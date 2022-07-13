Watch: Matt Gaetz Warns if Active Shooter Alert Bill Passes Americans Will Be ‘Bombarded’ With Alerts 24/7

Admitting there are a large number of shootings every day around the clock U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took to the floor of the House of Representatives Wednesday to complain if Democratic-supported legislation to establish an active shooter alert system becomes law Americans will be “bombarded” with the alerts 24/7.

“One has to ask, ‘What is the true purpose of this bill?” an animated Congressman Gaetz said. “Why do the Democrats want to use the power of government to bombard your cell phone with active shooter alerts 24 hours a day, seven days a week?”

The legislation would create an active shooter alert system that would function locally, similar to how Amber Alert systems operate.

“It’s because they want you to be afraid of the Second Amendment,” Gaetz claimed, responding to his own question.

“It’s because they want you to be afraid of responsible gun ownership. And they hope that if they program you and bombard you long enough that you’ll hate your own Second Amendment rights, or that you may tattle on your neighbor who is lawfully and rightfully exercising theirs.”

Alerting Americans to an active shooter situation in their neighborhood has nothing to do with responsible gun owners, but it has the potential to save lives.

“Each day 12 children die from gun violence in America. Another 32 are shot and injured,” the Sandy Hook Promise, a gun safety organization states. “Guns are the leading cause of death among American children and teens. 1 out of 10 gun deaths are age 19 or younger.”

Since the start of this year there have been 23,518 gun-related deaths across the United States, and another 20,360 people injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Watch below or at this link: