‘What They’re Doing for Golf Is So Great’: Trump Claims ‘Nobody’s Gotten to the Bottom of 9/11’ as He Hosts Saudi-Funded Event

As president, Donald Trump had access to vast amounts of top secret code word classified material, as well as public data, and anything in between, all for the asking. He shared highly classified information, including with America’s enemy, Russia – even while standing in the Oval Office.

But on Thursday private citizen Donald Trump appeared oblivious that Saudi Arabian nationals were reportedly linked to the 9/11 terror attack on America in 2001, which left nearly 3000 Americans dead in New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. Osama bin Laden, the head of Al-Qaeda, was responsible for the attack, but even Trump in 2016 blamed Saudi Arabia in part for its involvement.

President Joe Biden last year “declassified a 16-page FBI report tying 9/11 hijackers to Saudi nationals living in the United States,” NPR reported.

None of that appeared relevant to Trump on Thursday when asked about hosting the Saudis.

“Nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately, and they should have, as to the maniacs that did that horrible thing,” Trump told ESPN, Insider reports, as he hosted the LIV Golf pro-am at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“I can tell you that there are a lot of really great people that are out here today and we’re going to have a lot of fun and we’re going to celebrate and money’s going to charity,” Trump said.

“LIV is a new golf tour funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund — overseen by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” Insider adds. MBS, as he is called, ordered the horrific assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist, according to the CIA.

“Family members of 9/11 victims,” Insider adds, “have spoken out against the tournament and called on Trump to cancel the event given its connections to Saudi Arabia. Fifteen of the 19 hijackers involved in the 2001 terrorist attacks were Saudi nationals.”

“I’ve known these people for a long time in Saudi Arabia and they’ve been friends of mine for a long time,” Trump also said, glibly defending the Saudis. “What they’re doing for golf is so great.”

Watch Trump below or at this link: