Legal Expert Dives Into ‘Bombshell’ Report: ‘Trump Is the Subject of a Criminal Investigation’
The Washington Post’s exclusive report published Tuesday evening, revealing for the first time that the Dept. of Justice is investigating Donald Trump‘s actions as part of a January 6 criminal probe, is a “bombshell,” according to legal expert Benjamin Wittes.
“The story is a bombshell because it reports for the first time that Trump is the subject of a criminal investigation for his individual conduct in the wake of the 2020 election,” Wittes writes in a lengthy thread on Twitter. He also, speaking frankly, says there is a “shitload” of new information in the Post’s report.
Wittess’ name may be familiar to some. He’s a legal journalist, the co-founder and editor-in-chief of Lawfare Blog, a go-to resource for legal news and opinion, especially on issues of national security, Donald Trump, and the Trump presidency. Among the many lines on his résumé, Wittes is a Senior Fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution, and a Lecturer on Law at Harvard Law School.
Wittes points to this sentence in the Post’s report: “Prosecutors who are questioning witnesses before a grand jury — including two top aides to Vice President Mike Pence — have asked in recent days about conversations with Trump, his lawyers, and others in his inner circle who sought to substitute Trump allies for certified electors from some states Joe Biden won, according to two people familiar with the matter.”
He explains, “This strongly suggests that this disclosure is coming from the Pence camp. It is a crime for prosecutors or FBI agents to disclose what Pence aides were asked by prosecutors. It is perfectly legal for the aides or their lawyers to talk about it. Assume the leak is from witnesses.”
Calling it “one of the most interesting passages in the story,” Wittes highlights this passage:
“The prosecutors have asked hours of detailed questions about meetings Trump led in December 2020 and January 2021; his pressure campaign on Pence to overturn the election; and what instructions Trump gave his lawyers and advisers about fake electors and sending electors back to the states, the people said. Some of the questions focused directly on the extent of Trump’s involvement in the fake-elector effort led by his outside lawyers, including John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani, these people said.”
And then this one:
“The Washington Post and other news organizations have previously written that the Justice Department is examining the conduct of Eastman, Giuliani and others in Trump’s orbit. But the degree of prosecutors’ interest in Trump’s actions has not been previously reported, nor has the review of senior Trump aides’ phone records.”
Wittes amusingly writes that the Post’s “reporters here are being modest—which is actually rare in this business. The technical term for the amount of new information in this story is ‘shitload.’ And the quality of the information is very high. This is how high-stakes reporting on big investigations should look.”
Wittes is not in the camp of those who have highly criticized the Dept. of Justice for its approach on prosecuting the January 6 insurrection. As recently as last week he penned a piece at Lawfare titled, “In Defense of the Justice Department.”
He concludes: “Bottom line. This is a really meaty story packed with a lot of new stuff. Other reporters will be chasing and building on for the next several days.”
Other legal experts have responded to the Post’s report. George Conway, whose sense of humor is often apparent, tweeted: “All I can say after today’s developments is: Will be wild!”
‘It’s Easier Sometimes to Profligate Hate’: Fox News’ Faulkner Says Hillary Clinton Brought ‘Hate to a New Level’
Fox News personality Harris Faulkner took time on Friday to bring up Hillary Clinton in a discussion about a highly controversial New York Times editorial written by conservative Bret Stephens, titled, “I Was Wrong About Trump Voters.”
“First of all I want to go back to Hillary Clinton for just a second and I normally don’t blame one person for an entire movement nor do I give them total credit either but she was a specific case of bringing hate to a new level in this country,” Faulkner told her Fox News colleagues on “Outnumbered.”
Faulkner partially praised President Bill Clinton, while not mentioning him by name or title, but said he did bring the country together during a time of economic hardship. (By the time he left office Bill Clinton balanced the federal budget and erased the federal deficit.)
READ MORE: Hillary Clinton Goes After Fox News for ‘Sedition’
“Her husband was the one in dynamically similar straits that we are today economically who said ‘I feel your pain’ to every single American. He was able to do something that really we haven’t seen anybody do since and that’s bring the entire country together, maybe for just that moment,” Faulkner said, adding, “and Lord knows he had his issues right?”
“But with her it particularly was damaging for her to express her hate for half the country after having been in a White House for eight years when it wasn’t specifically like that,” she added, presumably referring to Clinton’s remark suggesting half of Trump voters – not half the country – are “deplorables.”
Faulkner mischaracterized and misstated Clinton’s remarks from the highly contentious 2016 campaign, so for the sake of fact-based reporting here is what the former U.S. Senator and U.S. Secretary of State said, via NPR:
“You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? [Laughter/applause]. The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic — you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up. He has given voice to their websites that used to only have 11,000 people, now have 11 million. He tweets and retweets offensive, hateful, mean-spirited rhetoric. Now some of those folks, they are irredeemable, but thankfully they are not America.
Clinton, like Stephens in his New York Times essay, went on to talk about “that other basket of people who are people who feel that government has let them down, nobody cares about them, nobody worries about what happens to their lives and their futures, and they are just desperate for change.”
READ MORE: ‘Bring It On’: Hannity Dares Hillary Clinton to Sue for Defamation After She Warns Fox on ‘Actual Malice’
Neither Faulkner nor most of the media ever reported on that part, arguably the more important part of Clinton’s comments, where she essentially suggested she too felt their pain:
“But the other basket, the other basket, and I know because I see friends from all over America here. I see friends from Florida and Georgia and South Carolina and Texas, as well as you know New York and California. But that other basket of people who are people who feel that government has let them down, nobody cares about them, nobody worries about what happens to their lives and their futures, and they are just desperate for change. It doesn’t really even matter where it comes from. They don’t buy everything he says but he seems to hold out some hope that their lives will be different. They won’t wake up and see their jobs disappear, lose a kid to heroine, feel like they’re in a dead-end. Those are people we have to understand and empathize with as well.”
Faulkner went on to say:
“When people were really down and you didn’t kick them when they were down. You tried to help them with a better economy with saying that you understood them. So now you fast forward and we get the Clinton crowd, the Hillary Clinton version of that crowd, as you say, and we’re only growing more of them. Because it’s easier sometimes to profligate hate than it is to shed your grace and love.”
Watch Faulkner’s remarks below or at this link:
Fox’s Faulkner blames Hillary Clinton for “bringing hate to a new level in this country”
“I normally don’t blame one person for an entire moment nor do I give them total credit either, but she was a specific case of bringing hate to a new level in this country”
Trump’s Inner Circle Positioning Meadows to Become ‘Likely Fall Guy’ – But Legal Experts Have Charges for ‘TFG’ in Mind
Despite the apparent evidence of possible unlawful acts Donald Trump may have committed, according to well-known attorneys, the former president’s inner circle is reportedly positioning his White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, to be the “likely fall guy” for his actions surrounding the January 6 insurrection, a just-published report at Rolling Stone reveals.
“Members of Trump’s legal team are actively planning certain strategies around Meadows’ downfall — including possible criminal charges. Trump has himself begun the process of distancing himself from some of his onetime senior aide’s alleged actions around Jan. 6,” Rolling Stone reveals.
“Everyone is strategizing around the likelihood that Mark is in a lot of trouble,” says a lawyer close to the former president. “Everyone who knows what they’re doing, anyway.”
A former GOP Congressman who became one of Trump’s top defenders before becoming his top aide and advisor, Mark Meadows is not without fault, some say, believing he may he committed questionable or even illegal acts.
READ MORE: Mark Meadows Pushed Voter Fraud Lies in Service to Trump – Even While He Was Registered to Vote in Three States
“Meadows’ already bleak legal prospects could get even worse. Rolling Stone has learned that the Jan. 6 committee has been quietly probing his financial dealings, and any new revelations would add to an already long list of unethical and potential illegal actions he’s accused of taking on behalf of Donald Trump.”
But it will be hard for Meadows to take all the blame for Trump’s actions leading up to the insurrection. Well-known legal experts like attorneys George Conway and Laurence Tribe have gone so far as to tweet sections of the federal code they believe the former president may have violated.
“It’s difficult to overstate how much this reeks of criminal intent on the part of the former guy,” wrote Conway last July, tweeting a commonly used nickname for Trump. He shortened it to “tfg” a few hours later:
“As for 18 USC § 610, it doesn’t contain specific-intent language like ‘knowingly’ or ‘willfully,’ but presumably prosecutors would have to show tfg knew he wasn’t coercing the DOJ folks to engage in legitimate, non-political law-enforcement scrutiny.”
READ MORE: Jan 6. Committee Report on Mark Meadows Is a ‘Blueprint of a Coup’: WaPo Columnist
18 U.S. Code § 610 is the federal law dealing with “Coercion of political activity.”
Conway added: “It’s huge all around. These guys were telling him it was all bullshit, and he didn’t care. Instead he just kept pressuring them to lie.”
Last week Laurence Tribe tweeted: “DOJ must now investigate Trump and Meadows for the crime of witness tampering under 18 USC 1512(b), punishable by fines and up to 20 years in prison.”
And just an hour ago Tribe proposed another federal law the Dept. of Justice should consider.
“DOJ absolutely must look at 18 USC 373 wrt Trump and the mob he sought to ‘persuade’ to do physical harm to people and property. It’s not the sexiest federal offense but it fits like a glove.”
On June 16 Tribe wrote: “18 USC 1751c makes attempted murder of the Vice President a crime punishable by life imprisonment. What we saw during today’s hearing sure looked like that crime. Trump’s role in whipping up the would-be assassins was impossible to miss.”
Just three days earlier Tribe said, “So it turns out that there was plenty of fraud in the 2020 election. But it wasn’t VOTER fraud. No, it was WIRE fraud — through Trump’s scheme to raise tens of millions of dollars from supporters by claiming the election was stolen. Penalty? Up to 20 yrs under 18 USC § 1343.”
And minutes before that, this bombshell:
“Today’s testimony opens a new possibility: charging Trump not only with seditious conspiracy (18 USC 2384), inciting insurrection (2383), defrauding the US (371) & obstructing a congressional proceeding (1505) but also wire fraud (18 USC 1343): fleecing ordinary citizens of $$$$$.”
‘No Right to Eat Dinner’: Morton’s Mocked for Defending Kavanaugh After Protestors Force Justice to Forgo Dessert
The high-end Morton’s Steakhouse is being mocked by everyone from comedy writers to legal experts after defending Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who dined at one of the chain’s restaurants in Washington, D.C. Thursday night, but didn’t quite make it to dessert.
“Protesters soon showed up out front, called the manager to tell him to kick Kavanaugh out and later tweeted that the justice was forced to exit through the rear of the restaurant,” according to a report at Politico.
Morton’s is part of the Landry’s restaurant and casino chain owned by billionaire and( largely) GOP donor Tilman Fertitta, who also owns the Houston Rockets.
RELATED: Brett Kavanaugh Neighbor Organizing Protests Outside His Home: ‘I’m Not Going to Be Civil to That Man’
The restaurant “was outraged about the incident,” and told Politico: “Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant. Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”
The activist group that takes credit for protesting Kavanaugh has now announced they will pay for tips that lead them to other conservative justices.
“If you see Kavanaugh, Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Coney Barrett or Roberts DM us with the details!” tweeted ShutDownDC. “We’ll venmo you $50 for a confirmed sighting and $200 if they’re still there 30 mins after your message.”
Meanwhile, some latched on to the fictional “right…to eat dinner” claim, which has drawn mockery. Many note the conservative justice signed onto the opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, which makes the legal (some say dubious or false) claim there is no constitutional right to privacy.
RELATED: Kavanaugh Probe Must Be Reopened After FBI Allegedly Ignored Thousands of Tips About Him: Ex-Federal Prosecutor
“Dinner isn’t even mentioned in the constitution though. And there are states where he’s welcome probably,” snarked Condé Nast legal affairs editor Luke Zaleski.
“Seriously I doubt the founders had even heard of Morton’s,” wrote attorney Terri Gerstein, apparently mocking the conservative justices’ new claim defending its opinion in the Alito decision: “The Court finds that the right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and tradition.”
National security lawyer Bradley Moss similarly weighed in: “Sorry, under the originalist reading of the Constitution there is no ‘right’ to eat dinner. The Founding Fathers never spoke of a right to eat dinner, therefore the right does not exist.”
“If only the right to eat at Morton’s was explicit in the text of the Constitution and deeply rooted in the history and traditions of this country,” NYU Professor of Law Melissa Murray sarcastically lamented.
“There is no ‘right to eat dinner’ in the Constitution. A textualist must conclude Americans don’t have that right. Congress could’ve passed a statute, but hasn’t. It could reasonably fall under the right to privacy, but the SCOTUS majority doesn’t seem to think that exists either,” added University of Illinois International Relations professor Nicholas Grossman.
Joyce Vance, the former U.S. Attorney who is now a legal analyst on MSNBC and NBC News, and a law professor warned the Court: “SCOTUS might want to consider reopening its front steps to protestors instead of fencing itself off from the country. People will exercise their 1st amendment rights wherever they can if the Court continues to block them out of the traditional spot.”
Author and teacher Chasten Buttigieg, who happens to be married to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, did not shy away from commenting: “Sounds like he just wanted some privacy to make his own dining decisions.”
The Nation’s Justice correspondent Elie Mystal brought his usual wit to the table: “Imagine lying to a Congress and the American people to get an unaccountable job for life, getting that job, using your unaccountable power to take away rights, then getting pissy that the people you hurt interrupted your ice cream.”
Finally, Emmy-winner and former writer for The Colbert Report, Frank Lesser mocks the conservative jurist and the right’s claims about conception: “It doesn’t matter if protesters interrupt his meal because Brett Kavanaugh believes dinner begins at reservation.”
