s probe into January 6 and may become part of the criminal investigation, people familiar with the matter told CNN.”
NYU professor of law and former Special Counsel at the Dept. of Defense, Ryan Goodman, pointing to the Meadows news offered this insight: “Sounds like Trump team worried Meadows will flip and cooperate with DOJ.”
Authoritarian Orban at CPAC Texas Delivers Anti-LGBTQ Attack on Marriage to Standing Ovation: ‘Leave Our Kids Alone’
Authoritarian dictator Viktor Orbán, the prime minister of Hungary, was invited to speak to CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference. On Thursday he delivered an anti-LGBTQ attack on same-sex marriage and same-sex families, echoing the false “groomer” claims increasingly prevalent on the right by demanding same-sex couples must “leave our kids alone.”
“Hungary shall protect the institution of marriage as a union of one man and one woman,” he decreed, to cheers.
“Family ties shall be based on marriage or the relationship between parents and children. To sum up, the mother is a woman. The father is a man. And leave our kids alone. Full stop. End of discussion,” he declared, as the crowd roared with applause and gave him a standing ovation.
CPAC, run by Matt Schlapp, will also host top Republicans during this week’s conference, including Donald Trump. It is among the more far-right of the many conservative conferences but not the only one.
NPR notes that Orbán delivered a speech last week that was “widely decried as racist, even by one of his top aides. She resigned in protest.”
Watch Orbán at CPAC below or at this link:
Viktor Orbán receives a standing ovation at CPAC for expressing his country’s bigoted anti-gay marriage policies. pic.twitter.com/ldPjwQidoc
— The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) August 4, 2022
DeSantis Suspends Democratic State Attorney, an Elected Official, Calls Him ‘Soros-Backed’
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday morning he is suspending the elected state attorney of Hillsborough County, Democrat Andrew Warren. DeSantis claims he is taking this extraordinary action in response to Warren’s refusal to prosecute certain crimes, including those related to performing abortions and alleged “sex changes” for transgender minors, the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Standing in front of a backdrop of Hillsborough County Sheriffs, the Florida governor made his announcement, alleging Warren has “put himself publicly above the law.”
“We are suspending Soros-backed 13th circuit state attorney Andrew Warren for neglecting his duties as he pledges not to uphold the laws of the state,” DeSantis’ office said in a statement, according to Fox News. The “Soros-backed” remark refers to George Soros, the billionaire businessman and philanthropist, whose name is often invoked by the right in antisemitic attacks.
READ MORE: Ron DeSantis’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Goes Into Effect as Schools Scramble to Avoid Parental Lawsuits
“The constitution of Florida has vested the veto power in the governor, not in state attorneys,” DeSantis said in his public announcement. “We are not going to allow this pathogen of ignoring the law get a foothold in the state of Florida.”
Warren, who has not yet responded publicly, is a former federal prosecutor. Earlier this year Florida Politics named him a “social justice warrior” and “No. 15 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians.”
“Prepare for the liberal media meltdown of the year,” DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw dramatically announced Wednesday night, saying the governor would deliver a “MAJOR announcement” Thursday morning.
After the governors announcement Pushaw continued her line of attack:
“Progressive prosecutors backed by Soros have refused to enforce laws across the country. They treat criminals with deference & victims with contempt. This dereliction of duty is why crime is surging. But @GovRonDeSantis won’t stand for this. He just suspended the one in Florida.”
READ MORE: ‘Combative’ Press Secretary for Ron DeSantis Registers as Foreign Agent After DOJ Inquiry: Report
Kyle Lamb, a member of the communications team in the Florida Executive Office of the Governor tweeted: “Today, @GovRonDeSantis announces we are suspending Soros-backed 13th circuit state attorney Andrew Warren for neglecting his duties as he pledges not to uphold the laws of the state. It is dangerous to Floridians that state attorneys are neglecting criminal prosecution.”
